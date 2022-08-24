Read full article on original website
Related
1380kcim.com
Sac City Chamber Main Street Invites Everyone To A Chamber Coffee To Welcome Loring Hospitals New CEO On Thursday
In May, Loring Hospital named its new CEO, Callie Babcock. Babcock is a Sac County native, and before joining the hospital, she served as the Nursing Services Director for North Central Correctional Facility. She received her Doctorate of Nursing Practice from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Before working in various nursing leadership roles, Babcock worked at Loring as an ER and Charge Nurse. While completing her Doctorate program, she did a preceptorship with former Loring CEO Stacy Johnson. Loring Hospital Board Chair Dr. Frank Richardson says, “we are excited to have a Sac County native return as the CEO of Loring Hospital. My hope is that Callie inspires other young professionals to return to our community and help lead us into the future.” The public is invited to a Chamber Coffee hosted by the hospital on Thursday, September 1, at 9:30 a.m. The Sac City Chamber Main Street Coffee is in the Community Room/West Conference room at the Loring Hospital.
1380kcim.com
The Sac City Council Is Looking To Do Some Crack Sealing Projects
On Tuesday, the Sac City Council considered the authorization of funds for crack sealing on roads in town. City Administrator Jamie Lawrence says they use this sealing to protect the concrete roads. Lawrence says the council authorized the city’s engineer to put out a bid speck, and then they will...
1380kcim.com
Carroll City Council Approves Plans, Specifications, Form Of Contract, And Estimated Cost For Proposed Work At Wastewater Treatment Plant
During their meeting earlier this week, the Carroll City Council passed a resolution approving the plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimated cost for proposed work at the city’s wastewater treatment facility. Public Works Director Randy Krauel says the existing piping in the plant’s vertical loop reactor is no longer functioning as intended and needs to be replaced.
kjan.com
A long-standing Pottawattamie County employee receiving recognition from the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC)
(West Des Moines, Iowa) – A long-time County Employee in Pottawattamie County was honored recently. Officials with ISAC (Iowa State Association of Counties) report Melvyn Houser, Pottawattamie County Auditor, was presented with the prestigious “Golden Eagle” award on Wednesday, during ISAC’s 2022 Annual Conference in Des Moines. The Golden Eagle is given to commend extraordinary public service to ISAC and county government. The honor was created to recognize elected or appointed county officials, business or civic leaders, persons rendering assistance to counties as trainers, consultants or advisors, and former members of ISAC staff also are eligible.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1380kcim.com
Moped Accident Wednesday Afternoon At Carroll High School
Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and the Carroll Police Department were dispatched to Carroll High School this afternoon (Wednesday) for a moped accident. According to reports, the accident occurred around 3:19 p.m. in the high school parking lot. A 15-year-old student was on a moped and ran into a car. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information after official reports are released.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard Announces Retirement
A local public safety official who has served Dallas County for many years recently announced their retirement. Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard has spent almost 16 years serving as the sheriff while spending 28 years in law enforcement and four years in the Marine Corps and will be retiring on August 31st.
1380kcim.com
Over $7,000 Reported In A Two-Vehicle Accident On Lincoln Way In Jefferson
The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to a reported two-vehicle accident at approximately 11:27 a.m. yesterday (Thursday). According to authorities, the accident occurred at Elm Street and Lincoln Way intersection. Law enforcement says a 2022 Audi A4 Sedan operated by Robert Jackson for Pine, Arizona, was in the east lane traveling southbound on North Elm Street and stopped at the four-way intersection. A 2014 Jeep Compass Latitude operated by Nanette Cheville of Scranton was traveling east on West Lincoln Way and stopped at the same intersection. Both vehicles proceeded from the stop signs and colliding in the intersection. The front passenger side of Jackson’s vehicle contacted the driver side of Cheville’s vehicle. The Sedan sustained approximately $2,500 in damages, while the Cheville vehicle received roughly $5,000 in damages. Jackson was cited for Failure to yield to the vehicle on the right.
1380kcim.com
Kuemper Catholic Hosting A Golf Outing Later On In September
The Kuemper Catholic School system is hosting a golf outing in early September. Individuals are invited to join Kuemper in a four-person best ball tournament at the Carroll County Club on Friday, September 9. Participants can register on the day of the event at 3:30 p.m. with a shotgun start at 4:00 p.m. Cost is $400 per team or $100 per person. Dinner will be served around 6:00 p.m. at the club, or a voucher can be used at the Booster Club concession stand that night at the Kuemper and Greene County football game. To register, contact Heather at 712-792-2212 or email her at hcpietig@kuemper.org.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Police: Threat made to Dallas County Hospital
PERRY, Iowa — A heavy police presence filled Dallas County Hospital in Perry on Friday night. According to officials, a threat was made to the hospital around 9 p.m. Several law enforcement agencies were called out for caution. Patients and staff were evacuated while investigating the situation. Authorities say...
