Went to our Hobby Lobby to look for metal decor for our pool wall, and found this heart hanging in a crape myrtle tree outside. My Dad passed away a few years ago, and he always leaves me signs that he is still with me. Usually in the way of a dragon fly or sunset. I truly think that because I have been thinking of him a lot lately, he led me to this heart today.

TRACY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO