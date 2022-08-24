Read full article on original website
Related
vermontcatholic.org
Vermont Conference on Christianity and the Arts
There will be a Fall Arts Conference Sept. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 728 Mountain Road, Stowe. The goal of the Vermont Conference on Christianity and the Arts is to build community among artists of faith in Vermont (and nearby) and to encourage good and thoughtful art deeply rooted in a Christian view of the world.
WCAX
What to do: Saturday, August 27
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events happening in our region for Saturday, August 27, 2022. Rutland’s inaugural Whoopie Pie Festival and Parade of Heroes begins downtown at 12:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, live music, fireworks, and a variety of family activities.
vermontbiz.com
Best of Vermont Summer Festival Car Show & Raffle
Winning Car: 1st Place Winner: a '57 Saab owned by Bruce Welch of Williamstown VT. Vermont Business Magazine The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce announces all the winners from the recent Best of Vermont Summer Festival in Ludlow, Vermont. The festival organizers also wanted to thank all the sponsors, vendors, performers and attendees.
Addison Independent
Not your average Field Days winners
NEW HAVEN — On Saturday evening, Aug. 14, the Home and Garden Departments at the Addison County Fair and Field Days celebrated its annual awards ceremony in front of a capacity crowd. Among awards in Foods, Flowers, Garden Products, Handicrafts, and Art & Photography, two very special awards were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Parade of Heroes & Whoopie Pie Fest take over Rutland this weekend
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The third time’s a charm for a Rutland event paying tribute to essential personnel during the pandemic. The Parade of Heroes & Whoopie Pie Festival will take over downtown Rutland this weekend. The parade was supposed to happen last October, and again last summer but was postponed by the pandemic. Instead, organizers decided to put the parade and the Whoopie Pie Festival together for one brand new, sweet event.
businessnhmagazine.com
Plymouth State Student Named Student of the Year
Stay Work Play has named Plymouth State University (PSU) student Joshua Chandler the 2022 College Student of the Year as part of the 13th Annual Rising Stars Awards. Chandler will receive the award at a ceremony on Sept. 9 on the Bank of America Stage at the Capital Center for the Arts in Concord.
mynbc5.com
Several cows killed after storm destroys barn on Rutland County farm
DANBY, Vt. — Community members helped to pick up the pieces at a Rutland County farm on Saturday after it was damaged during Friday night's storm. Chris Garrow Billings sent NBC5 News photos from the Bromley Farm, after spending the day with community members cleaning up. Billings said the...
msn.com
The Best Things to do in Lincoln, New Hampshire (Summer and Fall Edition)
Where in New England can you find hard-core hiking opportunities, a world-famous scenic byway, spectacular waterfalls and swimming holes, and a relaxing resort that will turn your New Hampshire road trip into a true vacation?. Sunset from Kancamagus Pass, on the Kancamagus Highway in White Mountain National Forest, New Hampshire.
RELATED PEOPLE
mynbc5.com
Jersey Mike's opening date delayed due to lack of staff
WILLISTON, Vt. — Staffing shortages in the restaurant industry continue to plague our area, and Jersey Mike's Subs is no exception to the rule. The new sandwich shop in Williston has pushed its grand opening back due to a lack of new hires, general manager Tom King told NBC5 on Friday.
laconiadailysun.com
Cyanobacteria blooms continue to alert people and pets
LACONIA — For beach lovers, swimmers and lakefront property owners in the Lakes Region, there is no water quality emergency. But there are reasons to be concerned, even in late summer and early fall. For the first time since 2018, the Lake Winnipesaukee Association this summer issued cyanobacteria advisories...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best corn on the cob in New Hampshire
Where do you find the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. One viewer said they recently had the sweetest, firmest and most delicious corn at Highway View Farm. 4. Peters' Farm in Salem. One fan emphatically said the corn at Peters' Farm is the...
newportdispatch.com
Man charged with breaking into Riverside Middle School in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A 35-year-old man from Chester was cited following an incident in Springfield on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a fire alarm at Riverside Middle School at around 3:55 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Brett P. Lawton broke a large window and made forced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman attacked by a black bear in Vermont
rmont woman was attacked by a black bear over the weekend while walking her two dogs on trails on her Strafford property, the state Fish and Wildlife Department reported Tuesday.
People
Man Dies After Slipping and Falling Off N.H. Mountain Ledge While Hiking with Group
A hiker died in New Hampshire over the weekend after falling off a ledge on Cannon Mountain, according to authorities. The hiker was climbing down the mountain with two other individuals on Saturday when they began to explore what they believed to be a ski trail, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a press release on Monday.
WCAX
Vermont credit union puts pause on cannabis banking
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis market is moving closer to becoming fully operational later this fall. The industry is expected to pump millions into the local economy, but this week one of the key financial institutions making the marijuana market possible is hitting the brakes. The Vermont...
WMUR.com
Man dies while hiking on Mount Washington, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say
SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — A hiker died at the summit of Mount Washington Thursday, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Around 3:40 p.m., a 46-year-old man from Quebec, Canada, was hiking with his adult son and collapsed as he reached the summit parking lot, officials said. State park...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHPR
Fatal accident at Keene wastewater plant
This article is shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. It was first published in The Keene Sentinel. For more information visit collaborativenh.org. A worker for a Keene-based electric business died Wednesday morning in what officials say was an accident at the city's wastewater treatment plant. The incident...
WCAX
Williston police to hold sobriety checkpoints in September
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williston Police Department plans to crack down on drunk driving in the month of September. Williston Police say they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Chittenden County for the duration of the month. The focus is on people who are driving drunk, under the influence...
VTDigger
Randolph boy dies in ATV crash in Mount Holly
An ATV crash near Ludlow claimed the life of a Randolph boy early Tuesday evening, according to Vermont State Police. Jason Wooden, 13, was riding his 2002 Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV at around 6 p.m. when he “appeared to have lost control of the ATV and left the roadway” near Gates Road South in Mount Holly, state police said in a news release.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland early this morning. Authorities were notified of a crash on US Route 7, at the intersection of US Route 4, at around 5:10 a.m. According to the report, Ella Norton, 19, of Rutland, was traveling east with the intention...
Comments / 0