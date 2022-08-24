ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Secret LA

These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More

The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Lincoln Heights family living in parking lot given new home

After living in a parking lot, high school sophomore Maria Christina Benitez has a bedroom for the first time in her life."All my life I've lived in an apartment," she said. "Now, we have a home. I lost so much stuff but I gained so much more. I'm so happy for that."Tears of joy were hard to hide as it was not too long ago when Benitez and her family were homeless with nowhere to go.  With no insurance nor a steady income, Benitez, her brother and their parents were forced to live underneath a simple canopy after a fire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Sprouts Farmers Market hiring 100 employees for new Palmdale location

PALMDALE – Sprouts Farmers Market will open its Palmdale location on Oct. 28, and the grocer is looking to hire 100 full- and part-time workers for the new location, the company announced. The new store will be located in the Palmdale Marketplace, at 39258 10th Street West. In-person hiring...
PALMDALE, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

A Local Farmers Market for Every Day of the Week

We live in an area where locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables are available every day of the week at one of our local Farmers’ Markets!. Unless you live on a farm or grow your own food, Farmer’s Markets are your best access to the freshest produce. Countless studies have shown the benefit of fresh and varied fruits and vegetables in your diet. With so many outdoor markets nearby it’s easier than ever to grab the produce you need! Many accept EDB and often they‘ll match the 1st $10.00 so you could get an additional 10 dollars of fresh food with EDB purchases.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

That's Amore! Villa Bellezza in Calabasas Back on the Market at a Discount

The lavish Southern California mansion known as Villa Bellezza is back on the market with a 20% discount. The ornate estate in Calabasas with a life-sized chess set and a retractable glass ceiling was available last year for $29,995,000. The 15,745-square-foot mansion was recently relisted with a more "reasonable" $24 million price tag.
CALABASAS, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Rent relief program opens Monday

The City of Santa Monica announced it would open up applications for rent-burdened residents to apply for relief beginning this Monday, Aug. 29, at 8 a.m. The program is designed for residents in rent controlled units who are unable to afford this year’s Rent Control General Adjustment, which is set to increase rents for all rent controlled tenants 6% (up to $140 per month) beginning Sept. 1 — the highest hike in more than 30 years.
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Malibu Times

CA Prop 19; Waiting for the Assessor’s Office

On Nov. 3, 2020, voters approved an amendment to the California Constitution intended, in part, to assist older residents 55 and over who downsize or move and face getting stuck with a huge property tax bill.  Under Proposition 13, property taxes are based on the fair market value of a house when it changes hands, […] The post CA Prop 19; Waiting for the Assessor’s Office appeared first on The Malibu Times.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

TV's “Emergency!” Celebrates 50 Fiery Years!

Believe it or not, it’s been fifty years since actors Randolph Mantooth and Kevin Tighe first teamed up as hunky paramedics John Gage and Roy DeSoto. To celebrate their show’s half century milestone, Mantooth, 76, and Tighe, 78, reunited at The Los Angeles Country Fire Museum in Bellflower, CA for an exclusive interview with CA Live’s Lawrence Zarian. Zarian, who was a major fan of the series when he was growing up, gets the lifelong best friends to share secrets from the series, which ran for seven seasons on NBC.
BELLFLOWER, CA
Canyon News

Rent Relief Available For Tenants In Rent-Controlled Apartments

SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on its website that on August 29 beginning at 8 a.m. the “Rent Control Adjustment Relief” (RCAR) program will open and will take applications for a one-time relief program to help Santa Monica households in rent-controlled apartments unable to afford the upcoming 6 percent Rent Control General Adjustment that will go in effect September 1, 2022.
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Hollywood Hills woman comes home to find homeless woman sleeping in her yard

When a Hollywood Hills woman came home from vacation she was greeted by a homeless person sleeping on a bench in her gated yard."I just said 'Hey, who are you?'" the homeowner said. "Why are you here? How did you get in? And she said 'I live here.'"With her house not on the market, the Hollywood Hills woman was baffled at how her unexpected guest got into her property until security camera footage showed the homeless woman climbing over a locked gate to in. "I said 'How long you been here?'" the homeowner said. "She said 'Oh maybe 3 or 4...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ

20 photos of LA in the 1950s

The post-WWII boom of the 1950s affected almost every corner of the country, from northern Michigan to Southern California. But few places were changed by the economic and cultural shifts as much as Los Angeles. The city grew by 500,000 people, most of whom were drawn to the metropolis for its year-round moderate climate, plethora of thriving industries, and suburban feel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
internationaltechnology.com

City tries to cancel use of the term homeless

Public officials in Los Angeles have called for instead using such labels as ?people living outside?. America's most populous county, Los Angeles, hasn't yet cracked the code on solving homelessness, but local government officials have come up with a way to change conversations about the crisis: canceling the term "homeless."
LOS ANGELES, CA

