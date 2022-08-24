Read full article on original website
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts is coming to Buffalo this weekend. The 21st annual festival is coming to Elmwood Avenue between West Ferry Street to St. James Place this Saturday and Sunday, bring art, culture and music. Local beer and food from around the world will be available at the festival.
(Photo – six headliners will be on the Main Stage at the Northwest Jazz Festival this year!) This edition of Jazz in Town will be devoted to the largest free jazz festival in the region, the Northwest Jazz Festival in Historic Lewiston, NY. After being canceled due to the...
It is back at Academy Park in Lewiston. The festival usually get around 40 thousand people. But a few changes to tell you about.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We have one more weekend until Labor Day weekend, so why not get out there and enjoy it!. There are plenty of festivals happening this weekend in Western New York. After two cancelled festivals because of COVID, the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts is back...
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Egypt may be thousands of miles away, but this weekend you can get a taste of the country's ancient culture right in Western New York. On Friday, volunteers at St. Mary & St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church are preparing for the 13th annual Egyptian Festival.
The 64th annual Niagara County Peach Festival will run from September 8 to September 11 at Academy Park on Center Street in Lewiston.
LANCASTER, N.Y. — A brewery in Lancaster, still in the conceptual phase, would be developed at Broadway and Pavement Road, where partners Mike Paolini and Joe Pici expect to transition a home brewing passion into a business venture. The team, which includes Pici’s father, also named Joe, is meeting...
The 31st Annual Sperry Park Unity Day will be held this year on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Bring the whole family out to enjoy music, games, activities for the kids, performances, free food, amusement rides, bounce houses and so much more! This is a day for the entire family to have fun!! Sperry Park is located behind Buffalo Public School #31 (166 Sherman St. - 226 Sherman St.). There will also be a 3-on-3 basketball tournament! I highly recommend you bring the kids to Sperry Park Unity Day. There will be LOTS of activities for them and they will wear themselves out easily.
As summer begins to wind down in Western New York, a lot of things will start changing over the next few months. We've already been fighting the pumpkin spice epidemic that started in August. Plus now that football season is here, that means fall is right around the corner. Once...
It looks like things are getting better and better for Buffalo and Western New York. In the latest rankings of the best 150 cities in America, US News and World Report ranked Buffalo as the 45th best city in the entire country. That is big news since Buffalo was ranked 75th in 2021.
For the first time in two years, Lockhouse Distillery and Bar is reopening its doors and welcoming you back inside.
There is a special night devoted to the brave men and women of the Western New York community this week and you are invited to join in on the celebration and fun!. The members and staff of the Hamburg Veterans Committee invite you to Thank Our Vets and salute the troops this Thursday at the Hamburg Recreational Center on Lakeview Road. Bring the kids for face painting and a petting zoo! Plus food from some of the area's best restaurants and live music! The evening is capped off by an enormous fireworks display.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Becker Farms is ready to kick off the Apple Picking & Harvest season with a weekend filled with fun. They will feature be featuring house brewed beer from Becker Brewing including: Apple Thief, Sweet Thief, and Grape Thief for just $5 a print. These three tasty brew-cider bevies are a combination of tasty hard ciders with a delicious house brewed beer.
Buffalo is an amazing city and it has a storied amazing history that has had a significant impact on American society. Just take a look back at its past. Some of the greatest companies to exist got their start in Western New York. Two Three American Presidents call Buffalo home.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a vehicle crashed into a home overnight. Police said the vehicle struck a house in the first block of Cottage Street just after 3:30 a.m. and those that were in the vehicle ran from the scene after the crash. Police said...
Pro John Hoyer wins the 2022 National Walleye Tour Championship in Dunkirk, NY on Lake Erie. Pro Duane Helm wins the National Walleye Tour 2022 AOY. Pro John Hoyer (3-day total, 102.33lbs) & Co-angler Collin Martin (3-day total, 94.91) NWT Championship 2022, Dunkirk, NY Lake Erie. Ranger Pro John Hoyer...
LEWISTON, N.Y. — A local singer needs your help winning a national contest. Lewiston's Marina Laurendi is competing in the Opening Act contest. The winner will open this year's Hollywood Bowl and perform with some of music's biggest acts. Last year's winner opened for Coldplay, Black Eyed Peas, Doja Cat, Kid Laroi, and Shawn Mendes.
Now that summer is winding down, we should see foot traffic pick up a little more at Buffalo area malls, including the Walden Galleria. Fall is on the doorstep and the holiday shopping season will be here before we know it. While many people shop for gifts online these days, there is nothing that can replicate going to a local store in person and purchasing a gift.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Douglas Jemal has bought his fifth Main Street property along the eastern side of the downtown’s 500 block. Jemal, through his Jemals Heiney LLC affiliate, paid $774,000 for the two-story, 7,800-square-foot building at 525 Main St., buying it from Vendome Theater Lofts LLC, according to an Aug. 25 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning on Elmwood Avenue. Police were called to the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue, near Summer Street, around 5:50 a.m. There, officers found a 61-year-old man from Buffalo who had been stabbed in a parking lot during a fight with another male, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.
