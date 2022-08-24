ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

WJHG-TV

Motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcycle crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. We’re told the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of R Jackson Boulevard and Beach Beach Road. Authorities with Panama City Beach Police said the motorcyclist was heading east, and was wearing a helmet.
msn.com

Shell Island Is A Hidden Secret In Panama, Florida

Explore The Unspoiled Natural Splendor Of The Island. Panama City is the destination for tourists from all over the states to relax on the beaches and take advantage of the area's many attractions and activities. A perfect panorama of summer is created by turquoise crashing waves at the sparkling white-sand beaches that line Panama City Beach's beachfront. This little village on the Florida Panhandle is converted into a genuine American beach town from spring to November. The majority of the activities are outdoor or water-related as this is mostly a summer vacation region, and many of them are only available during certain times of the year. There are numerous attractions to visit in Panama City, and Shell Island is one of them. Shell Island offers a rare chance to enjoy a beach unhindered by distractions, with brilliantly clear water edging its sugar-white sandy coastline. The mesmerizing island is a seven-mile-long (11.2 m) patch of unspoiled beauty tucked between the wonderful gulf and the stunning St. Andrew Bay. Shell Island is the ideal destination for a fun-filled beach getaway. Here are some means to get to Shell Island and some activities tourists can enjoy doing there.
mypanhandle.com

Here are the worst Yelp reviews for Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — While many believe Panama City Beach is a great place to live and vacation, there are always a few that disagree. Yelp uses a five-star rating system with one being the lowest. Most of the reviews on Yelp for Panama City Beach are four and five stars. But the website lists one one-star review and two two-stars for the World’s Most Beautiful Beaches.
L. Cane

This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.

All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.
WJHG-TV

Construction continues on Sunnyside Park beach access gates

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a hot topic being talked about among residents on the very west end of Panama City Beach, as six big metal gates were put in at Sunnyside beach access points just before the 4th of July. Construction was put on pause when a petition was filed to challenge the permit, but as of earlier this month, that permit is now officially standing.
franklincounty.news

Apalachicola small town Saturday night

While you were at home watching television Saturday night, a lot was going on around Apalachicola. There was music being played, there were groceries being rung up, there were tests being analyzed and there were birthdays being celebrated. Here’s a look at some of the scenes around town.
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Learn about the events happening in the Panhandle this weekend. St. Andrew Historic Walking Tour When: August 26, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Where: Panama City, Publishing Museum & Visitor’s Center 1134 Beck Ave. Mark Twain Interruption When: August 26 & August 27, 7 p.m. Where: Panama City, St. Andrew’s […]
waltonoutdoors.com

Explore native landscaping with Sandhills Native Nursery

Native plant gardening is growing in popularity across the nation. Using little resources and being low maintenance, native plant landscaping is a great choice for many folks. Up in Fountain, just north of Panama City Sam Mello has created a native plant nursery that offers variety of choices for the native gardener. More than ½ an acre of plants along a sandhill trail, the nursery invites the shopper to explore the many options available for the native plant enthusiast.
WMBB

New grocery store competitor in Bay County

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A grocery store grand opening in Lynn Haven attracted residents from several counties on Thursday morning. Germany-based Aldi Supermarkets are continuing to expand in the U.S., and now there’s one open in Lynn Haven. If you were one of the first customers at the grand opening, you were guaranteed a […]
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
msn.com

Okaloosa County deputies searching for Destin burglary suspect

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify a man in reference to a residential burglary that occurred in Destin Wednesday. The sheriff's office has provided a picture of the suspect as well as the vehicle associated with the individual. The vehicle is pictured as...
WJHG-TV

“Mystic” is available for adoption at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking for a new best friend, look no further than the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter. Cortney Turner, with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio and she brought along “Mystic”. Turner told viewers about what kind of home Mystic would best thrive in. NewsChannel 7′s Donna Bell even got to try her hand at being a dog trainer!
WMBB

WATCH: Video shows controversial Panama City Police incident

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two months ago Panama City Police entered the old Lisenby Skilled Care Facility. The property is being converted into new apartments.  Nashville property owners hired Darrell Sample as a security guard during construction. Police mistook Sample for a squatter. Sample’s dogs began barking and Captain Mark Laramore threatened to kill […]
WMBB

Local beloved resident celebrates her 80th birthday

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway resident was given quite the surprise and celebration Saturday afternoon. Beulah Bowers turned 80 on Saturday. Many family members, neighbors and city commissioners came out for the party. Bowers, or ‘The Queen’ as many called her, was gifted a plaque and a picture for all the love, happiness, and […]
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida fair returns with $5 entry

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Northwest Florida Fair Association will hold its fair from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. Fair operations manager Brian Sparling told WKRG News 5 that the 2022 fair will not be a free entry like 2021. Entry will cost a […]
msn.com

UPDATE: Man injured after accidental shooting on Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office released new information on their investigation of a shooting that took place on Okaloosa Island Friday night. The sheriff's office says the victim of the shooting told investigators that his fiancé accidently shot a gun off in his vehicle. According...
