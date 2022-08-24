Read full article on original website
Study traces where the ‘grab bag’ of trash on Whatcom’s coastal beaches comes from
Trash on Puget Sound beaches is much more likely to be a local issue, according to a new study.
q13fox.com
Divers hope to wrap up work, raise sunken fishing vessel near San Juan Island soon
FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. - Two weeks after an oil spill began off the west side of San Juan Island, divers began work that will allow them to plug a sunken fishing vessel more than 200 feet below the surface. It’s taken a long time to get to this point. Divers...
whatcom-news.com
Brush fire burns over 7 acres in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the intersection of LaBounty Drive and Sunset Avenue Saturday, August 27th, about 5;30pm due to a report of an outside fire. Whatcom County Fire District 7 Assistant Fire Chief Justin Iverson told Whatcom News the fire was a challenge to battle...
whatcomtalk.com
Assistance League of Bellingham: Expectations and Reality
Our membership is composed of volunteers who have found in Assistance League of Bellingham, an organization that nurtures their talents, teaches new skills, and opens the door for friendships. Above all, taking care of others is the most rewarding gift of taking care of yourself. With the election of new...
lyndentribune.com
Lynden Manor sold, renamed
LYNDEN — The Lynden Manor facility at 905 Aaron Drive has been sold and will take on new distinct names.
These ships have docked at the BP Cherry Point refinery most frequently since May
Vessel traffic has been looked at in reviewing a permit for the BP Cherry Point refinery dock.
kpug1170.com
Drayton Harbor Oyster Company planning expansion
BLAINE, Wash. – Blaine’s Drayton Harbor Oyster Company is looking toward a different type of oyster farming as it plans to expand its operations. The Northern Light reports they are in the permitting process to begin off-bottom farming, which has been employed on the east coast of the U.S., Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
These are the next steps in the contested permit for the north wing dock at BP Cherry Point
Report analysis for the dock includes everything from oil spill possibility to impacted species and habitats.
Rolled semitruck trailer fully blocking SR-9 through Skagit County
A rolled-over semitruck trailer is fully blocking State Route 9 through Skagit County in the Conway area, Washington State Patrol announced Thursday. Trooper Jacob Kennett tweeted about the incident just before noon. According to Kennett, the rollover happened at the intersection with SR-534. State patrol troopers are investigating the cause...
cascadiadaily.com
Engine fire snarls traffic
An apparent engine fire in a sport utility vehicle near the intersection of Iowa and King streets in Bellingham tied up traffic in the neighborhood Thursday afternoon. The fire, with visible flames and a large quantity of smoke, resulted in significant traffic delays as streets were closed while police and fire crews extinguished the blaze.
Who makes the best Chinese food in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
From Lucky Panda, Best Chopsticks, China Palace and other local restaurants, we’re seeking the best Chinese restaurant in Whatcom County.
The Crime Blotter: Right place, right time as cop stops theft of thousands of dollars in retail theft
A patrol officer with the Tukwila Police Department recovered several thousand dollars worth of clothes from an organized retail theft crime ring after conveniently being in the right place at the right time. Suspects were exiting a store with carts and bags loaded with stolen merchandise when an employee tried...
whatcom-news.com
Details released regarding yesterday’s smash-and-grab gun theft and search for the suspect
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy provided Whatcom News with the following details regarding yesterday’s incident via email. Jimmy Robert Brashears, age 35 and from Lynden, was subsequently arrested. On 8-24-22 at approximately 5:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to what initially was being reported...
whatcom-news.com
K9 tracks man suspected of stealing gun from Bellingham store, suspect in custody
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department announced today, August 24th, about 6pm that they were involved in an active incident at a Meridian Street retail business. According to the announcement, a K-9 unit was tracking a male on foot with at least 1 long gun he stole from the store in the 4400 block of Meridian Street and possibly another weapon. They added that there had been no injuries or shots fired.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Bellingham apartment fire
The man, whose age was not known, was taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham for treatment.
cascadiadaily.com
What's the Deal With: The Bellingham Armory?
Walk along North State Street toward the South Hill neighborhood and you may come across an imposing, castle-like sandstone building. The Bellingham Armory has served a wide variety of purposes over its 111-year existence, from a storage facility for National Guard weapons to a roller rink. The structure was completed...
nationalfisherman.com
Sunken fishing boat to be raised near Washington’s San Juan Island
Two weeks after a fishing vessel sank near San Juan Island in Washington state, a pollution response effort is now focused on raising the wreck from 200-foot depths to recover its slowly leaking oil. The 49-foot Aleutian Isle took on water and sank around 2 p.m. Aug. 13. An unidentified...
msn.com
Man accused of shooting at Lynnwood police now charged with kidnapping
LYNNWOOD — A Blaine man accused of shooting at Lynnwood police last month has been charged with kidnapping. Lane Phipps also faces charges of attempted murder for allegedly shooting a man through the chest June 14 near Ferndale. But the latest Snohomish County allegations, filed earlier this month, relate...
Kayakers said man couldn’t take pictures at Whatcom Falls Park, now they’re facing charges
One of the kayakers facing charges is from Bellingham, while the other is from Skagit County.
Man arrested after stealing shotgun from Bellingham Walmart
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A man suspected of stealing a shotgun from the Bellingham Walmart on Wednesday was arrested. Police said he also tried to steal the ammunition to go with the gun. The man fled the store after grabbing the shotgun. Bellingham police, with the help of a K-9...
