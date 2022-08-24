ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

ClutchPoints

Tennessee gets massive news on 'dominant' USC transfer for 2022 season

The Tennessee Volunteers have received a key boost on offense just in time for their season opener against Ball State next week. As noted by 247Sports' Patrick Brown, wide receiver Bru McCoy will be eligible to feature for the Volunteers this season after his waiver was approved by the NCAA on Friday. After spending several […] The post Tennessee gets massive news on 'dominant' USC transfer for 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Set to Show Off Neyland Stadium 'Experience Enhancements'

Tennessee is set to show off more "experience enhancements" to Neyland Stadium this football season. Last year, entering the 2021 season, the Vols debuted a brand new light show among many other smaller additions. Entering the 2022 season, though, Tennessee will be debuting several new additions both inside and outside of the stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit agree on SEC's third best team for 2022

Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit joined in on the most popular offseason topic across the SEC. After Alabama and Georgia, what is the third-best team in the entire SEC?. "I think A&M is the obvious selection, but I think Tennessee could be, potentially with Hendon Hooker, yeah," Herbstreit said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

New Neyland Stadium Fan Experience Enhancements Debut Sept. 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Kickoff for the 2022 Tennessee football season is one week away, and fans can enjoy several enhancements to the gameday experience at Neyland Stadium, Shields-Watkins Field this fall. For complete gameday information, visit UTsports.com/gameday. The spectacular fireworks show that debuted last season during pregame and following...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Friday Frenzy Week 2 Halftime Show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – WATE's Bo Williams and Paul Bristol host a week 2 whip around show of high school football across East Tennessee with updates from Tim Owens, Kellyanne Stitts and Reece Van Haaften of the WATE Sports on August 26, 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Forbes Calls Knoxville a Hidden Culinary Gem, Seven Locations They Acknowledge

What culinary experiences should you visit in Knoxville? A recently published Forbes article highlights seven "exciting" restaurants noted as go-to stops for locals and visitors. The article titled, "7 Reasons Why Knoxville, Tennessee Is A Hidden Culinary Gem," highlights eateries ranging from Italian food to popular bakeries. Please...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant announces Knoxville location

One of the most famous names in basketball history is bringing his fast food chicken chain to Rocky Top. Founded in 2018, Big Chicken captures and combines Shaquille O'Neal's legacy, his favorite childhood dishes and modern flavor. O'Neal is partnered with Authentic Brands, a professional brand development company,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Browning's carrying on family tradition

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WLAF) – Cora Browning wore jersey 24 during her stellar career as a member of the Campbell County Lady Cougar basketball team. However, her mother, Jill Cox-Browning, donned jersey number 30 during her all-state career at Campbell High. Now, a freshman at Milligan University, Browning is wearing her mother's number, number 30.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Boy's body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who was born drug-dependent and later diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder. A series of at-home videos document years of struggles, doctor visits and hospital stays. In one video, Jameson is shaking and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a "bucket list item; it's the whole bucket.". Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
MORRISTOWN, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after "medical episode" in jail

A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his "war" on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […] The post Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after "medical episode" in jail appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Donuts and Cookies and Gluten-free, Oh, My!

(Ed. Note: Today's article is written by guest writer Heather Ryerson.) Chef Dustin Cochran is a man on a mission. He is bringing joy to the world through donuts, both traditional and gluten free and is the creator of some of the best, monster-sized cookies you will ever sink your teeth into. I had the privilege of sitting down with Dustin this week to hear his story and his passion was infectious!
MARYVILLE, TN
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Knoxville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Knoxville, TN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Knoxville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

East Tennessee deputy wakes up from coma

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After nearly a month in a coma, Anderson County Sherriff's deputy Luke Shoffner is awake. Luke has been fighting for his life after being hit by a truck. The incident happened on August 1. At the time, Luke's wife Nicole, who is also a...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

'God truly answered our prayers' Church group celebrates TN abortion ban

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group celebrates the new abortion law a few feet away from the vacant Planned Parenthood lot in Knoxville Thursday. Abortion continues to be the topic of discussion for thousands of people in Tennessee. Plans are already in the works to challenge the state's Human Rights Protection Act or abortion 'trigger law' during the upcoming legislative session.
KNOXVILLE, TN

