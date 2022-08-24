ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

natureworldnews.com

Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India

The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
The Independent

Engineers inspect damaged propeller shaft of broken down aircraft carrier

Engineers have been carrying out inspections of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down on its way to the US.The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred while it was off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.The departure of the Nato flagship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, although it is not known if the incidents are related.Shortly after the 65,000-tonned ship sailed on Saturday, a mechanical fault was discovered with the starboard shaft.The carrier limped back to Stokes Bay...
The Independent

False widow spider warning as baby bitten by UK’s ‘most venomous’ species

Scientists have issued a warning on noble false widow spiders after a 15-week-old baby was bitten by one and taken to A&E in Ireland. A mother said her son Charlie fell ill and had to be taken to hospital in an incident she described as traumatising. False widows are considered to be the most venomous type of spider in the UK. “Charlie was lying on his mat and all of a sudden he went apocalyptic - he had a real bout of purple screaming,” Sarah Jane Dennehy told the BBC after her son was bitten.“I stripped off his...
Benzinga

Why NVDA, AMD Shares Are Plunging Today

Nvidia Corporation NVDA shares are moving sharply to the downside in premarket trading on Thursday. The weakness follows a late Wednesday filing by the company that revealed that the U.S. government has communicated to it the need to secure a license for exporting its powerful AI processors such as the A100 and the yet-to-be-released H100 chips to China. This would prevent the export of these chips to China, one of its key markets.
NewsBreak
