Police investigation underway at La Crosse business
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse Police investigation is underway in downtown La Crosse. Around 3 p.m. Friday officers responded to a business near Main and 8th Streets. News 8 Now saw police circling the area in their squad cars. Officers were also inside a Main Street tattoo shop, and inside the La Crosse Public Library.
City of La Crosse not planning to rent a hotel for the homeless
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- La Crosse’s homeless coordinator says this winter, the city does not plan on housing the homeless in a hotel. In an email to News 8 Now, Homeless Coordinator Brian Sampson says the city has been participating in ongoing meetings with other service providers, businesses, and organizations to create a community plan, and address the homelessness crisis La Crosse is facing. But- as part of the strategy, Sampson says the city does not intend to rent a hotel for the winter.
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
Baptized at St. Sebald Lutheran, Strawberry Point, IA
I had no idea that there was a Lutheran church named St. Sebald. I had also never heard of a place named Strawberry Point, Iowa. Now I do. It even turns out that this Lutheran church has important historical significance. Just like East Perry County is an important place in the early history of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, Strawberry Point has a similar place in the early history of the Iowa Synod. A historical marker stands near St. Sebald Lutheran Church that says the following:
Sparta 16-year-old killed in rollover crash
A 16-year-old Sparta resident was killed in a rollover crash Thursday night.
Sparta Massage Therapist Faces Felony Charges
(Sparta, WI) — A 30-year-old massage therapist in Sparta is facing a felony charge of sexual assault for the way he touched his female clients. If he is convicted, Ethan Karls could be sentenced to 40 years in prison. W-K-B-T/T-V reports that after a woman reported Karls to police two years ago, four more women came forward. His license was suspended in March but the charge against Karls wasn’t filed until four months later. Karls is free on bond until he is formally charged later this month.
