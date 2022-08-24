Read full article on original website
KEYC
Historic Medford home faces uncertain future
MEDFORD, Minn. (KEYC) - A historic home outside Medford faces an uncertain future. It’s a gem of history hidden just south of Medford’s city limits, finished in 1887 by Daniel S. Piper. He hand-selected building materials and shipped them from his home state, New Hampshire. Due to decades...
KIMT
SE Minnesota woman receives national dentistry scholarship
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A southeastern Minnesota woman has won a prestigious national scholarship. Rochester Community and Technical College says Stacey Kruger of Wabasha is one of just five people in the entire country to be awarded a 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship, which supports the professional development of dental professionals. The scholarship is open to all dental assistants, Dental Assisting National Board certificants, and other oral healthcare professionals.
Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Kills Driver and Passenger
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcycle roll-over crash in the Twin Cities is responsible for claiming the lives of the driver and passenger. The State Patrol’s accident report says 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 near Woodbury with his passenger 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The report says the motorcycle then exited 61 on a ramp to I-494 when it lost control, veered off the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a grass median.
American Queen Voyages launching cruise from Minnesota to Pittsburgh
Cruise line American Queen Voyages is launching the biggest trip in its 9-year history, and it's starting right here in Minnesota. Beginning in Red Wing and finishing in Pittsburgh, the American Countess will travel for 23 days, covering 1,772 miles. The trip will begin on July 24, 2023, with the ship coming back to Red Wing from Pittsburgh on Aug. 14, 2023.
KAAL-TV
Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code
(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
New Feature at Rochester Gas Station Will Make You Do a Double-Take
Next time you are filling up at a gas station in Rochester, Minnesota, you may do a double-take when you get ready to pay for that coffee and donut!. You'll Do A Double-Take When You See What's New at a Rochester Gas Station!. One of my kids went to Kwik...
ktoe.com
Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way
Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
Minnesota’s Most Popular Drinking Game Is One You Probably Haven’t Heard Of
If you're like so many Minnesotans, you can't sit down to a drinking game if you aren't playing Minnesota's favorite drinking game. Anything else would be ruinous to your reputation. Of course, playing the drinking games can land you in jail if you drink and drive, act super stupid when you drink, or get fighty when you drink.
Cannon Falls Police: Female escapes abduction, one in custody
CANNON FALLS, Minn. — Police say one person is in custody after a female said she escaped an abduction. The Cannon Falls Police Department posted on Facebook that they were called to Casey's General Store just before 10:50 a.m. Saturday for a report of a female who escaped after being abducted. When officers arrived, the female told them she had been abducted in the Twin Cities, but was able to escape.
With AG's help, home park residents rally against new landlord's "substantial" changes
NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- They may be known colloquially as mobile home parks, but most residents have zero intentions of uprooting their families. It also costs up to $20,000 to actually move one."People have really made this place home and made their properties their own," George Zuccolotto, a resident of Viking Terrace in Northfield, told WCCO. "It's working class, but it's also hardworking people who save hard and love life. It's not the city and it's not the country. It's our own thing."As a manufactured home park, each home might be the property of a family but the physical land is not, and...
mprnews.org
Buttigieg promotes transportation spending during Minnesota stop
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg got a first-hand look at a $12 million project to improve a busy corridor on Lake Street in Minneapolis that's adding new turn lanes, bus only lanes, and upgrades to accommodate people with disabilities. "They are building for the future,” Buttigieg said of the program funded...
Southern Minnesota “Political” House up for Auction
If you look at the Zillow website enough you will find some fairly odd things on there. Sometimes there is a swimming pool in the middle of the house that seems like it should be a living room, there could be a "barbie house", or some other sort of retro home that never got out of the 60s or 70s and now seems "cool" again. Or maybe a nice little friendly ghost that shows up in some of the posted photos. Or, you could run across this one that is up for auction in Waseca.
Tornado warning issued for parts of Twin Cities
A tornado warning has been issued for areas of Dakota, Scott, and Ramsey counties – including St. Paul. The first warning area includes Apple Valley and Burnsville, and is in effect until 8:45 p.m. People in the warning area are advised to take cover indoors. The second warning area...
New Mac & Cheese Restaurant To Open First Minnesota Location
A new mac & cheese chain restaurant is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes next month. I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 50 locations across the United States. There are only a few locations in the Midwest including a few in Illinois, two locations in Michigan, and one in North Dakota. The first location in Minnesota will be at 425 Commerce Drive, Suite 103 in Woodbury.
Answers to your Good Questions about the Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – In the run-up to the fair, we always get our fair share of Good Questions about the Great Minnesota Get-Together. So, Heather Brown found answers to some of your questions, and a few of her own.We keep hearing the fair expects pre-pandemic crowds. So, our first question is how many people is that?The record attendance was in 2019, when 2,126,551 came through the gates. They had topped two million in 2018, too. Compare that to 1.3 million who came last year, which was the lowest attendance since 1977.Now, to your questions. Lenny from Lonsdale...
bulletin-news.com
Over twenty arrested in joint federal/local investigations in Minneapolis
U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger stated on Friday that 25 arrests linked to narcotics and violent offenses were made on Thursday in the Twin Cities and Rochester as a result of a collaborative effort between local law enforcement and federal authorities. Ten of those arrests took place in Rochester, and each...
minnesotamonthly.com
The ‘Yes’ of Sue Z.
Some people carry an air of the fictional character. They are instantly recognizable. They bear trademarks. Sue Zelickson, known as Sue Z., is one such person—although you may not even see her at first, instead noticing the clump of people knotted around her. They stand taller than Sue, who is 4’7”, and they chat amiably because, according to a few close to her, she rarely walks a direct route anywhere, stopping to talk with those who spot her, or whom she spots, which could be many.
7 wineries to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities
While wine is not the first thing you'd associate with Minnesota, the warming climate and a growing demand for wine-tasting experiences has seen no shortage of vineyards to spring up in recent years. While America's famous wine growing regions such as Napa, Sonoma, and Willamette Valley are all an hourslong...
This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer
With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
