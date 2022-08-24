ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, WA

whatcom-news.com

Brush fire burns over 7 acres in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the intersection of LaBounty Drive and Sunset Avenue Saturday, August 27th, about 5;30pm due to a report of an outside fire. Whatcom County Fire District 7 Assistant Fire Chief Justin Iverson told Whatcom News the fire was a challenge to battle...
FERNDALE, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Assistance League of Bellingham: Expectations and Reality

Our membership is composed of volunteers who have found in Assistance League of Bellingham, an organization that nurtures their talents, teaches new skills, and opens the door for friendships. Above all, taking care of others is the most rewarding gift of taking care of yourself. With the election of new...
BELLINGHAM, WA
City
Blaine, WA
Local
Washington Society
City
Birch Bay, WA
City
Custer, WA
lyndentribune.com

Lynden Manor sold, renamed

LYNDEN — The Lynden Manor facility at 905 Aaron Drive has been sold and will take on new distinct names.
LYNDEN, WA
kpug1170.com

Drayton Harbor Oyster Company planning expansion

BLAINE, Wash. – Blaine’s Drayton Harbor Oyster Company is looking toward a different type of oyster farming as it plans to expand its operations. The Northern Light reports they are in the permitting process to begin off-bottom farming, which has been employed on the east coast of the U.S., Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
BLAINE, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Engine fire snarls traffic

An apparent engine fire in a sport utility vehicle near the intersection of Iowa and King streets in Bellingham tied up traffic in the neighborhood Thursday afternoon. The fire, with visible flames and a large quantity of smoke, resulted in significant traffic delays as streets were closed while police and fire crews extinguished the blaze.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

K9 tracks man suspected of stealing gun from Bellingham store, suspect in custody

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department announced today, August 24th, about 6pm that they were involved in an active incident at a Meridian Street retail business. According to the announcement, a K-9 unit was tracking a male on foot with at least 1 long gun he stole from the store in the 4400 block of Meridian Street and possibly another weapon. They added that there had been no injuries or shots fired.
BELLINGHAM, WA
cascadiadaily.com

What's the Deal With: The Bellingham Armory?

Walk along North State Street toward the South Hill neighborhood and you may come across an imposing, castle-like sandstone building. The Bellingham Armory has served a wide variety of purposes over its 111-year existence, from a storage facility for National Guard weapons to a roller rink. The structure was completed...
BELLINGHAM, WA
nationalfisherman.com

Sunken fishing boat to be raised near Washington’s San Juan Island

Two weeks after a fishing vessel sank near San Juan Island in Washington state, a pollution response effort is now focused on raising the wreck from 200-foot depths to recover its slowly leaking oil. The 49-foot Aleutian Isle took on water and sank around 2 p.m. Aug. 13. An unidentified...
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Man accused of shooting at Lynnwood police now charged with kidnapping

LYNNWOOD — A Blaine man accused of shooting at Lynnwood police last month has been charged with kidnapping. Lane Phipps also faces charges of attempted murder for allegedly shooting a man through the chest June 14 near Ferndale. But the latest Snohomish County allegations, filed earlier this month, relate...
LYNNWOOD, WA

