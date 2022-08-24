Read full article on original website
Fairborn Daily Herald
Biodigester owner facing allegations from EPA
CHICAGO — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued a notice of violation to Renergy, Inc., alleging permit violations at its Dovetail Energy facility in Greene County and Emerald BioEnergy LLC facility in Morrow County. Both facilities operate under permits issued by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, through the...
$1 million house-stealing scam targets Gahanna couple
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna couple had no idea they were victims of an elaborate house-stealing scam until a man showed up at one of their properties and said he was the owner. That was the first time the couple would meet Shahiydullah A. Binraymond, 49, who’d plotted and forged documents to lure them […]
Fox 19
Ohio public employee pleads guilty to stealing $1.8M
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio public employee was convicted this week of stealing $1.8 million in public money through a phony vendor payment scheme, State Auditor Keith Faber announced Friday. Robert M. Vanderhorst, 63, pleaded guilty Thursday in Clark County Common Pleas Court to two felony counts of...
Former local attorney, judge loses battle against acute leukemia
DAYTON — A.J. Wagner, well known for his decades of compassionate service to the Greater Dayton community, passed away last night after a four month battle with acute leukemia. An attorney by profession, Wagner served as Montgomery County Auditor and as a Common Pleas Court judge. He also ran...
Times Gazette
Why are gulls in Ohio?
You may find yourself in a supermarket parking lot in Hillsboro. Cars are driving in and out, the familiar sounds of sputtering engines, shopping carts banging into their designated corral and the sporadically cacophonous sound of nearby traffic fill the air. Then, out of nowhere, you may hear a sound more associated with coastal climes and holidays on the beach. You look around to see from where the sound is emanating and it’s a flock of chattering, noisy seagulls.
Task force releases results from OVI checkpoint in Dayton
DAYTON — The Combine Agency OVI Task force operated sobriety checkpoints in Dayton Saturday night, according to a news release. The checkpoints were held along North Gettysburg near Kings Highway, OSHP said in a media release. The first checkpoint was conducted at 2150 N. Gettysburg Ave. According to the...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Study: Dayton one of 10 safest U.S. cities from natural disasters
DAYTON — The City of Dayton is considered to be one of the 10 safest U.S. cities from natural disasters, according to a new report from the website, Lifehacker.com. >>INITIAL STORY: 15 Memorial Day tornadoes confirmed; EF4 traveled 20 miles, over half-mile wide. It looked at data from the...
hollandsfj.us
Springfield Twp. police resource officer looks forward to working with the community
The Springfield Township trustees have appointed Lucas County sheriff’s deputy Aalea Robertson as the resource officer for the newly created township police department. Deputy Robertson is the first law enforcement official to join the department which is being organized this year by the trustees and the Lucas County sheriff’s office following voter approval in May of a 4.2-mill, five-year levy. The levy will generate $2.9 million per year for a police force dedicated to meeting needs of township residents.
Schoonover Observatory telescope stolen
LIMA — The Lima Police Department is investigating the theft of a 14-inch Celestron telescope, guide scopes, accessories and eyepieces — representing a combined value of roughly $20,000 — reported stolen Friday night from Schoonover Observatory. This is the second break-in where the target was the city’s...
spotonillinois.com
Two homes sold in Dayton, Illinois with a median home sale price of $272,750 in July 2022
Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc. (OTTW:QXR) in Ottawa saw a -3.73 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Aug. 24. On Aug. 24, shares in the Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc. company were selling at $14.2. One year before, these shares were trading at $14.75. Ottawa Savings Bancorp...
WDTN
Pet of the Week from Humane Society of Greater Dayton
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Friday means our Pet of the Week is here at Living Dayton! This little black ball of fur is Batman. Humane Society of Greater Dayton Marketing & PR Manager, Jessica Garringer, said any family ready to take on his energy and cuddles would be a great home for Batman.
Known drug house in Lima will be razed following another fire
LIMA — The third fire at a vacant building in Lima known by law enforcement officials to be an active drug house will be the last. A structure at 625 N. Elizabeth St. will be razed “today or tomorrow” after firefighters extinguished a blaze there Wednesday morning, according to a spokesman for the Lima Fire Department.
13abc.com
Three-month-old puppy is the newest member of a local fire department
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Springfield Township Fire Department has a new member. She’s three-months-old and works for treats and play time. The Labrador Retriever pup is in training to be a specialized search dog. Her name is Applesauce, or Apple for short. Shelbie Flegal is Apple’s owner and...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Ohio
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Decaying body of missing Ohio man found in garage under boards
DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- The decaying body of a missing 44-year-old man was found in a garage after a woman allegedly noticed a foul odor coming from his house. A woman told police on Thursday, Aug. 18, that a man she knew had been missing since July 14, WDTN-TV reports. She reportedly went to his old residence to check up on him and smelled the odor of a dead body.
Police investigating shooting at Troy park
TROY — Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Troy hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police responded to Troy Community Park on Adams Street Wednesday evening after receiving reports of shots fired at 7:21 p.m. Minutes later dispatchers received reports that a...
The ‘Arts in the District’ block party set to be held today in Oregon District
DAYTON — The ‘Arts in the District’ block party is set to kick off in the Oregon District later today. From noon until 6:00 p.m., attendees will be able to celebrate with free, family-friendly activities on Fifth Street in Dayton. Local artists and vendors will be at...
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Dayton
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dayton, Ohio on Petfinder.
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dayton
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa.
