The Great Reno Balloon Race, always one of the most colorful and spectacular events to grace the local skies, is set to take place from September 9th through the 11th. The Race has taken place every September since 1982, with the exception of 2020. This will be the 40th edition and what started as a modest event with 20 balloons has not risen to over 100 participants.

RENO, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO