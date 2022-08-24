RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The third time’s a charm for a Rutland event paying tribute to essential personnel during the pandemic. The Parade of Heroes & Whoopie Pie Festival will take over downtown Rutland this weekend. The parade was supposed to happen last October, and again last summer but was postponed by the pandemic. Instead, organizers decided to put the parade and the Whoopie Pie Festival together for one brand new, sweet event.

RUTLAND, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO