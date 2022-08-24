This full armor set can only be obtained by defeating Knight Bernahl. If you don't fight him throughout the beginning of the game, he'll eventually invade you in Crumbling Farum Azula. To find him, head to the Beside the Great Bridge site of grace. Once you head up the stairs to the bridge, turn left and head down towards the building at the bottom. Once through and back outside, turn right and take the ladder down. Following this pathway down will lead to him invading you.

