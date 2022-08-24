Read full article on original website
Two late scores lift Slinger past Marshfield football
SLINGER – Avery Kurth ran for four touchdowns and scored another on a pass from quarterback Tanner Hora to lift Slinger to a 35-21 win over Marshfield in a nonconference football game Friday at Slinger High School. Marshfield scored on its first two possessions as quarterback Trevor Foemmel connected...
Marshfield volleyball sweeps all four matches at first day of Sun Prairie East Invitational
SUN PRAIRE – The Marshfield volleyball team won all four of its matches in pool play to finish first in its bracket at the opening day of the Sun Prairie East Invitational on Friday. Marshfield swept all four matches, defeating Sun Prairie West 25-7, 25-17; Beaver Dam 25-8, 25-18;...
Auburndale volleyball routs Wisconsin Rapids
AUBURNDALE – The Auburndale volleyball team opened its 2022 home schedule with a dominating 3-0 sweep of Wisconsin Rapids in a nonconference match Thursday at Auburndale High School. The Eagles won 25-7, 25-4, 25-13. Josie Ertl had 10 kills, Ashley Grimm had a team-high 17 assists, and Maggie Baltus...
Auburndale football pummels Rib Lake/Prentice
PRENTICE – The Auburndale football team continued its dominating start to the 2022 season with a resounding 62-0 victory over Rib Lake/Prentice on Friday night at Prentice High School. The Eagles racked up 321 yards rushing on just 34 carries and scored seven first-half touchdowns in the rout. Evan...
Colby blanks Spencer/Columbus football
SPENCER – A shut-down first quarter had the hometown Spencer/Columbus Catholic Rockets thinking big until a deluge of points near the end of the first half buoyed visiting Colby to what turned into a 41-0 rout spoiling SC’s home opener at Ted Fritsch Field on Friday night, vaulting the defending Division 6 state champion Hornets to a 2-0 start.
102-year-old Plover woman given Wisconsin Broadcasting Association award
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Lilly Johnson of Plover received a Wisconsin broadcaster’s association award at the age of 102 when Travis Place of 107.9 the Big Cheese’s Trav in the Morning gave her the trophy she helped him win for Best Morning Show. Johnson is a long-term resident...
Classic car business in Stratford under investigation
Children heading back to school at Newman Catholic Schools greeted by new staff members. Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. Firehouse, Hyde rock the 400 Block to benefit Peyton's Promise. Firehouse Prepares to Rock 400 Block 8/24/2022.
Portage County man reported missing
Police in Portage County are searching for a 23-year-old man reported missing Friday who was last seen at work in Wisconsin Rapids. Sheriff’s officials say David A. Goodpasture last had contact with his family at about 6 p.m. Thursday., Aug. 25. Goodpasture, of the town of Stockton, is described as a white man who is 5’11” tall weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known driving a tan 2004 Cadillac Deville sedan with Wisconsin plate number ALT5561. The vehicle has a damaged driver side exterior mirror.
16-year-old killed in western Wisconsin rollover crash
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 16-year-old Sparta resident was killed in a rollover crash Thursday night. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the teen left the roadway near the intersection of County Hwy BC and Fairway Road in the Township of Sparta. The vehicle rolled and came...
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
South Wood County YMCA CEO accepts new role
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The John E. Alexander South Wood County YMCA board of directors has announced that its chief executive officer, Bret Salscheider, will be stepping down on September 23rd to become the new President & CEO of the YMCA of the Fox Cities. Salscheider has served as CEO...
State Patrol investigating VIN tampering, theft at Stratford car restoration business
STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has released new details about the nature of the investigation into a classic car restoration business in Stratford. According to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office, the business is under investigation for the suspicion of theft by fraud, making false statements on a title and false representation, specifically VIN tampering.
Marathon County Mugshots for Aug. 25, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol Investigating Kuyoth’s Klassics
STRATFORD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Officers with both the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol conducted an investigation today at Kuyoth’s Klassics in Stratford. WAOW TV reports that officers conducted multiple interviews and searches at three locations beginning at 8 AM Thursday. The nature of the...
Bat found in a Waupaca County park tests positive for rabies
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bat that was found in a Clintonville park on August 20 tested positive for rabies. Waupaca County Public Health states that it has been in contact with people who were believed to be exposed but asks that anyone else who believes to have had contact with the bat to contact their medical provider.
After 700+ attempts to find counsel, county may be on the hook for Kluck attorney
Portage Co. taxpayers may end up having to pay the legal fees for a Stevens Point man with a lengthy criminal record.
Celebrate ‘National Dog Day’ with these pups awaiting adoption
Ewok is a one-year-old rottweiler mix. Ewok is a self-assured, strong, active boy. He is looking for an. adult home with people who have experience with large dogs. Ewok loves to play with tennis balls. He knows “sit” and “down,” but he does need some training on how to walk on a leash properly.
