Medford, MN

KEYC

Historic Medford home faces uncertain future

MEDFORD, Minn. (KEYC) - A historic home outside Medford faces an uncertain future. It’s a gem of history hidden just south of Medford’s city limits, finished in 1887 by Daniel S. Piper. He hand-selected building materials and shipped them from his home state, New Hampshire. Due to decades...
MEDFORD, MN
KIMT

SE Minnesota woman receives national dentistry scholarship

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A southeastern Minnesota woman has won a prestigious national scholarship. Rochester Community and Technical College says Stacey Kruger of Wabasha is one of just five people in the entire country to be awarded a 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship, which supports the professional development of dental professionals. The scholarship is open to all dental assistants, Dental Assisting National Board certificants, and other oral healthcare professionals.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Kills Driver and Passenger

Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcycle roll-over crash in the Twin Cities is responsible for claiming the lives of the driver and passenger. The State Patrol’s accident report says 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 near Woodbury with his passenger 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The report says the motorcycle then exited 61 on a ramp to I-494 when it lost control, veered off the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a grass median.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code

(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
ROCHESTER, MN
ktoe.com

Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Cannon Falls Police: Female escapes abduction, one in custody

CANNON FALLS, Minn. — Police say one person is in custody after a female said she escaped an abduction. The Cannon Falls Police Department posted on Facebook that they were called to Casey's General Store just before 10:50 a.m. Saturday for a report of a female who escaped after being abducted. When officers arrived, the female told them she had been abducted in the Twin Cities, but was able to escape.
CANNON FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

With AG's help, home park residents rally against new landlord's "substantial" changes

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- They may be known colloquially as mobile home parks, but most residents have zero intentions of uprooting their families. It also costs up to $20,000 to actually move one."People have really made this place home and made their properties their own," George Zuccolotto, a resident of Viking Terrace in Northfield, told WCCO. "It's working class, but it's also hardworking people who save hard and love life. It's not the city and it's not the country. It's our own thing."As a manufactured home park, each home might be the property of a family but the physical land is not, and...
NORTHFIELD, MN
mprnews.org

Buttigieg promotes transportation spending during Minnesota stop

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg got a first-hand look at a $12 million project to improve a busy corridor on Lake Street in Minneapolis that's adding new turn lanes, bus only lanes, and upgrades to accommodate people with disabilities. "They are building for the future,” Buttigieg said of the program funded...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Southern Minnesota “Political” House up for Auction

If you look at the Zillow website enough you will find some fairly odd things on there. Sometimes there is a swimming pool in the middle of the house that seems like it should be a living room, there could be a "barbie house", or some other sort of retro home that never got out of the 60s or 70s and now seems "cool" again. Or maybe a nice little friendly ghost that shows up in some of the posted photos. Or, you could run across this one that is up for auction in Waseca.
WASECA, MN
Bring Me The News

Tornado warning issued for parts of Twin Cities

A tornado warning has been issued for areas of Dakota, Scott, and Ramsey counties – including St. Paul. The first warning area includes Apple Valley and Burnsville, and is in effect until 8:45 p.m. People in the warning area are advised to take cover indoors. The second warning area...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

New Mac & Cheese Restaurant To Open First Minnesota Location

A new mac & cheese chain restaurant is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes next month. I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 50 locations across the United States. There are only a few locations in the Midwest including a few in Illinois, two locations in Michigan, and one in North Dakota. The first location in Minnesota will be at 425 Commerce Drive, Suite 103 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Answers to your Good Questions about the Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – In the run-up to the fair, we always get our fair share of Good Questions about the Great Minnesota Get-Together.     So, Heather Brown found answers to some of your questions, and a few of her own.We keep hearing the fair expects pre-pandemic crowds. So, our first question is how many people is that?The record attendance was in 2019, when 2,126,551 came through the gates. They had topped two million in 2018, too. Compare that to 1.3 million who came last year, which was the lowest attendance since 1977.Now, to your questions. Lenny from Lonsdale...
MINNESOTA STATE
minnesotamonthly.com

The ‘Yes’ of Sue Z.

Some people carry an air of the fictional character. They are instantly recognizable. They bear trademarks. Sue Zelickson, known as Sue Z., is one such person—although you may not even see her at first, instead noticing the clump of people knotted around her. They stand taller than Sue, who is 4’7”, and they chat amiably because, according to a few close to her, she rarely walks a direct route anywhere, stopping to talk with those who spot her, or whom she spots, which could be many.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

7 wineries to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities

While wine is not the first thing you'd associate with Minnesota, the warming climate and a growing demand for wine-tasting experiences has seen no shortage of vineyards to spring up in recent years. While America's famous wine growing regions such as Napa, Sonoma, and Willamette Valley are all an hourslong...
WACONIA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer

With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
MANKATO, MN

