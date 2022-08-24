Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRA.com
'Gateway to Burning Man': Reno braces for its busiest week as 25,000 Burners arrive
RENO, Nev. — Hotels sell out. Costumes fly off the shelf. And there’s nary a bicycle nor a coconut water to be found. It’s the busiest holiday of the year in Reno — not Christmas or the Fourth of July, but Burning Man. For tens of...
10,000 acre fire reported north of Burning Man; Red Flag Warning in effect
A rather scary scene surrounding the Alta Peak fire camera courtesy of @AlertWildfire in northern Humboldt county. This is in our neighbor @NWSElko area, but since weather is quiet enough we can show you this impressive 15min time-lapse! #nvwx #CherryGulchFire pic.twitter.com/rk4X5Tc2yr— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) August 27, 2022 A quick-moving fire started north of Black Rock Desert yesterday, and has since burned approximately 10,000 acres. ...
FOX Reno
Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada grand opening happening August 27
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Aug. 27 is Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada's grand opening. There will be free shaved iced and a free Nevada board you get to create. Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada is located at 970 W. 7th Street in Reno. You can stop by between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Git-R-Smoked excited to defend their “Best in the West” title at this year’s rib cook-off
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Kevin McFarland, owner of Git-R-Smoked BBQ Catering won the top prize at the Nugget Casino Resort’s Rib Cook-Off last year, he was the first person from Northern Nevada to do so in over 20 years. Next week, he’s firing up his smokers again to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Reno advocates release an in-depth report on homelessness in Washoe County
New treatments offer an alternative to medicine for ADHD patients. After a hot Friday, breezy, cooler weather is in the weekend forecast. Fire danger is likely to be an issue this weekend. Be careful out there! -Jeff. Wolf Pack Position Group Profile: Defensive Backs. Updated: 12 hours ago. Wolf Pack...
The Great Reno Balloon Race to Return September 9-11
The Great Reno Balloon Race, always one of the most colorful and spectacular events to grace the local skies, is set to take place from September 9th through the 11th. The Race has taken place every September since 1982, with the exception of 2020. This will be the 40th edition and what started as a modest event with 20 balloons has not risen to over 100 participants.
FOX Reno
Residents raise issues with new Carson City sawmill, but support the mill's efforts
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Following a story published last week by the News 4 & Fox 11 Team, we heard from residents who say the construction of the sawmill behind Carson City's Walmart Supercenter and Costco is obstructing their lifestyle. Carson City resident, Mike...
KOLO TV Reno
Burning Man: 2.5 gallons of water per person per day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This is the last stop for Trenton Schuttler before he drives two hours to Burning Man. He’s excited about what he anticipates will happen out in the Playa after a three-year absence. “It is going to be phenomenal. It is going to be incredible. It...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kunr.org
Nevada animal shelters on the verge of overcrowding
In Northern Nevada, the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is seeing less interest from the community in adopting or fostering animals. Erin Ellis is their community engagement director. She said the Humane Society normally receives pets from other shelters that are overcapacity. But this year, they worry they might get to that point, as well.
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Milestones trace Highway 50's history over Sierra
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — If you've been to Disneyland, you've likely heard of the "Hidden Mickeys." Throughout Disneyland and other Disney parks, the familiar three rings of Mickey Mouse are hidden in such as way as to make for an entertaining scavenger hunt. Did you know that Highway...
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevada SPCA to host fee-waived adoption event this Saturday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The SPCA of Northern Nevada is partnering with Lithia Reno Subaru to host a fee-waived pet adoption event this weekend. All adoptable pets at their location will be fee-waived for the duration of the event, which will take place this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Lithia Reno Subaru on 2270 Kietzke Lane in Reno.
What is Burning Man and what is the purpose? A primer
Tens of thousands of people head to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert each summer in search of inspiring art, communal living, hedonism and more. The event is an annual bacchanal – although Burning Man in its official form went on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In spite of Burning Man’s popularity and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire Department to host Fill the Boot this weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department will be out this weekend for its Fill the Boot fundraiser. The department will be at the corner of S McCarran Boulevard and South Virginia Street this Saturday to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. They will be out collecting money...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe businesses experiencing slow summer season
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Basin is an epicenter for the avid outdoor adventurer and many visitors frequent the area to enjoy the adventurous amenities that come with a lake lifestyle. Business owners and locals typically prepare for large influxes of visitors during the summer season, however this summer Tahoe communities have been, surprisingly, slower than the last two years.
Two shot, one killed early Saturday near Grand Sierra Resort
One man is dead and another remains hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a shooting near the Grand Sierra Resort early Saturday, according to Reno police. The shooting occurred around 1:38 a.m., according to an RPD press release. Police located the two men at a local residence following the shooting. Both were transported to a local hospital, where one died despite lifesaving measures. ...
Elko Daily Free Press
Fernley’s ‘Victory Project’ receives $25 million grant
FERNLEY -- With the awarding of a $25 million federal grant, Fernley’s logistic hub received a big boost Wednesday to connect Interstate 80 to U.S. Highway 50, expand the dual access of two rail lines and become an important supply chain hub. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, along...
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
2news.com
Nevada Humane Society's Duck Race Returns to Wingfield Park on Saturday
This Saturday, the Nevada Humane Society's Duck Race returns to Wingfield Park. The event had to go virtual due to the pandemic, but the ducks will be back in the Truckee River this year, and there's still plenty of time to adopt one. "Up until 2 p.m. on race day,...
KCRA.com
Truckee woman biking across America for brain injury awareness makes it to Boston
BOSTON — A cross-country journey to raise awareness about brain injuries ended this week in Boston for one Truckee woman. Whitney Hardy from Nevada County was one of many bikers with “Stroke Across America'' who took part in the cycling journey. Cyclists left Oregon for the 4,300-mile journey...
Mountain Democrat
Tahoe Brewfest returns with change of venue
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The fifth annual Tahoe Brewfest is returning in August but with a change of venue. The Brewfest is moving to Ski Run Boulevard. The event was held at Heavenly Mountain Resort’s California Lodge in previous years. This year it was planned to be held at Lake Tahoe Community College’s Outdoor Fields; however, due to permitting challenges, it was moved to Ski Run Boulevard, states a news release from the production company On Course Events.
Comments / 0