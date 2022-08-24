ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Reno-Gazette Journal

10,000 acre fire reported north of Burning Man; Red Flag Warning in effect

A rather scary scene surrounding the Alta Peak fire camera courtesy of @AlertWildfire in northern Humboldt county. This is in our neighbor @NWSElko area, but since weather is quiet enough we can show you this impressive 15min time-lapse! #nvwx #CherryGulchFire pic.twitter.com/rk4X5Tc2yr— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) August 27, 2022 A quick-moving fire started north of Black Rock Desert yesterday, and has since burned approximately 10,000 acres.  ...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada grand opening happening August 27

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Aug. 27 is Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada's grand opening. There will be free shaved iced and a free Nevada board you get to create. Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada is located at 970 W. 7th Street in Reno. You can stop by between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
RENO, NV
City
Carson City, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Government
Anthony J Lynch

The Great Reno Balloon Race to Return September 9-11

The Great Reno Balloon Race, always one of the most colorful and spectacular events to grace the local skies, is set to take place from September 9th through the 11th. The Race has taken place every September since 1982, with the exception of 2020. This will be the 40th edition and what started as a modest event with 20 balloons has not risen to over 100 participants.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Burning Man: 2.5 gallons of water per person per day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This is the last stop for Trenton Schuttler before he drives two hours to Burning Man. He’s excited about what he anticipates will happen out in the Playa after a three-year absence. “It is going to be phenomenal. It is going to be incredible. It...
RENO, NV
kunr.org

Nevada animal shelters on the verge of overcrowding

In Northern Nevada, the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is seeing less interest from the community in adopting or fostering animals. Erin Ellis is their community engagement director. She said the Humane Society normally receives pets from other shelters that are overcapacity. But this year, they worry they might get to that point, as well.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Northern Nevada SPCA to host fee-waived adoption event this Saturday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The SPCA of Northern Nevada is partnering with Lithia Reno Subaru to host a fee-waived pet adoption event this weekend. All adoptable pets at their location will be fee-waived for the duration of the event, which will take place this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Lithia Reno Subaru on 2270 Kietzke Lane in Reno.
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

What is Burning Man and what is the purpose? A primer

Tens of thousands of people head to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert each summer in search of inspiring art, communal living, hedonism and more. The event is an annual bacchanal –  although Burning Man in its official form went on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In spite of Burning Man’s popularity and...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Fire Department to host Fill the Boot this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department will be out this weekend for its Fill the Boot fundraiser. The department will be at the corner of S McCarran Boulevard and South Virginia Street this Saturday to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. They will be out collecting money...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Lake Tahoe businesses experiencing slow summer season

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Basin is an epicenter for the avid outdoor adventurer and many visitors frequent the area to enjoy the adventurous amenities that come with a lake lifestyle. Business owners and locals typically prepare for large influxes of visitors during the summer season, however this summer Tahoe communities have been, surprisingly, slower than the last two years.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Reno-Gazette Journal

Two shot, one killed early Saturday near Grand Sierra Resort

One man is dead and another remains hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a shooting near the Grand Sierra Resort early Saturday, according to Reno police. The shooting occurred around 1:38 a.m., according to an RPD press release. Police located the two men at a local residence following the shooting. Both were transported to a local hospital, where one died despite lifesaving measures. ...
RENO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Fernley’s ‘Victory Project’ receives $25 million grant

FERNLEY -- With the awarding of a $25 million federal grant, Fernley’s logistic hub received a big boost Wednesday to connect Interstate 80 to U.S. Highway 50, expand the dual access of two rail lines and become an important supply chain hub. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, along...
FERNLEY, NV
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mountain Democrat

Tahoe Brewfest returns with change of venue

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The fifth annual Tahoe Brewfest is returning in August but with a change of venue. The Brewfest is moving to Ski Run Boulevard. The event was held at Heavenly Mountain Resort’s California Lodge in previous years. This year it was planned to be held at Lake Tahoe Community College’s Outdoor Fields; however, due to permitting challenges, it was moved to Ski Run Boulevard, states a news release from the production company On Course Events.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

