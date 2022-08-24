Read full article on original website
These Are the Best Pancakes in California
It doesn’t get much better than old-fashioned pancakes by the beach for breakfast, at a place that closes by 3pm everyday - according to reviewers on yelp. Where to find the best pancakes in California, according to yelpCredit: adobe.
DTLA Proud Festival returns this weekend with performances by rapper Big Freedia and more
The DTLA PROUD Festival is back this weekend and several big names are expected to take part, including rapper Big Freedia.
This is the only place you can get a Pumpkin Latte right now
August 24th, 2022 might seem like an early start to fall, but if you want a Pumpkin Latte right now, this will be like a cool breeze on a summer day to you. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® has new menu items, signature drinks you love, and an almost daily Be Happy Hour.
These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More
The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
Lincoln Heights family living in parking lot given new home
After living in a parking lot, high school sophomore Maria Christina Benitez has a bedroom for the first time in her life."All my life I've lived in an apartment," she said. "Now, we have a home. I lost so much stuff but I gained so much more. I'm so happy for that."Tears of joy were hard to hide as it was not too long ago when Benitez and her family were homeless with nowhere to go. With no insurance nor a steady income, Benitez, her brother and their parents were forced to live underneath a simple canopy after a fire...
theavtimes.com
Sprouts Farmers Market hiring 100 employees for new Palmdale location
PALMDALE – Sprouts Farmers Market will open its Palmdale location on Oct. 28, and the grocer is looking to hire 100 full- and part-time workers for the new location, the company announced. The new store will be located in the Palmdale Marketplace, at 39258 10th Street West. In-person hiring...
coloradoboulevard.net
A Local Farmers Market for Every Day of the Week
We live in an area where locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables are available every day of the week at one of our local Farmers’ Markets!. Unless you live on a farm or grow your own food, Farmer’s Markets are your best access to the freshest produce. Countless studies have shown the benefit of fresh and varied fruits and vegetables in your diet. With so many outdoor markets nearby it’s easier than ever to grab the produce you need! Many accept EDB and often they‘ll match the 1st $10.00 so you could get an additional 10 dollars of fresh food with EDB purchases.
This is the Best Cheesecake in California
Their diverse gourmet cheesecake offerings include over 60 flavors. Where can you buy the best cheesecake in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles County, Calif.) - You know what they say: "There's no such thing as a bad cheesecake."
Popeyes Expanding to LA Malls with Three New Sites
This is the latest from International Restaurant Management Group
SFGate
That's Amore! Villa Bellezza in Calabasas Back on the Market at a Discount
The lavish Southern California mansion known as Villa Bellezza is back on the market with a 20% discount. The ornate estate in Calabasas with a life-sized chess set and a retractable glass ceiling was available last year for $29,995,000. The 15,745-square-foot mansion was recently relisted with a more "reasonable" $24 million price tag.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
KTLA’s Lynette Romero’s The Morrison named most dog-friendly place to eat in the country
KTLA's Lynette Romero's The Morrison named most dog-friendly place to eat in the country. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. KTLA 5 anchor Lynette Romero and...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Rent relief program opens Monday
The City of Santa Monica announced it would open up applications for rent-burdened residents to apply for relief beginning this Monday, Aug. 29, at 8 a.m. The program is designed for residents in rent controlled units who are unable to afford this year’s Rent Control General Adjustment, which is set to increase rents for all rent controlled tenants 6% (up to $140 per month) beginning Sept. 1 — the highest hike in more than 30 years.
foxla.com
Homeless vandal terrorizing Mid-City neighborhood; residents say no one is helping
LOS ANGELES - Several residents in the Mid-City neighborhood are upset and furious as they say a homeless man has been vandalizing their street. The homeless man has been caught on video multiple times damaging water pipes, cutting electrical and internet wires, and even defecating near homes. He’s been caught...
CA Prop 19; Waiting for the Assessor’s Office
On Nov. 3, 2020, voters approved an amendment to the California Constitution intended, in part, to assist older residents 55 and over who downsize or move and face getting stuck with a huge property tax bill. Under Proposition 13, property taxes are based on the fair market value of a house when it changes hands, […] The post CA Prop 19; Waiting for the Assessor’s Office appeared first on The Malibu Times.
NBC Bay Area
TV's “Emergency!” Celebrates 50 Fiery Years!
Believe it or not, it’s been fifty years since actors Randolph Mantooth and Kevin Tighe first teamed up as hunky paramedics John Gage and Roy DeSoto. To celebrate their show’s half century milestone, Mantooth, 76, and Tighe, 78, reunited at The Los Angeles Country Fire Museum in Bellflower, CA for an exclusive interview with CA Live’s Lawrence Zarian. Zarian, who was a major fan of the series when he was growing up, gets the lifelong best friends to share secrets from the series, which ran for seven seasons on NBC.
Canyon News
Rent Relief Available For Tenants In Rent-Controlled Apartments
SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on its website that on August 29 beginning at 8 a.m. the “Rent Control Adjustment Relief” (RCAR) program will open and will take applications for a one-time relief program to help Santa Monica households in rent-controlled apartments unable to afford the upcoming 6 percent Rent Control General Adjustment that will go in effect September 1, 2022.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Shooting on 110 Freeway in South L.A. leaves mom of 3 ‘freaked out’
Shooting on 110 Freeway in South L.A. leaves mom of 3 ‘freaked out’. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A mother of three is shaken...
Hollywood Hills woman comes home to find homeless woman sleeping in her yard
When a Hollywood Hills woman came home from vacation she was greeted by a homeless person sleeping on a bench in her gated yard."I just said 'Hey, who are you?'" the homeowner said. "Why are you here? How did you get in? And she said 'I live here.'"With her house not on the market, the Hollywood Hills woman was baffled at how her unexpected guest got into her property until security camera footage showed the homeless woman climbing over a locked gate to in. "I said 'How long you been here?'" the homeowner said. "She said 'Oh maybe 3 or 4...
KESQ
20 photos of LA in the 1950s
The post-WWII boom of the 1950s affected almost every corner of the country, from northern Michigan to Southern California. But few places were changed by the economic and cultural shifts as much as Los Angeles. The city grew by 500,000 people, most of whom were drawn to the metropolis for its year-round moderate climate, plethora of thriving industries, and suburban feel.
internationaltechnology.com
City tries to cancel use of the term homeless
Public officials in Los Angeles have called for instead using such labels as ?people living outside?. America's most populous county, Los Angeles, hasn't yet cracked the code on solving homelessness, but local government officials have come up with a way to change conversations about the crisis: canceling the term "homeless."
