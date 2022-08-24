ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

SE Minnesota woman receives national dentistry scholarship

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A southeastern Minnesota woman has won a prestigious national scholarship. Rochester Community and Technical College says Stacey Kruger of Wabasha is one of just five people in the entire country to be awarded a 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship, which supports the professional development of dental professionals. The scholarship is open to all dental assistants, Dental Assisting National Board certificants, and other oral healthcare professionals.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code

(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
MINNESOTA STATE
lifeinminnesota.com

10 of the Best Lake Minnetonka Bars You Have to Visit

Do you have a trip to Lake Minnetonka scheduled on your calendar? Whatever your reason for visiting, don’t forget to relax and have fun while you’re there. Swinging by one of Lake Minnetonka’s best bars is a great way to enjoy Lake Minnetonka’s nightlife with the whole friend group!
MINNETONKA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owatonna, MN
City
Hibbing, MN
City
Madison, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
County
Steele County, MN
State
South Dakota State
Steele County, MN
Sports
Owatonna, MN
Sports
ktoe.com

Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

With AG's help, home park residents rally against new landlord's "substantial" changes

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- They may be known colloquially as mobile home parks, but most residents have zero intentions of uprooting their families. It also costs up to $20,000 to actually move one."People have really made this place home and made their properties their own," George Zuccolotto, a resident of Viking Terrace in Northfield, told WCCO. "It's working class, but it's also hardworking people who save hard and love life. It's not the city and it's not the country. It's our own thing."As a manufactured home park, each home might be the property of a family but the physical land is not, and...
NORTHFIELD, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Kills Driver and Passenger

Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcycle roll-over crash in the Twin Cities is responsible for claiming the lives of the driver and passenger. The State Patrol’s accident report says 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 near Woodbury with his passenger 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The report says the motorcycle then exited 61 on a ramp to I-494 when it lost control, veered off the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a grass median.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kowz Radio#Owatonna Live#The Steele County Times#Krfo#Brown Insti
Bring Me The News

Tornado warning issued for parts of Twin Cities

A tornado warning has been issued for areas of Dakota, Scott, and Ramsey counties – including St. Paul. The first warning area includes Apple Valley and Burnsville, and is in effect until 8:45 p.m. People in the warning area are advised to take cover indoors. The second warning area...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

7 wineries to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities

While wine is not the first thing you'd associate with Minnesota, the warming climate and a growing demand for wine-tasting experiences has seen no shortage of vineyards to spring up in recent years. While America's famous wine growing regions such as Napa, Sonoma, and Willamette Valley are all an hourslong...
WACONIA, MN
106.9 KROC

Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Northland FAN 106.5

New Mac & Cheese Restaurant To Open First Minnesota Location

A new mac & cheese chain restaurant is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes next month. I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 50 locations across the United States. There are only a few locations in the Midwest including a few in Illinois, two locations in Michigan, and one in North Dakota. The first location in Minnesota will be at 425 Commerce Drive, Suite 103 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer

With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
MANKATO, MN
KROC News

Motorcyclist Airlifted After Alcohol-Involved Crash Near Faribault

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man had to be airlifted from the scene of a motorcycle crash in the Faribault area Thursday night. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 31-year-old Jake Gumphrey was traveling on eastbound Hwy. 21 when he crashed and was thrown from the motorcycle northwest of Faribault around 8 p.m. The report describes Gumphrey’s injuries as non-life-threatening.
FARIBAULT, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Southern Minnesota “Political” House up for Auction

If you look at the Zillow website enough you will find some fairly odd things on there. Sometimes there is a swimming pool in the middle of the house that seems like it should be a living room, there could be a "barbie house", or some other sort of retro home that never got out of the 60s or 70s and now seems "cool" again. Or maybe a nice little friendly ghost that shows up in some of the posted photos. Or, you could run across this one that is up for auction in Waseca.
WASECA, MN
KAAL-TV

Kasson wrestler charged with assault

(ABC 6 News) – A Kasson wrestler was charged with two counts of assault after a Feb. 26 altercation. According to a criminal complaint filed Aug. 23, Rochester law enforcement met with a juvenile male at the St. Marys emergency department in February. The juvenile told officers that Reed...
KASSON, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

MNDOT puts Highway 61 Corridor project concepts on display for Hastings

Highway 61 could look much different in the coming years, according to concepts presented by the Minnesota Department of Transportation at an open house last week. Roundabouts, a median through town and fewer access points to side streets were some of the concepts. Probably the most drastic change would be...
HASTINGS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy