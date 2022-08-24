Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Best Buy has a nice HP tablet with Windows and an unusual camera on sale at a great price
Unless you're extremely passionate about tablets in general and Windows-powered models in particular, odds are you've never heard of the convolutedly named HP 11m-be0013dx (yes, really) until today. Of course, if you're both a casual watcher of the Apple-dominated tablet marketand a hardcore bargain hunter, you might remember a very...
Phone Arena
Apple's 9th Gen iPad is cheaper than ever ahead of a new edition's launch
Whether Apple will be looking to unveil a new "regular" iPad and a couple of upgraded iPad Pros alongside the iPhone 14 family on September 7 or together with refreshed Mac hardware at some point in October, said next-gen tablets are definitely coming (relatively) soon. That means several existing iPad...
Phone Arena
Yet another killer Apple Watch Series 7 deal slashes a record $160 off one particular model
If it feels like it's been raining good deals on prospective buyers of Apple's current market-leading smartwatches for the last couple of months or so, that's clearly true and it obviously has a lot to do with the impending arrival of not one and not two but three all-new iPhone-compatible wearable devices.
Phone Arena
Samsung files patent application for a dual-screen phone
A patent application filed by Samsung with the World Intellectual Property Office, also known as WIPO, (via SamMobile) might give us a clue about what direction Samsung might take with a dual-screen phone. The patent application is for a smartphone that features a transparent second display on the back. The rear display, when turned off, would be indistinguishable from the rest of the handset's back panel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
Apple is widely rumored to introduce a rugged smartwatch that it may call the Apple Watch Pro at the September 7 Far out event and a new rumor today says it may be a bigger design upgrade than we were expecting and there will be a lot of fanfare surrounding the announcement.
Phone Arena
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
As incredible as it might seem, this article's headline contains no typo or error of any sort. That means bargain hunters are not looking at a hot new deal on Samsung's older (and still pretty great) Galaxy Buds 2or first-gen Buds Pro. Instead, the just-released Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can...
Phone Arena
Meta's AR/VR device to launch in October as Zuckerberg touts non-verbal revolution
Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the world's biggest Metaverse proponent - Meta's own Mark Zuckerberg - divulged some details about Facebook's upcoming AR/VR device. Its next-gen virtual reality contraption will be released in October, tipped Zuckerberg, and will sport better non-verbal communication like keeping proper eye contact among...
Phone Arena
The first good Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro deals have already arrived
What could possibly be better than getting a hot new pair of high-end true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation at a cool $50 discount just one day after their commercial debut? How about a hot new Wear OS smartwatch for up to 50 bucks less than "usual" two days on the heels of its own availability kickoff?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phone Arena
Google brings Duo back as a shortcut to its video chat and conferencing app
Google, as you might already know, planned on moving its free video chat app Duo and its Meet video conferencing app into one mobile app called Meet. The wheels were finally set in motion when Google issued an update moving Meet features to the Duo app. Another update, this one with a staggered release, changed the icon and the name of the Duo app to Meet.
Phone Arena
Google video shows you how to get better battery life on your Pixel
With some Pixel users praising the Android 13 update for giving their phones improved battery life and others complaining about the battery drain that they are suffering through since installing the latest Android build, we did some rummaging and discovered what some of you might find a helpful video released by Google called "Get the most from your battery life." Many of you might already know some of the recommendations made on this video by Google, but some of you might be about to learn something.
Phone Arena
Samsung may release stable Android 13 a whole month earlier than last year
Samsung started rolling out the second Android 13-based One UI 5 beta two days back and per a new rumor, we won't have to wait that much longer for the stable version. The first beta arrived in the first week of August, a little later than the originally rumored July date, but still a month earlier than last year's One UI 4 beta. The beta program is limited to the Galaxy S22 range at the moment but should expand to more devices in coming months.
Phone Arena
'Excellent' new refurbished deals make Apple's AirPods 3 too cheap to ignore right now
If Adorama's killer recent AirPods Pro deal made your life difficult (in a good way), forcing you to think long and hard whether you should continue to wait for Apple's next-gen noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds or not, get ready for your pre-holiday buying decisions to become even more complicated (in the same good way).
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 Pro: Apple doesn’t usually try hard, but this time Android is under real pressure
It's true… At least on the surface, Apple isn't a phone-maker that tries too hard. If most Android manufacturers want to impress their existing and potential customers with flashy new designs and new features each and every year, Cupertino is playing its own game with incremental hardware upgrades and a focus on polishing existing features.
Comments / 0