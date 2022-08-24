ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone Arena

Apple's 9th Gen iPad is cheaper than ever ahead of a new edition's launch

Whether Apple will be looking to unveil a new "regular" iPad and a couple of upgraded iPad Pros alongside the iPhone 14 family on September 7 or together with refreshed Mac hardware at some point in October, said next-gen tablets are definitely coming (relatively) soon. That means several existing iPad...
Phone Arena

Samsung files patent application for a dual-screen phone

A patent application filed by Samsung with the World Intellectual Property Office, also known as WIPO, (via SamMobile) might give us a clue about what direction Samsung might take with a dual-screen phone. The patent application is for a smartphone that features a transparent second display on the back. The rear display, when turned off, would be indistinguishable from the rest of the handset's back panel.
Phone Arena

Meta's AR/VR device to launch in October as Zuckerberg touts non-verbal revolution

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the world's biggest Metaverse proponent - Meta's own Mark Zuckerberg - divulged some details about Facebook's upcoming AR/VR device. Its next-gen virtual reality contraption will be released in October, tipped Zuckerberg, and will sport better non-verbal communication like keeping proper eye contact among...
Phone Arena

Google brings Duo back as a shortcut to its video chat and conferencing app

Google, as you might already know, planned on moving its free video chat app Duo and its Meet video conferencing app into one mobile app called Meet. The wheels were finally set in motion when Google issued an update moving Meet features to the Duo app. Another update, this one with a staggered release, changed the icon and the name of the Duo app to Meet.
Phone Arena

Google video shows you how to get better battery life on your Pixel

With some Pixel users praising the Android 13 update for giving their phones improved battery life and others complaining about the battery drain that they are suffering through since installing the latest Android build, we did some rummaging and discovered what some of you might find a helpful video released by Google called "Get the most from your battery life." Many of you might already know some of the recommendations made on this video by Google, but some of you might be about to learn something.
Phone Arena

Samsung may release stable Android 13 a whole month earlier than last year

Samsung started rolling out the second Android 13-based One UI 5 beta two days back and per a new rumor, we won't have to wait that much longer for the stable version. The first beta arrived in the first week of August, a little later than the originally rumored July date, but still a month earlier than last year's One UI 4 beta. The beta program is limited to the Galaxy S22 range at the moment but should expand to more devices in coming months.
