Springfield, OH

Fairborn Daily Herald

Biodigester owner facing allegations from EPA

CHICAGO — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued a notice of violation to Renergy, Inc., alleging permit violations at its Dovetail Energy facility in Greene County and Emerald BioEnergy LLC facility in Morrow County. Both facilities operate under permits issued by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, through the...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

$1 million house-stealing scam targets Gahanna couple

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna couple had no idea they were victims of an elaborate house-stealing scam until a man showed up at one of their properties and said he was the owner. That was the first time the couple would meet Shahiydullah A. Binraymond, 49, who’d plotted and forged documents to lure them […]
GAHANNA, OH
Fox 19

Ohio public employee pleads guilty to stealing $1.8M

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio public employee was convicted this week of stealing $1.8 million in public money through a phony vendor payment scheme, State Auditor Keith Faber announced Friday. Robert M. Vanderhorst, 63, pleaded guilty Thursday in Clark County Common Pleas Court to two felony counts of...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Ohio Crime & Safety
Springfield, OH
Times Gazette

Why are gulls in Ohio?

You may find yourself in a supermarket parking lot in Hillsboro. Cars are driving in and out, the familiar sounds of sputtering engines, shopping carts banging into their designated corral and the sporadically cacophonous sound of nearby traffic fill the air. Then, out of nowhere, you may hear a sound more associated with coastal climes and holidays on the beach. You look around to see from where the sound is emanating and it’s a flock of chattering, noisy seagulls.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Task force releases results from OVI checkpoint in Dayton

DAYTON — The Combine Agency OVI Task force operated sobriety checkpoints in Dayton Saturday night, according to a news release. The checkpoints were held along North Gettysburg near Kings Highway, OSHP said in a media release. The first checkpoint was conducted at 2150 N. Gettysburg Ave. According to the...
DAYTON, OH
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
hollandsfj.us

Springfield Twp. police resource officer looks forward to working with the community

The Springfield Township trustees have appointed Lucas County sheriff’s deputy Aalea Robertson as the resource officer for the newly created township police department. Deputy Robertson is the first law enforcement official to join the department which is being organized this year by the trustees and the Lucas County sheriff’s office following voter approval in May of a 4.2-mill, five-year levy. The levy will generate $2.9 million per year for a police force dedicated to meeting needs of township residents.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Schoonover Observatory telescope stolen

LIMA — The Lima Police Department is investigating the theft of a 14-inch Celestron telescope, guide scopes, accessories and eyepieces — representing a combined value of roughly $20,000 — reported stolen Friday night from Schoonover Observatory. This is the second break-in where the target was the city’s...
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Pet of the Week from Humane Society of Greater Dayton

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Friday means our Pet of the Week is here at Living Dayton! This little black ball of fur is Batman. Humane Society of Greater Dayton Marketing & PR Manager, Jessica Garringer, said any family ready to take on his energy and cuddles would be a great home for Batman.
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Known drug house in Lima will be razed following another fire

LIMA — The third fire at a vacant building in Lima known by law enforcement officials to be an active drug house will be the last. A structure at 625 N. Elizabeth St. will be razed “today or tomorrow” after firefighters extinguished a blaze there Wednesday morning, according to a spokesman for the Lima Fire Department.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Three-month-old puppy is the newest member of a local fire department

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Springfield Township Fire Department has a new member. She’s three-months-old and works for treats and play time. The Labrador Retriever pup is in training to be a specialized search dog. Her name is Applesauce, or Apple for short. Shelbie Flegal is Apple’s owner and...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
truecrimedaily

Decaying body of missing Ohio man found in garage under boards

DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- The decaying body of a missing 44-year-old man was found in a garage after a woman allegedly noticed a foul odor coming from his house. A woman told police on Thursday, Aug. 18, that a man she knew had been missing since July 14, WDTN-TV reports. She reportedly went to his old residence to check up on him and smelled the odor of a dead body.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police investigating shooting at Troy park

TROY — Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Troy hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police responded to Troy Community Park on Adams Street Wednesday evening after receiving reports of shots fired at 7:21 p.m. Minutes later dispatchers received reports that a...
TROY, OH
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Dayton

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dayton, Ohio on Petfinder.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dayton

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa.
DAYTON, OH

