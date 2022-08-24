Read full article on original website
Rainier man accused of arson spree in Oregon and Washington
A Rainier man was arrested Friday after allegedly starting a series of fires, Cowlitz County Officials say.
Family of 6 loses home in Clark County blaze
A family of 6 lost their home Saturday when fire swept through the residence in rural Clark County, officials said.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Two Men Taken to Lewis County Jail After Robbery Marked by ‘Dumbness’ in August 1942
Two “young” bandits were being held in the Lewis County Jail after they held up and robbed a “girl attendant” of a service station west of Centralia on Aug. 25, 1942. The two men had been arrested by the state patrol less than two hours after the robbery. The men were Dewey Bise, 25, of Bremerton, and J.C. Steedley, 25, of Des Moines, Iowa.
kptv.com
Rainier man arrested after multiple suspicious fires in Ore. and Wash.
LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A Rainier man was arrested for suspected arson after several fires in Columbia County and Cowlitz County on Friday morning. Between 7 and 8 a.m. Friday, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received reports of multiple suspicious fires in the Rainier area. Witnesses said they saw a white Chevrolet S-10 truck with a matching canopy leave the scene.
Mother slain in SE Portland ‘really had a good heart’
What began as an early morning disturbance call turned into a homicide investigation in Portland, with one woman dead and a man detained.
53-year-old killed in North Portland was a grandfather to 6
It’s been four years since Melanie McAllister spoke to her father. She never even got to meet him in person. The closest the two will ever be is at his funeral. McAllister’s father, 53-year-old Otis Shayne Abner, was shot and killed near North Portland’s Delta Park Aug. 6. He leaves behind his daughter and six grandchildren.
‘Big deal’: Longview bust yields 28K fentanyl pills, heroin
The search warrant was being served in the 600 block of East Pine Way when the suspect, David Newton, allegedly fled and threw his backpack on the roof of a nearby home.
Chronicle
DNR, Local Firefighters Respond to Fires in Centralia
A Department of Natural Resources helicopter assisted local firefighters in battling fires near Central Boulevard in Centralia Saturday afternoon. A Riverside Fire Authority official estimated that 5 to 10 acres were burned in total. There was more than one fire. The fires appear to have started along the railroad tracks...
Thousands of runners and walkers take part in Hood to Coast Relay
GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — The 40th running of the Hood to Coast Relay, the largest running and walking relay race in the world, got underway early Friday morning — some started at 2:30 a.m. — at Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood. The teams of runners who started out at Timberline will make the 198-mile trek to Seaside, where the relay finishes Saturday.
Helping pets pass across the “Rainbow Bridge” with Dove Lewis
It'll be a somber Sunday as a memorial service will be held in Portland, to honor any pets we lost.
23-Year-Old Dies in Cliff Jump Gone Wrong
A 23-year-old man died in Washington state this week after attempting a cliff jump into Toutle River in front of family and friends. Local authorities said William Lewis Hogg landed on his head and chest after jumping from a 50-foot cliff and then did not resurface. His friends and family immediately called for help, but his body was not found until the following afternoon. The tragedy took place at Castle Rock, roughly 60 miles from Olympia. The coroner's office is currently looking into Hogg's cause of death.Read it at The Olympian
kptv.com
Boater abandons vessel on Columbia River after it catches fire near Gresham
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday afternoon, a boater was forced to abandon their vessel after it began to burn, according to Gresham Firefighters. Around 12:49 p.m., a firefighter rescue boat responded to reports of a boat on fire in the channel of the Columbia River east of the Chinook Landing boat ramp.
kptv.com
Portland man dies at hospital after being hit by driver on Hwy 99E
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 48-year-old man died at an area hospital Thursday after he was hit by a driver in Canby. Just before 4:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 99E near milepost 22. Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a driver in a Toyota Corolla was northbound when they struck a man who was in the lane of travel.
KING-5
The generous gesture Centralia made to help young man injured in longboarding accident
CENTRALIA, Wash. — For Braden Allee, 22, life's journey has become an uphill climb, to be taken one step at a time. "You take it one breath at a time," his mother Bonnie Allee said. "One minute at a time. And we had to learn to do that." James...
clayconews.com
FATAL VEHICLE/PEDESTRAIN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (August 26, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at approximately 4:28 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 99E near milepost 22. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Toyota Corolla,...
camaspostrecord.com
American Empress to arrive in Camas-Washougal later in day
American Queen Voyages (AQV) has adjusted the docking schedule for its East Clark County tours, moving the arrival time of its American Empress riverboat from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. The change went into effect on Saturday, Aug. 13. “The main purpose behind that was (they wanted to) adjust to...
msn.com
This New Ramen Shop, Tucked Under the Hawthorne Bridge, Makes All Its Noodles In-House
The way hip hop heads talk about rap, or Red Sox fans talk about baseball — that’s how Ryan Callahan talks about ramen. As a teenager, he’d drive to Portland from Salem to eat his way through the city’s ramen shops. He spent his young adulthood in the depths of online ramen-head subreddits and internet communities, talking about the specifics of noodle extruders and tare ratios. He’s traveled to other cities to try bowls at buzzy pop-ups and lauded ramen shops. He talks about people like Keizo Shimamoto and Ramen Lord with reverence, lamenting the closure of the cult-favorite Ramen Shack in Orange County. It was that passion that fueled the opening of his house-made ramen cart in Salem.
Video released in ‘unprovoked attack’ on Hillsboro officer, shooting
Newly released video is shedding light on the alleged attack and shooting that involved one man and a Hillsboro police officer.
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon
Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Portland, Oregon on Petfinder.
SB I-5 back open after brush fire in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Southbound Interstate 5 near state Route 12 in Thurston County near Grand Mound is back open after it was temporarily closed due to a brush fire. All lanes were blocked around 7 p.m. The northbound lanes reopened around 7:30 p.m, with the southbound lanes reopening around 8:45 p.m.
