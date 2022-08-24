The Tem-Cat volleyball team started out strong as they rallied from an early deficit to defeat University in game one of the matchup with the Lady Trojans. The Tem-Cats benefited from a strong serving performance from Arianna Mascari to pull away in game one and take a 25-17 victory. However, the Tem-Cats were hampered by slow starts in the following games to fall to University by a score of 25-17, 13-25, 21-25, 22-25.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO