Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella Cressman
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Related
msn.com
Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says
An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
myeverettnews.com
Kind Of A Corny Sign At The Totem Diner
My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
My Clallam County
Surveillance camera catches rare sighting of Pacific marten in Olympic National Forest
Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle partnered with Olympic National Forest last summer to install six motion-triggered camera and scent dispenser stations in the National Forest in hopes of detecting martens, a rare native carnivore thought to be living there in very sparse numbers. A month ago, the survey team returned to the station and discovered multiple photos of a single Pacific marten, which had visited the station in January.
parentmap.com
Spooner Farms Sunflower Festival
Add some sun into your day and join us for our Sunflower Festival!. Bring your family, friends, loved ones, and neighbors. or come by yourself. Take in the beauty of the sunflowers. Before you head home stop by the Spooner Farm store right down the road and pick up some blueberries. blackberries, Puyallup valley corn, or all three. There is no limit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Puyallup, WA USA
I found this heart while my mom was at the doctor a couple weeks ago (Sunrise Medical Center). It rained so one of the petals fell off. It was so cute it Inspired me to make hearts of my own!
Rolled semitruck trailer fully blocking SR-9 through Skagit County
A rolled-over semitruck trailer is fully blocking State Route 9 through Skagit County in the Conway area, Washington State Patrol announced Thursday. Trooper Jacob Kennett tweeted about the incident just before noon. According to Kennett, the rollover happened at the intersection with SR-534. State patrol troopers are investigating the cause...
Yakima Herald Republic
WA ferry that crashed near West Seattle dock is out until next year
The Cathlamet ferry, which crashed in spectacular fashion last month near the Fauntleroy dock in West Seattle, will undergo repairs in Everett through at least the end of the year, according to Washington State Ferries. The 1980s-era boat will go into dry dock at Everett Ship Repair, one of the...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
3834 175th Ave NE #E50
A Lake Lover's paradise in this STUNNING top floor contemporary-classic pied- -terre. Designed with modern flare, every thoughtful detail shows throughout from new appliances, fixtures, paint, roller shades, flooring, kitchen & bathroom updates. Savor captivating Lake views from your living room or soak in the afternoon sun from your privacy back deck. Light & bright interior, full sized W/D, pantry, along with great storage throughout for everything you need & more. Updated H20 tank & new electrical panel, reserved parking included. Coveted Lakewood Shores Offers Private Boat Launch+Beach+Volleyball Court+Fire Pit. Close to 520, Microsoft, new light rail, Idylwood & Marymoor Park. The Sammamish Lake Life doesn't get better than this!
IN THIS ARTICLE
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: Taken to shelter – August 27, 2022 2:38 pm
Neutered male mixed breed dog found at SW Alaska and California Way SW today. Brought to Seattle Animal Shelter by a Good Sam. Owner can call (206)386-4294 and/or email animalcare@seattle.gov.
worldairlinenews.com
Alaska to fly between Everett and Anchorage
Alaska Airlines made this announcement (to be operated by Horizon Air):. We’re connecting the newest commercial airport in the Seattle area with another one of our main hubs: New daily, nonstop service between Everett, Wash. and Anchorage begins Nov. 30, 2022. We listened to our guests who live and...
travelweekly.com
Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field
Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
KING-5
Major transportation shakeup in western Washington
Drivers in Tacoma and West Seattle are about to get some relief. But the ferry system is struggling with delays.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pdxmonthly.com
Portland to Seattle: How to Survive the Drive on Interstate 5
Hippie sandals, squirrel bridges, playgrounds, a car museum, hot pot, skydiving ... take a few breaks on the drive between Portland and Seattle. The inevitable Nisqually wreck, the mysterious JBLM slowdown, the interminable Tacoma traffic jam—it won't take many trips on Interstate 5 between Portland and Seattle to turn most people into major Amtrak fans. But sometimes you can't avoid the drive. What you can do, though, is plan to take a little more time and spot for more than just gas and pee breaks. Here are some suggestions.
everout.com
Ten Road Trip-Worthy Labor Day Weekend 2022 Festivals in the Seattle Area
As the last three-day weekend of summer, Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to squeeze in one last road trip before fall closes in on us again. (It's also a great time to check off the rest of your summer bucket list!) Luckily, there are plenty of festivals around Washington State to help you make the most of those extra 24 hours, whether you're looking for family time or party time. We've rounded up 10 of the biggest ones you should know about below, from the Oak Harbor Music Festival to Spokane's Pig Out in the Park. You can also find even more events on our Labor Day calendar, including events closer to home, like PAX West 2022 and Trans Pride.
Rangers recover body of man who fell while climbing Mount Rainier
SEATTLE — The body of a 52-year-old Canadian man was recovered Tuesday after he fell to his death while climbing Mount Rainier the day before, according to the National Park Service. Witnesses reported seeing a climber take a "substantial fall" while descending the Disappointment Cleaver route on Mount Rainier's...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia: It's the water (level)
A history of flooding and our increasing vulnerability. Olympia is blessed to be in such a beautiful location. Nestled at the very southern end of Budd Inlet in Puget Sound, Olympians have long enjoyed a rich maritime history and deep connection with the water. The tidal variations we experience at our location in Puget Sound are significant and especially dramatic during “King Tides” each year. They are a regular reminder of the real vulnerability we face with sea level rise.
q13fox.com
Missing person: Detectives asking for info on 'suspicious' disappearance of Seattle man in Stevens County
WILBUR, Wash. - Deputies in Stevens County are searching for a missing man who left his Seattle home with his dog to visit his friends. The dog, ‘Bear,’ was found, but his owner, 42-year-old Trevor Bresnahan, was not with him. His mother told FOX 13 that he and...
Have you seen this dog? ‘Pumpkin’ missing after car stolen in Everett
A 1-year-old puppy is missing in Everett after the car she was in was stolen on Saturday night. Pumpkin, a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, was adopted from the PAWS in Lynnwood last year, the last of her litter to be adopted. Ginger, one of Pumpkin’s owners, told KIRO 7 News that...
gigharbornow.org
Carpool lane project completed after 22 years
At long last, high-occupancy vehicle lanes will extend uninterrupted between Gig Harbor and Seattle. On Friday morning, the state Department of Transportation opened a new section of the southbound I-5 carpool lane from the Port of Tacoma Road to the westbound Highway 16 HOV lane. On Friday evening, crews removed the temporary barrier on northbound I-5 and opened the HOV lane from the Highway 16 interchange, across the Puyallup River into King County.
q13fox.com
WSDOT begins removal of large encampment underneath I-5, I-90 junction in Seattle
SEATTLE - Washington State Department of Transportation begins the removal of a large homeless encampment underneath the I-5 and I-90 junction in Seattle. In preparation of the cleanup, Friday, crews gathered near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and South Dearbborn Street. WSDOT closed one lane of the I-5 North...
Comments / 0