1380kcim.com
Patrick Hacker formerly of Carroll
Patrick J Hacker, 73 years of Norfolk, VA passed away at his home on August 4, 2022. Patrick (PJ) was born August 4, 1949 in Carroll, Iowa. He grew up in Halbur, graduating from Kuemper High School in 1967. He enlisted in the Navy shortly after. During his career he served on numerous ships and shore stations. He received numerous awards and commendations including the Navy Commendation Medal.
1380kcim.com
JoAnn M. Wittrock of Templeton, Iowa
Mass of the Christian Burial for 89-year-old JoAnn M. Wittrock of Templeton, Iowa, will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church In Audubon, with burial at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery Friends may call at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Family Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 P.M. With A Rosary At 7:00 P.M. Sunday, August 28, 2022.
agupdate.com
Cattle family commits to customers, land
MANNING, Iowa — Chance and Shayne Wiese represent the fifth generation of their family to farm in the rolling hills of western Iowa. And just like their father and grandfather, they will continue to honor the promise to raise “good doin’” Hereford cattle. “When we were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1380kcim.com
Over $20,000 In Damages Reported In A Two-Vehicle Accident Thursday In Jefferson
The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of Harrison and Olive Street. According to law enforcement, the accident occurred at approximately 8:01 a.m. Authorities say a 2014 Jeep Wrangler operated by Elizabeth Gross of Jefferson was northbound on South Olive Street, approaching the intersection with East Harrison Street. At the same time, a 2009 Chevrolet Express Van operated by Chad McCollum of Jefferson was traveling eastbound on Harrison Street, approaching the intersection. The front of Gross’s vehicle collided with the front passenger side of McCollum’s vehicle. The Wrangler sustained approximately $20,000 in damage, while the McCollum vehicle had roughly $2,500 in damages. Gross was transported from the scene by Greene County Emergency Medical Services for Possible injuries. McCollum was cited for failure to yield to a vehicle on the right.
1380kcim.com
Colleen Heidenreich of Wall Lake
The Funeral Mass for Colleen Heidenreich, age 93, of Wall Lake, will be 2 pm Tuesday, Aug. 30th, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wall Lake. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12:30 pm until service time at the church. Burial will follow in the Wall Lake Cemetery. The Farber &...
theperrynews.com
Car ends up in woods on Iowa Highway 141 east of Bouton
Motorists escaped injury Saturday night when their vehicle left the roadway of Iowa Highway 141 and came to rest in woods east of Bouton. The one-vehicle mishap occurred about 7:15 p.m. in the 25700 block of Iowa Highway 141 near Quinlan Avenue. The driver and juvenile passenger were examined by...
1380kcim.com
Lake City Man Charged Following High-Speed Chase That Topped 100 MPH
A Lake City man faces charges after attempting to flee from law enforcement at speeds over 100 mph on Wednesday evening. The Lake City Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive driver in the 700 block of Main Street. Officers made contact with the subject, identified as 46-year-old Jamison Floyd Steig. Steig fled from the interaction at a low rate of speed before heading south out of town on N41. The pursuit’s pace changed substantially then, as speeds easily topped 100 mph. The chase continued south towards Glidden, where Carroll County law enforcement deployed stop sticks and deflated one of the vehicle’s tires. Steig continued for several miles until authorities forced him to stop near the 220th Street intersection. He was taken into custody and booked into the Carroll County jail on multiple charges: felony eluding, operating while intoxicated, interference with official acts, reckless driving, open container, and several traffic violations. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Police Department, and Coon Rapids Police Department assisted during the pursuit.
yourfortdodge.com
A Mistrial is Declared in Fort Dodge First Degree Murder Trial
(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) After two and a half years of waiting for the man who killed their loved one to stand trial, the family and friends of Angela McLeod will have to wait even longer. In a Webster County Courtroom today District Court Judge Angela Doyle declared...
theperrynews.com
Waukee man arrested for attempted murder, leaving scene
A Waukee man was arrested on a warrant Friday in connection with a Monday night incident in which he allegedly hit and injured a man with his car in the area of the Waukee Triangle and just kept going. Asif Hodzic, 30, of 175 S.E. Stone Prairie Dr., Waukee, was...
Comments / 0