FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAberdeen, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
A travel guide to Wilmington, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerWilmington, NC
Alligator on runway delays flight at South Carolina airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston International Airport flight ran into an unusual delay on the taxiway Saturday night. Delta passenger John Moroney said his flight from Atlanta landed in Charleston at about 7 p.m. Saturday when the pilot announced a delay. An alligator was passing across the taxiway. The pilot briefly held the […]
kiss951.com
Popular South Carolina Restaurant Has Best Cheeseburger in the State
Who is hungry? As I am sitting here, I am currently hungry and a burger does sound quite good. I know some people enjoy dreaming about a juicy, tasty cheeseburger on a good day. Especially at the end of the week when you are just ready to enjoy some relaxation from a long day at work. A cheeseburger and some fries I am sure will solve the problem for many of us.
Eight-year-old finds shark tooth worth thousands of dollars in South Carolina
Charleston, S.C. — A young archeologist is being hailed for the find of a lifetime. Eight-year-old Riley Gracely unearthed a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation in South Carolina. Riley and his family have collected hundreds of shark teeth during their annual visit to Palmetto Fossil Excursions in Charleston,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Derek James Says Goodbye After 22 Years In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is Derek James’ last day in the Queen City. After 22 years in Charlotte and 18 years with WCCB, he will be moving to Minneapolis, M.N. to be closer to family. “This morning I gave a good long look at the Charlotte skyline. Because...
A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School
It’s the dawn of a new era for West Charlotte High School. What’s happening: West Charlotte will kick off the school year in a brand new building for the first time in nearly 70 years. The first day of school is this Monday, Aug. 29. Why it matters: DubC, as the school is affectionately known, is […] The post A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Gastonia Police: Missing 16-year-old might be in the Charlotte area
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing teenager. Christina Seiple, 16, was reported missing by her family. According to Gastonia Police, Seiple's family believes she may be in the Charlotte area with her boyfriend. For the latest breaking news, weather...
South Carolina coroner: Missing woman found dead in James Island marsh was shot to death
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A missing woman whose body was found Aug. 13 in the water near her boyfriend’s home on James Island was shot to death, and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office has ruled her death a homicide. An autopsy showed that Megan Rich died from a gunshot wound, the coroner’s office said. Her […]
foxwilmington.com
UPDATE: Shelter-in-place lifted at Bank of America Stadium
CHARLOTTE – At 6:29 p.m. during pregame warmups, Bank of America Stadium went into a shelter-in-place protocol. In accordance with the Panthers’ inclement weather policy, fans in the stands have been asked to take shelter in the concourses, and players and staff have exited the field. When lightning...
SC man wins lottery, decides not to change something that works
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — When a North Myrtle Beach man heads back to try his hand at another lottery win, he'll be keeping what earned him his last jackpot. The man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he didn't pick the numbers for any reason other than simply liking them. And that was apparently all it took for him to win big when he picked up his Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from a Food Lion on Highway 17.
wccbcharlotte.com
Bear Seen Near South Carolina Elementary School, Officials Say
CLOVER, S.C. — Clover Police responded to call Thursday night in reference to a bear being spotted in the area of Kinard Elementary School. Officials are urging anyone who spots this bear to avoid it. Any residents with bird feeders are asked to bring them in for the night.
Charleston City Paper
Closing of area’s last roller rink sends skaters into spins
It’s the end of an era for roller skaters. Music in Motion Family Fun Center roller rink in Summerville shut its doors for good Sunday night. A rink employee confirmed Monday that the skating facility has permanently closed. Last Thursday, at the rink’s final adult night, skaters zipped along,...
country1037fm.com
The Best Places to Shop at Discount and Liquidation Centers in Charlotte, North Carolina
Everyone should be concerned about saving money in today’s world. You need to know where to shop when it comes to getting a good discount when everything is going up in price. It’s a good thing I’m here to help. As I love a good deal, I often visit...
WYFF4.com
Donor asks for reward money back in homicide case of well-known South Carolina horse trainer
CHESNEE, S.C. — A person who put up a reward for information about the death of a well-known horse trainer in South Carolina has asked for the money back. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced the $25,000 reward in September 2021 after the death of Martijn Stuurman in June of 2021.
live5news.com
Lowcountry lottery winner to share prize with grandparents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman who won a five-digit prize told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she plans on sharing the money with her family. The winner, who chose not to be identified, won a $30,000 prize from a $2 Wild Win! scratch-off ticket purchased at Reid Street Market in Charleston, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.
holycitysinner.com
Dr. Thaddeus J. Bell to Receive The Order of the Palmetto Award
The Lowcountry Jazz Festival and the Charleston Gaillard Center on Wednesday announced that festival founder Dr. Thaddeus J. Bell will receive The Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian honor awarded by the Governor of South Carolina at the kick-off White Party event on Friday, September 2nd, 2022. The award will be presented by state representative Joe Jefferson in a short ceremony as part of the festive evening.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In North Carolina
Who doesn't love waffles? Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the...
Lowcountry woman wins $30K on scratch-off
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry lottery player is not keeping all the cash for herself after scratching off a winning ticket. Instead, the winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she plans to share the $30,000 prize with her grandparents. “My grandma didn’t believe it until she saw the check,” the winner said. Her grandfather, […]
Knives, weed, beer found during search of North Carolina high school
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two knives, marijuana and beer were seized during a “random search” of Indian Land High School Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County School District officials. Officials said the school used metal detectors, along with a gun and sniffing dog during the search. Students were also randomly selected for search […]
Charleston City Paper
Wednesday headlines: Young adult Americans getting high … in record numbers
Use of marijuana and hallucinogens among young adults reached an all-time record last year, according to new federal data. A researcher at the Medical University of South Carolina says younger adults often don’t see substances like ketamine, psilocybin mushrooms and ecstasy as taboo because of potential therapeutic effects, but the substances still have consequences. More: The New York Times.
lakenormanpublications.com
Seafood chain announces opening date in Birkdale; more coming to Charlotte
HUNTERSVILLE – Brown Bag Seafood Co. will serve its first North Carolina guests next week when doors open Monday at Birkdale Village. This opening marks the concept’s first splash into the Charlotte market, ahead of additional openings slated for early fall in uptown and South End. Established by...
