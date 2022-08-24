OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Court documents show that the man suspected of fatally shooting an Oklahoma deputy sheriff and wounding another also fired at but missed a third deputy. A probable cause affidavit alleges that Benjamin Plank fatally shot Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz, wounded deputy Mark Johns, and shot at the third deputy on Monday as they tried to serve him with eviction papers in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO