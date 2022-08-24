Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
SE Minnesota woman receives national dentistry scholarship
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A southeastern Minnesota woman has won a prestigious national scholarship. Rochester Community and Technical College says Stacey Kruger of Wabasha is one of just five people in the entire country to be awarded a 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship, which supports the professional development of dental professionals. The scholarship is open to all dental assistants, Dental Assisting National Board certificants, and other oral healthcare professionals.
Minnesota’s Most Popular Drinking Game Is One You Probably Haven’t Heard Of
If you're like so many Minnesotans, you can't sit down to a drinking game if you aren't playing Minnesota's favorite drinking game. Anything else would be ruinous to your reputation. Of course, playing the drinking games can land you in jail if you drink and drive, act super stupid when you drink, or get fighty when you drink.
KAAL-TV
Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code
(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
lifeinminnesota.com
10 of the Best Lake Minnetonka Bars You Have to Visit
Do you have a trip to Lake Minnetonka scheduled on your calendar? Whatever your reason for visiting, don’t forget to relax and have fun while you’re there. Swinging by one of Lake Minnetonka’s best bars is a great way to enjoy Lake Minnetonka’s nightlife with the whole friend group!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Feature at Rochester Gas Station Will Make You Do a Double-Take
Next time you are filling up at a gas station in Rochester, Minnesota, you may do a double-take when you get ready to pay for that coffee and donut!. You'll Do A Double-Take When You See What's New at a Rochester Gas Station!. One of my kids went to Kwik...
ktoe.com
Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way
Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
With AG's help, home park residents rally against new landlord's "substantial" changes
NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- They may be known colloquially as mobile home parks, but most residents have zero intentions of uprooting their families. It also costs up to $20,000 to actually move one."People have really made this place home and made their properties their own," George Zuccolotto, a resident of Viking Terrace in Northfield, told WCCO. "It's working class, but it's also hardworking people who save hard and love life. It's not the city and it's not the country. It's our own thing."As a manufactured home park, each home might be the property of a family but the physical land is not, and...
Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Kills Driver and Passenger
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcycle roll-over crash in the Twin Cities is responsible for claiming the lives of the driver and passenger. The State Patrol’s accident report says 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 near Woodbury with his passenger 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The report says the motorcycle then exited 61 on a ramp to I-494 when it lost control, veered off the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a grass median.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake Minnetonka's largest festival returns Sept. 9-11
The 47th annual James J. Hill Days will take place Sept. 9-11, 2022. Courtesy of the Wayzata Chamber of Commerce. The end of the Minnesota State Fair won't mark your last opportunity to enjoy outdoor festivities in the Twin Cities. The 47th annual James J. Hill Days in downtown Wayzata...
Tornado warning issued for parts of Twin Cities
A tornado warning has been issued for areas of Dakota, Scott, and Ramsey counties – including St. Paul. The first warning area includes Apple Valley and Burnsville, and is in effect until 8:45 p.m. People in the warning area are advised to take cover indoors. The second warning area...
7 wineries to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities
While wine is not the first thing you'd associate with Minnesota, the warming climate and a growing demand for wine-tasting experiences has seen no shortage of vineyards to spring up in recent years. While America's famous wine growing regions such as Napa, Sonoma, and Willamette Valley are all an hourslong...
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Mac & Cheese Restaurant To Open First Minnesota Location
A new mac & cheese chain restaurant is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes next month. I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 50 locations across the United States. There are only a few locations in the Midwest including a few in Illinois, two locations in Michigan, and one in North Dakota. The first location in Minnesota will be at 425 Commerce Drive, Suite 103 in Woodbury.
This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer
With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
KAAL-TV
New MnDOT traffic cameras activated on Highway 14 west of Rochester to Byron
(ABC 6 News) – Four new traffic cameras have been installed on Highway 14 west of Rochester, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The cameras are located between Rochester and Byron at 7th Street, Olmsted County Roads 44 and 3, and at 10th Avenue. There are more than...
Motorcyclist Airlifted After Alcohol-Involved Crash Near Faribault
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man had to be airlifted from the scene of a motorcycle crash in the Faribault area Thursday night. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 31-year-old Jake Gumphrey was traveling on eastbound Hwy. 21 when he crashed and was thrown from the motorcycle northwest of Faribault around 8 p.m. The report describes Gumphrey’s injuries as non-life-threatening.
Southern Minnesota “Political” House up for Auction
If you look at the Zillow website enough you will find some fairly odd things on there. Sometimes there is a swimming pool in the middle of the house that seems like it should be a living room, there could be a "barbie house", or some other sort of retro home that never got out of the 60s or 70s and now seems "cool" again. Or maybe a nice little friendly ghost that shows up in some of the posted photos. Or, you could run across this one that is up for auction in Waseca.
KAAL-TV
Kasson wrestler charged with assault
(ABC 6 News) – A Kasson wrestler was charged with two counts of assault after a Feb. 26 altercation. According to a criminal complaint filed Aug. 23, Rochester law enforcement met with a juvenile male at the St. Marys emergency department in February. The juvenile told officers that Reed...
Hastings Star Gazette
MNDOT puts Highway 61 Corridor project concepts on display for Hastings
Highway 61 could look much different in the coming years, according to concepts presented by the Minnesota Department of Transportation at an open house last week. Roundabouts, a median through town and fewer access points to side streets were some of the concepts. Probably the most drastic change would be...
American Queen Voyages launching cruise from Minnesota to Pittsburgh
Cruise line American Queen Voyages is launching the biggest trip in its 9-year history, and it's starting right here in Minnesota. Beginning in Red Wing and finishing in Pittsburgh, the American Countess will travel for 23 days, covering 1,772 miles. The trip will begin on July 24, 2023, with the ship coming back to Red Wing from Pittsburgh on Aug. 14, 2023.
Comments / 0