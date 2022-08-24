ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Lorenzo, CA

Daily Californian

UC Berkeley freshman steps on campus seal, fails their 1st midterm

While fighting through a crowd of people to get to their first lecture, UC Berkeley freshman F. Akeguy accidentally stepped foot on a campus seal — the first time anyone has done so since 1987. Immediately after their foot hit the seal, Akeguy and those around them reportedly saw...
BERKELEY, CA
kblx.com

Win Tickets: R&B Music Experience

HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 8/29:. Every morning (Monday-Friday) with Billy Vidal during at 2pm, 3pm, 4pm and 5pm. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to Bay Area R&B Music Experience. ENTER BELOW for a bonus...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pleasant Hill 14-year-old still missing after nearly a week

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - The principal of a high school in Pleasant Hill is helping spread the word about the disappearance of a student who was last since on Saturday. Lila Petrik, 14, of Pleasant Hill may have left her house with a friend, while heading toward Antioch, according to authorities.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland man arrested for Saturday Richmond murder

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland man was arrested for a murder that took place in Richmond on Saturday, the Richmond Police Department announced Wednesday in a press release. Gregory Bonner, 48, was arrested at an Oakland homeless encampment on Monday. Bonner is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Jeremy Griego of Oakland. Police found […]
RICHMOND, CA
NBC Bay Area

CHP Arrests 2 in Separate Bay Area Freeway Shootings

The California Highway Patrol arrested two men in separate shootings that took place on Bay Area freeways, officials said Thursday. The shootings happened in June and July of this year. In one of shootings, there was chilling video of an East Bay couple that were seen driving on eastbound I-580...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 men suspected of prowling backyards in Pacifica neighborhood

PACIFICA – Police are searching for at least three men who are suspected of prowling backyards in a Pacifica neighborhood Monday evening.Around 7:40 p.m., officers were first called to a home on the 700 block of Lockhaven Drive in the city's Westview neighborhood after a resident reported their rear sliding glass door was smashed while they were at home. The suspects fled before police arrived.Officers learned that neighbors had spotted two men going through backyards in the neighborhood and were last seen walking through brush to a nearby canyon. The suspects were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, with one possibly wearing...
KRON4 News

Burning man returns this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Burning Man is back! Thousands from the Bay Area are starting to make their way to Black Rock City for the experience that officially starts Sunday. Gates opened today at noon, allowing work crews to get in and start setting up their camps. KRON 4 caught up with some burners […]
KTVU FOX 2

CHP arrest suspects in 2 freeway shootings in Oakland and Pleasanton

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol has arrested two men for freeway shootings in Oakland and Pleasanton this summer – both instances where despite the flying bullets, no one was hurt. Julaan Faison, 24, of San Leandro was taken into custody on Aug. 16 and booked into...
OAKLAND, CA
sfbayview.com

Frisco’s lyrical femcee So Vicious is taking no prisoners

So Vicious is performing on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 7-11 p.m., at Zanzi’s, located at 19 Grand, Oakland. In this ocean of male Bay Area Hip Hop artists, there are only a few women rappers who have the respect to compete in this male dominated local industry, and the lyricists and Hunters Point representative So Vicious is one of them. Having known her for about a year, and having seen her rock stages all over the Bay, fixating fans from all different backgrounds, I can testify that she does her thing.
OAKLAND, CA
railfan.com

SP 4-6-2 Arrives at Niles Canyon Railway

SUNOL, Calif. — Southern Pacific 4-6-2 2479 arrived at its new home, the Niles Canyon Railway, this week where it will eventually be restored to service. In 2021, California Trolley & Railroad Corporation announced that it had forged a deal to move the steam locomotive and a roundhouse — brick by brick — from Santa Clara County to Niles Canyon Railway, which is owned and operated by the Pacific Locomotive Association. Upon arrival, ownership of the locomotive was to be transferred to Niles Canyon. The California Trolley & Railroad Corporation has been restoring SP 2479 since 1989 and it is now 80 percent complete.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
msn.com

Goodguys Car Show & Race At Alameda County Fairgrounds

PLEASANTON, CA — ‘Tis the season for flashy cars in the Tri-Valley. Last Sunday, 270 exotic cars were parked in downtown Danville for its annual Hot Summer Sunday. Pleasanton is upping the ante by hosting the Goodguys 35th RaceDeck West Coast Nationals at the Alameda County Fairgrounds. From...
PLEASANTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pleasant Hill 14-year-old girl found safe after a week

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - A 14-year-old student at College Park High School in Pleasant Hill who had been missing since last weekend has been found safe, the school announced Friday. Lila Petrik had been missing since Saturday and Pleasant Hill police had said she may have left her house with...

