Jacksonville, FL

Consumer Warrior Clark Howard shares ways to prevent taking on student loan debt

By Steven Ponson
 4 days ago
Jacksonville FL — In light of President Biden’s announcement on canceling federal student loan debt for millions of Americans, Consumer Warrior Clark Howard is back with tips on how to prevent yourself from taking on so much debt. Clark says there are a few ways to keep the cost of college lower, one is to go to a state college for your first two years if you are unsure of what you want to study.

“It will save you huge money. Another option, state-supported technical colleges”. Clark says.

Clark says you can also take advantage of your employer paying for your schooling if they have that option available.

Even after school, you can take advantage of scholarships retroactively to help pay for school. Clark says you can go to Scholarshipinformer.com to look for them. When looking, Clark says don’t just go for the big money scholarships since the smaller amounts can add up over time.

Jacksonville, FL
