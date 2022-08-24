ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Two late scores lift Slinger past Marshfield football

SLINGER – Avery Kurth ran for four touchdowns and scored another on a pass from quarterback Tanner Hora to lift Slinger to a 35-21 win over Marshfield in a nonconference football game Friday at Slinger High School. Marshfield scored on its first two possessions as quarterback Trevor Foemmel connected...
SLINGER, WI
Auburndale volleyball routs Wisconsin Rapids

AUBURNDALE – The Auburndale volleyball team opened its 2022 home schedule with a dominating 3-0 sweep of Wisconsin Rapids in a nonconference match Thursday at Auburndale High School. The Eagles won 25-7, 25-4, 25-13. Josie Ertl had 10 kills, Ashley Grimm had a team-high 17 assists, and Maggie Baltus...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
Auburndale football pummels Rib Lake/Prentice

PRENTICE – The Auburndale football team continued its dominating start to the 2022 season with a resounding 62-0 victory over Rib Lake/Prentice on Friday night at Prentice High School. The Eagles racked up 321 yards rushing on just 34 carries and scored seven first-half touchdowns in the rout. Evan...
AUBURNDALE, WI
Colby blanks Spencer/Columbus football

SPENCER – A shut-down first quarter had the hometown Spencer/Columbus Catholic Rockets thinking big until a deluge of points near the end of the first half buoyed visiting Colby to what turned into a 41-0 rout spoiling SC’s home opener at Ted Fritsch Field on Friday night, vaulting the defending Division 6 state champion Hornets to a 2-0 start.
SPENCER, WI
WSAW

Classic car business in Stratford under investigation

Children heading back to school at Newman Catholic Schools greeted by new staff members. Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. Firehouse, Hyde rock the 400 Block to benefit Peyton's Promise. Firehouse Prepares to Rock 400 Block 8/24/2022.
STRATFORD, WI
WausauPilot

Portage County man reported missing

Police in Portage County are searching for a 23-year-old man reported missing Friday who was last seen at work in Wisconsin Rapids. Sheriff’s officials say David A. Goodpasture last had contact with his family at about 6 p.m. Thursday., Aug. 25. Goodpasture, of the town of Stockton, is described as a white man who is 5’11” tall weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known driving a tan 2004 Cadillac Deville sedan with Wisconsin plate number ALT5561. The vehicle has a damaged driver side exterior mirror.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wrcitytimes.com

South Wood County YMCA CEO accepts new role

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The John E. Alexander South Wood County YMCA board of directors has announced that its chief executive officer, Bret Salscheider, will be stepping down on September 23rd to become the new President & CEO of the YMCA of the Fox Cities. Salscheider has served as CEO...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WSAW

State Patrol investigating VIN tampering, theft at Stratford car restoration business

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has released new details about the nature of the investigation into a classic car restoration business in Stratford. According to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office, the business is under investigation for the suspicion of theft by fraud, making false statements on a title and false representation, specifically VIN tampering.
STRATFORD, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Mugshots for Aug. 25, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Bat found in a Waupaca County park tests positive for rabies

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bat that was found in a Clintonville park on August 20 tested positive for rabies. Waupaca County Public Health states that it has been in contact with people who were believed to be exposed but asks that anyone else who believes to have had contact with the bat to contact their medical provider.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

Celebrate ‘National Dog Day’ with these pups awaiting adoption

Ewok is a one-year-old rottweiler mix. Ewok is a self-assured, strong, active boy. He is looking for an. adult home with people who have experience with large dogs. Ewok loves to play with tennis balls. He knows “sit” and “down,” but he does need some training on how to walk on a leash properly.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI

