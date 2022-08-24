Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Volunteers sought for Cycle Oregon event
JOHN DAY – Around 1,000 cyclists are expected to set up camp in John Day for the Cycle Oregon event that’ll take them through Grant County beginning September 10th. Grant County Chamber of Commerce Manager Tammy Bremner said volunteers are being sought to help with parking:. “So, we...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Long Creek was Grant County pioneer settlement
Named for John Long, who filed mining claims and also established a homestead ranch in the 1870s The community of Long Creek is located in a grass-covered valley between Mount Vernon and Pendleton. The region attracted miners, as gold was discovered near Canyon city in 1862. One of the miners drawn to the valley was John Long. He filed mining claims and also established a homestead ranch in the 1870s. Long Creek, which runs through the valley, was named for him, although some claim the creek was named as it is one of one the longest streams in this region....
Comments / 0