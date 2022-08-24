Read full article on original website
Related
wildcatstrong.com
Temple leans on defense, big plays to beat McKinney in opener
MCKINNEY — Temple’s offense flashed its potential during Saturday afternoon’s lightning-delayed season opener against McKinney but never quite found its footing. The Wildcats’ defense, however, stood its ground plenty and added some boom before, during and after the rain. Temple stopped the Lions on fourth down...
wildcatstrong.com
Freshman Blue Football opens season with 55-16 victory over Waco
The Temple Wildcat freshman blue football team opened the 2022 season with an impressive 55-16 victory over Waco High at Wildcat Stadium on Thursday evening. Temple built a 48-0 lead over the Lions before Waco tallied two fourth quarter touchdowns. After shutting down the first offensive drive of the evening...
wildcatstrong.com
JV Boys take 3rd at the Belton Invitational
BELTON – The Wildcat Junior Varsity Cross Country team participated in the Belton Invitational on Friday held at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. The Wildcats finished 3rd and were led by medalists Chris Sorrells and Ethan Mendez. Sorrells finished 9th with a time of 20:17 and Mendez finished 15th with a time of 20:52. Rounding out the scoring for the Wildcats were Riley Dominguez((18th), Ben Huber(32nd), Moises Ortega(33rd), Jayden Bihl(34th), and Jordyn Adams(39th).
wildcatstrong.com
Temple set to begin season with road battle vs. top QB Luster, talented McKinney
Produced an exceptional junior season at quarterback for Frisco Liberty in 2021. He passed for 3,435 yards and 30 touchdowns against four interceptions and rushed for 1,579 yards and 23 TDs, winning District 7-5A Division II’s Most Valuable Player award as the Redhawks finished 10-2. All right, so that’s impressive, but how is it relevant to the Temple Wildcats’ season opener against McKinney at noon Saturday at McKinney ISD Stadium?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wildcatstrong.com
University rallies past Tem-Cats 3-1
The Tem-Cat volleyball team started out strong as they rallied from an early deficit to defeat University in game one of the matchup with the Lady Trojans. The Tem-Cats benefited from a strong serving performance from Arianna Mascari to pull away in game one and take a 25-17 victory. However, the Tem-Cats were hampered by slow starts in the following games to fall to University by a score of 25-17, 13-25, 21-25, 22-25.
wildcatstrong.com
Tem-Cats go 1-1 on the first day of the Academy Classic
LITTLE RIVER – The Tem-Cat volleyball team snapped their 13 game losing streak on Thursday afternoon by going 1-1 on day one of the Academy Classic. Temple fell to Lampasas in their opening game of the day but rebounded to defeat Live Oak in a thrilling three game set.
wildcatstrong.com
York, Harrison-Pilot stay committed to craft in pursuit of success
In terms of years, it wasn’t long ago that Mikal Harrison-Pilot and Taurean York spent part of their lunch period as middle school students planning their football futures. Even so, a whole lot has happened since. On Tuesday, the first day of school at Temple High School and just...
wildcatstrong.com
Tem-Cats take 6th at Belton Invitational
BELTON – The Tem-Cat Varsity Cross Country team participated in the Belton Invitational on Friday held at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. The Tem-Cat Varsity team finished 6th and was led once again by freshman medalist Maya Ramirez, who finished 9th in a time of 22:17. Medalist, Rebecca Terry finished 14th with a time of 22:35. Rounding out the top 5 for the Tem-Cats were Kylie Tamez(23rd), Sofia Garcia(37th), and Kaegan Yepma(41st). Other finishers were Vanessa Sorrells(47th), Nayeli Lopez(60th), and Marisa Hernandez(61st).
Comments / 0