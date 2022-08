Paul Ferdenzi, 79, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at home in Murphy, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Bobra; a daughter, Darcy, and her husband, Justin; and his granddaughters, Blakeley and Kayla. Paul was born in 1943 in Queens, N.Y. He was a U.S. Navy...

MURPHY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO