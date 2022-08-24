ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

oaklandnewsnowblog.com

BRUNO CABOCLO SIGNS WITH THE BOSTON CELTICS!!!

Join this channel to get access to exclusive content and perks: …. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com :
BOSTON, MA
Tinybeans Boston

10 Things to Do in Boston Over Labor Day Weekend

If there’s one thing that Labor Day weekend signals, it’s the end of summer and a last chance to check off all those Boston summer activities you haven’t quite gotten around to yet. For busy Boston families it’s also about having a reason to gather with friends one last time before school starts and we return to our weekly routines. Whether you’re staying local or hitting the road for one last adventure before the leaves start to change, now’s the time to find all the great things to do in Boston Labor Day weekend.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Win Tickets to Bruno Mars at Boston’s New MGM Music Hall

He's played stadiums, arenas and some of the biggest stages in the world. That's what makes Bruno Mars' September concerts in Boston so special. He's performing at the brand-new MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a 5,005-seat venue. Talk about intimate. We want you to be there for the Friday, Sept....
BOSTON, MA
247Sports

Tight End Joey Luchetti Medically Retires

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley announced that graduate student Joey Luchetti has medically retired. According to the head coach, Luchetti out of Lawrence Academy (MA) has been dealing with reoccurring injuries and it was "too much for him". Injuries also derailed his '20 season, when he missed the entire...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Feast of St. Anthony underway in Boston’s North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the North End’s biggest events is well underway this weekend. St. Anthony’s Feast is drawing crowds to the North End to take part in festivities as the festival celebrates it’s 103rd anniversary. The annual event, which has been held in the North...
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Honky Tonk Badonkadonk star to perform at Topsfield Fair

TOPSFIELD — “Chart-topping, multi-platinum country music icon, Trace Adkins, will perform” on Friday, October 7, at the Topsfield Fair, organizers announced. It will be one stop on Adkins’ “The Way I Wanna Go Tour.”. “This larger-than-life star has sold over 11 million albums and charted...
TOPSFIELD, MA
Time Out Global

The best cheap eats at Time Out Market Boston

Boston is home to thousands of college students each year. While Boston has a reputation for being expensive, Time Out Market Boston is just a stone’s throw from some of Boston’s top colleges and universities and offers lots of cheap eats. We have gathered our top student-budget-friendly items that you have to try this semester. Be sure to also check out our guide to cheap eats throughout Boston as well.
BOSTON, MA
tourcounsel.com

The Stunning Revere Beach in Massachusetts

Revere Beach is a public beach in Revere, Massachusetts. It is located about five kilometers north of Boston, and was founded in 1896 as the first public beach in the country. In the past it was known as the Coney Island of New England. In summer it is a very busy beach where tourism is quite intense.
REVERE, MA
Boston Globe

Here’s the concert lineup for Boston’s new MGM Music Hall

James Taylor, Bruno Mars, and others will play at the new concert venue and Fenway Park neighbor this year. MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a state-of-the-art music venue located next to Fenway Park, is welcoming artists big and small during its few months in operation. The new 5,000-person venue, located...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Gold Star father from Massachusetts who inspired award-winning country song dies at 76

RAYNHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man and father of a fallen U.S. soldier whose story inspired an award-winning and chart-topping country music song is dead. Paul Monti, of Raynham, died Friday at the age of 76 while surrounded by many of his family members and close friends, according to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes — an organization that aims to honor fallen soldiers, support Gold Star families and empower veterans.
RAYNHAM, MA
#Boston Red Sox#Patriots#New England#The Red Sox#Country 1025#Gillette Stadium Kenny
hwy.co

The Story Behind the Oldest Tavern in America

If you love bars with a long history, it may be hard to beat the Bell in Hand Tavern. It’s close to a lot of the action in Boston and has a remarkable claim of longevity. Let’s look into this welcoming watering hole’s history and why it continues to draw visitors more than two centuries later.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world

One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Paul Paget, owner of beloved Boston Swan Boats, dies at 99

The owner of one of Boston's most beloved and iconic traditions has died, according to his family. Boston Swan Boats owner Paul Paget died Monday at the age of 99. The Paget family has owned and operated the boats since 1877. Paul Paget, a World War II Navy veteran, is...
BOSTON, MA
thequincysun.com

Paul Smith, 83

Paul Smith, Detective, Quincy Police Department, Retired, age 83, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. Paul was born in Boston, to the late James J. Smith and Irene F. (Burke) McCarthy. Following the death...
QUINCY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Southborough mom competes for Mrs. America title

SOUTHBOROUGH – Nicole Sigler is no ordinary mom. When she’s not raising her daughter Isabella, exercising or working on a children’s book, she competes in beauty pageants. Sigler recently ventured to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant. She began competing in beauty pageants...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
country1025.com

Country 102.5 Studios Are Moving – I’ll Miss These Random Things Around Here

So you may or may not have heard some of us mention this on the air but after a big ol’ chunk of years, we’re moving! Many of you have visited us on Morrissey Blvd. in Dorchester to pick up prizes you’ve won, soon we’ll be there no longer. In a couple weeks our studios will be making the move to Waltham. I decided today to take my phone around the building, snap some pics, and give you a little peak behind the curtains at some of the little random things around here that I’ll miss.
WALTHAM, MA

