Named for John Long, who filed mining claims and also established a homestead ranch in the 1870s The community of Long Creek is located in a grass-covered valley between Mount Vernon and Pendleton. The region attracted miners, as gold was discovered near Canyon city in 1862. One of the miners drawn to the valley was John Long. He filed mining claims and also established a homestead ranch in the 1870s. Long Creek, which runs through the valley, was named for him, although some claim the creek was named as it is one of one the longest streams in this region....

LONG CREEK, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO