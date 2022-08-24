ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Road rage shooting shuts down part of I-95, injuring one

By Stephanie Bennett, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATED STORY: Road rage shooting suspect was ‘blowing smoke’ from exhaust, victim told Jacksonville police

One person is in custody, and another is recovering after JSO says a road rage shooting shut down part of Interstate 95 near Phillips Highway Wednesday.

“There was an altercation,” Sgt. Barnes with JSO’s violent crimes unit said.

JSO says officers responded to the crash at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon after multiple people called 911.

Police said in a briefing that a man in his 30s was shot multiple times and was being treated at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were seen investigating a black Dodge Ram pickup truck with Colorado tags in the Chuck E. Cheese parking lot nearby.

“The suspect was taken into custody a short time later, and we have no outstanding suspects at this time,” Barnes added.

JSO couldn’t share any suspect information or reveal who owned the truck, only saying it had been involved in the incident.

JSO said the man who was shot was the only one in his car, and the suspect was also alone.

This isn’t the first time road rage has led to violence. In April, a man shot at officers after a road rage incident at San Jose Boulevard and Loretto Road, and in March, a man stomped on another man’s head in a road rage incident in Camden County, Georgia.

In May last year, a man told Action News Jax he chased another driver down after that driver shot at him at Atlantic Blvd. off I-295.

“It’s very scary,” Paulette Wilson said.

She has been on the receiving end of road rage.

“You don’t know if you’re gonna lose your life. Nowadays people are shooting,” she added.

Wilson shared some simple advice: don’t engage.

“Just let it go,” she said.

