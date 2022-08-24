Read full article on original website
Suspect in Oklahoma deputy’s death also fired at 3rd officer
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Court documents show that the man suspected of fatally shooting an Oklahoma deputy sheriff and wounding another also fired at but missed a third deputy. A probable cause affidavit alleges that Benjamin Plank fatally shot Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz, wounded deputy Mark Johns, and shot at the third deputy on Monday as they tried to serve him with eviction papers in Oklahoma City.
Funeral Services for Captain William Hargraves of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office Friday in Ponca City
The funeral services for Captain William Hargraves of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, will be held Friday, August 26th, at 1:00 pm in the Ponca City Schools Concert Hall. The attendance at this funeral is expected to very high. On Friday at approximately 9:00am, all access to parking in...
Fortnite Friday Tournaments Coming to the Ponca City RecPlex
The Ponca City RecPlex, 1604 West Grand, will have their first Fortnite Friday on September 2. . Participants must be at least 13 years old. Competitors can test their Fortnite skills on the new PS5 consoles during Friday night tournaments this Fall. Tournaments will be held on Fridays at 5:00...
Local Church Continues to Support Washington Pre-K
The Ponca City Free Will Baptist Church recently hosted a back-to-school dinner for all the Washington Pre-K staff and families. Pastor Adam Phillips presented principal Tina Fisher with a check to pay for school supplies for students this year. “The Ponca City Free Will Baptist Church takes great care of...
Obituary for Bob Smith
Bob Smith, of Tonkawa, Oklahoma, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. A complete obituary will be posted soon. Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Tonkawa with Father Bala officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Tonkawa IOOF Cemetery.
Ponca City Athletics Updated Guidelines for Athletic Events
The Ponca City Public School’s is releasing an updated guide for sporting events. -All students 8th grade and younger must be accompanied by an adult at all sporting events for Ponca City Wildcat sporting events. Items not allowed at any sporting events include:. -No Tobacco and Vapes. -No outside...
Obituary for Avalynn Swopes
Avalynn Mae Swopes of Blackwell, Oklahoma passed away on August 21, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in the Roberts and Son Funeral Home Chapel with Lanny Jobe officiating. Memorial Service. Wednesday, August 31, 2022 1:00 PM. Roberts and Son Funeral...
