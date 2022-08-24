ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

105.5 The Fan

We’re Loving these Quirky and Super Fun Idaho Facts!

1. Of all the state capitol buildings in America, Idaho has the only one heated by geothermal energy. How? Our hot spring bed 3,000 feet below the surface is the heat source. 2. The National Wild and Scenic Rivers System reported the Gem State possesses over 170,000 miles of waterway that could span the width of the United States 38 times.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Top Six Most Popular Tasty Sandwiches to Try in Boise

Boise has grown continuously and in doing so has seen restaurants come and go and even thrive. So where are the best Sandwich shops and best specific sandwiches that are worth trying at various restaurants?. According to Delish.com, the Huckleberry BBQ Turkey + Brie from Trillium inside The Grove Hotel...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Boise Could Be Getting TWO Nearby Casinos Soon

We've all had this thought cross our minds at one point:. "I really want to gamble, but driving to Jackpot sounds like a lot of work." We get it. The rush of throwing dice across the craps table. The thrill of hitting your card on the river in poker. The...um...act of pushing a button on a slot machine. It can be exciting when you're winning some money, but gambling isn't as fun when you have to plan half a day of traveling to enjoy it.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

This Has to Be The Worst Idaho Song Ever

There have been a ton of songs about Idaho over the years, check out these 10 before I share the worst one with you... 1) We will start with the most obvious, The Idaho State Song: "Here We Have Idaho" If you have been in Idaho for any amount of real time you should know this one. It was written by Sallie Hume-Douglas and Craig Chernos arranged the piece.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s Ultimate Forbidden Love Story Now Lingers with Hauntings

Oh yes forbidden love. Although it has been done time and time again in various stories, versions and even different characters, the most well known is iconic Romeo and Juliet. Two people who love each other but because of what they are born into are not allowed to ever be together. It leads them both to their own endings. There is a Romeo and Juliet story based right here in Idaho. This forbidden Idaho couple never seemed to 'pass over' all the way and are still said to haunt where they met their end together.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

7 Best Places for Burgers in the Boise Area

Naturally, we’ve gotta share with you the best burger spots around here. Keep scrolling for a list of the 7 Best Burger Joints in the Boise Area, according to Yelp and your reviews 👇. A little bit more about the holiday... National Today says... “Burgers are convenient fast food...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

6 Reasons Everyone Wants to Move to Idaho

Idaho's curvaceous contours, magical mountains, and bright blue alpine lakes make it a must-see for American outdoor enthusiasts. Conservationists, on the other hand, appreciate the Gem State for its phenomenal wildlife presence and biodiversity. For some, all it takes is one visit for an intrepid tourist to transform into a...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Things You Should Never Do or Say to People Who Love Idaho

There's only so much you can pack inside a headline, right? So before we dive in, the subject warrants context and clarity. In America, we're entitled with the inalienable right of free speech. However, while we as Americans do enjoy the fruits of the First Amendment, that isn't to say it goes entirely without consequence.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

5 Best Places for Waffles in the Boise Area

Fortunately for us, pancakes and waffles are usually served at the same places... "Pass the syrup! We’ll welcome any occasion to indulge in this iconic international treat. With so many varieties — Belgium, Hong Kong, stroopwafels, galettes – to enjoy in countless ways from adding classic toppings like butter and syrup, fruit, and chocolate, to waffle sandwiches and hotdog buns, we can’t wait to eat them at every meal."
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Why Pop-Up Halloween Stores are the Best Part of Halloween in Boise

In 2021, Americans were expected to spend nearly $3.3 billion on Halloween costumes. Last year, the National Retail Federation surveyed over 8,000 Americans about their Halloween plans during the week of September 1-8. At that point, 69% of adults who were planning to dress up for work, party or trick-or-treating with their kids already knew what they wanted to be for Halloween. With less uncertainty about gathering for Halloween parties in 2022, we’re sure that number will be even higher this year.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Your Guide to the Best Finger Steaks in Idaho

Alright, so I'm going to right out and say it - I love food. Just yesterday, I shared the best places to get the best places to find loaded fries with you and all that did was leave me hungry for more. With football season upon us, I couldn't think of a better gameday meal other than finger steaks.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

‘If I was a Gay Democrat,’ Idaho Gubernatorial Asks Boise Mayor

An independent governor candidate calls out the Boise mayor for canceling a planned campaign rally. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean issued a statement condemning the actions of candidate Ammon Bundy while canceling his planned campaign picnic in Boise next month. Collin Raye and Ammon Bundy. Country Music Star Collin Ray performs...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Where To Go For The Best Loaded Fries In Idaho

French fries are a gift from the heavens and when I first got to Idaho, I fully expected that. Not because of the cliches about Idaho and potatoes but rather because of what I had heard about fry sauce. When I first came to the Treasure Valley, fry sauce was one of the first things I tried, and let me just say, it was an experience. Coming from the south, we didn't have a specific "fry sauce", people would just make their own with various packets of condiments.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

