We live in an area where locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables are available every day of the week at one of our local Farmers’ Markets!. Unless you live on a farm or grow your own food, Farmer’s Markets are your best access to the freshest produce. Countless studies have shown the benefit of fresh and varied fruits and vegetables in your diet. With so many outdoor markets nearby it’s easier than ever to grab the produce you need! Many accept EDB and often they‘ll match the 1st $10.00 so you could get an additional 10 dollars of fresh food with EDB purchases.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO