Franklin Ky Usa

Christian, Todd Trigg counties red on COVID map
The latest Kentucky COVID Community Spread map shows the numbers continuing to improve across the state, but the southern Pennyrile region is still red. Christian, Todd and Trigg counties are red, in addition to Muhlenberg and Hopkins counties. Caldwell, Lyon and Logan counties are yellow. Governor Andy Beshear says he’s...
PROTEST BY ANIMAL ADVOCATES HELD AT TN LIBRARY TO CALL FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL OF A “BIG LICK” WALKING HORSE AS TN STATE SYMBOL
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Animal advocates protest against cruel practice involving chains attached to the horse’s hoof and boots used to give horses an exaggerated gait. Animal Welfare Advocates with the grassroots Citizens Campaign Against “big lick” Animal Cruelty (CCABLAC) have announced that they will peacefully assemble at the Tennessee Library Thursday at 1 p.m. to protest against and call for the immediate removal of a “big lick” Tennessee Walking Horse placed on the outside wall of Tennessee Library as an official Tennessee State Symbol.
Nashville restaurant employees ‘surprised’ by sudden closure, claims no notice given
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chaatable employees gathered in protest after the restaurant closed its doors to the public Friday. Sources told WSMV4 that Chaatable employees had been planning to band together in protest of the restaurant due to the store’s “uncertain future” after hearing from Maneet Chauhan, Celebrity Chef, and Chaatable manager, that the restaurant could be closing soon.
Deputies Search For Escapee In Todd County
Authorities are looking for an Elkton man after he ran away from them while being transported to a drug rehab center Friday. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say William Wilder ran away from the Todd County Detention Center parking lot while he was being transferred to a drug rehabilitation center.
Missing children from Tennessee reported since the start of 2022
50 children who have been reported missing in Tennessee this year alone have had their cases entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.
Suspects in elder abuse case indicted for murder
The two people charged in the elder abuse and neglect case have now been indicted for murder by a Christian County Grand Jury. The indictments against 43-year-old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year-old Ann Harrison of Oak Grove are for first-degree criminal abuse, knowing abuse/neglect of an adult, knowingly exploiting an adult over $300, eight counts of second-degree cruelty to animals and murder. The victim in the case, 70-year-old Anthony Wayne Gilstrap, died recently at ContinueCARE Hospital in Madisonville, following emergency medical care due to the state of his health.
Christian County has first two cases of monkey pox
Christian County has its first two cases of monkey pox. Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement during his Team Kentucky update Thursday, saying there are 26 cases statewide—25 males and one female. Monkeypox can spread from person to person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body...
Man found in blanket in Hermitage identified, was shot
Nashville police identified a dead man found wrapped in a blanket Thursday morning, and authorities said he was shot.
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Attempted Rape On Rail Trail
A Hopkinsville man was charged with attempted rape and kidnapping on the Hopkinsville Rail Trail near West 9th Street Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they went to the area after getting a 911 call with a woman screaming “he is going to kill me”. After locating the man...
Breaking News: Mount Zion Baptist Church Awards Metro Nashville Public Schools $50k
WHITES CREEK, TN – Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, Senior Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, will award a total of $50,000 to ten Metro Nashville Public elementary, middle school, and high school institutions on Sunday, August 28th during the 11:15 a.m. church service to be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church – 7594 Old Hickory Boulevard, Whites Creek, TN 37189.
Hundreds of applications pour in for Tennessee's ESA program
More than 600 applications have come in for Tennessee’s new Education Savings Account program. Gov. Bill Lee said they’ve been working overtime to get the program up and running this school year.
Kentucky Downs Fanduel Meet gearing up
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Reach in your closet and dust off your derby hats, because horse race season is here. Over in Franklin, they want you to check out their thoroughbred action. The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs is proud to present their Fanduel Meet. Next week, Thursday, September 1st, kicks off their opening weekend.
Body found wrapped in blanket in Hermitage neighborhood
Officers were called to the intersection of Brookside Woods Boulevard and Tulip Grove Road around 6:30 a.m.
Hopkinsville Man Charged In Vehicle Theft
A Hopkinsville man was charged with theft after a stolen vehicle investigation in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say on November 23rd 50-year-old Zachary Mallory sold a 2007 Cadillac Escalade for $260 that was taken from a vacant house that had burned. He was arrested Friday and charged with theft...
This Is Tennessee's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism found the best local dishes that work within a tight budget, including this regional favorite in Tennessee.
Montgomery County home destroyed in fire
Montgomery County Fire Service reported crews were called to the home on Smith Place Road in the Cunningham community around 4:30 a.m.
Naomi Judd autopsy released to family
The autopsy for country music star Naomi Judd has been completed by the Davidson County Medical Examiners Office.
Pink stretch limo stolen from Old Hickory found torched
Metro police are looking for a brazen thief who stole a pink limousine which was later found miles away, presumably torched by those who took it.
Tennessee Woman Injured In Crash Near I-24 Welcome Center
A Tennessee woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in front of the Welcome Center in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Amanda Henry was westbound entering the construction area with traffic going down to one lane when she struck the side of a tractor-trailer. The crash caused her vehicle to run off the roadway and hit a digital information sign.
