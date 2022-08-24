Read full article on original website
Jamie Foxx Impresses With Spot-On Donald Trump Impression
Real fans know that Jamie Foxx is one of Hollywood's funniest actors and comedians. Before taking home the Academy Award for his performance in "Ray," Jamie made his way in Tinseltown as a stand-up comedian. He got to show off his comedic range on "In Living Color," and his accents and impressions were a hit even back then.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Jazmine Sullivan Will Appear On ‘The Voice’
Grammy winner Jazmine Sullivan will make an appearance on The Voice. According to Philly Voice, she will be an advisor to John Legend for season 22, which premieres Sept. 19, 2022, on NBC. Sullivan celebrated the news on Instagram with a caption that read, “So excited to be joining @johnlegend...
‘Yellowstone’ Drops First Season 5 Teaser At MTV Video Music Awards
The eagerly awaited Season 5 of Yellowstone bowed a teasing preview of its coming attractions tonight at the MTV Video Music Awards. Season 5 of the mega hit starring Kevin Costner is set for a two-hour premiere Nov. 13 on MTV sibling the Paramount Network. The teaser promises “All will be revealed” in a quick montage of some of the key players in the series, finishing with patriarch John Dutton (Costner). Fans of the series or those wishing to catch up can see a series marathon starting on Friday of Labor Day weekend on the Paramount Network, beginning at 11 AM each day...
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' The Stylish Women Who Got Next
"They wanna call it 'Popular Music' with Adele and Justin Timberlake get ahold to it, so now it's 'popular music.' But it's been popular music! We've been had it!" The Bad Boy Records founder told Dupri, “JD, if you want that smoke, you can get that smoke anytime.”. In...
‘Yellowstone’s Season 5 Teaser Is 15 Seconds Of Pure Tension
Paramount Network couldn’t let the summer end without dropping a first look at the upcoming season of their mega-hit show, Yellowstone. While we have to wait until Sunday, November 13, for the two-hour (!) Season 5 premiere, fans can get a taste of what’s to come with by taking in this 15 second long teaser that focuses solely on the Duttons, America’s true first family. The teaser starts with John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) gravelly voiceover, grimly stating, “We’ll show the world who we are.” As he speaks, we see Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) look cautiously over her shoulder in the Dutton’s...
Watch: Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser
Paramount Network released the first teaser for Season 5 of its contemporary western, "Yellowstone," on Sunday night.
Nicki Minaj Performs Incredible Medley Of Her Hit Songs At The VMAs
Nicki Minaj, 39, has an important job as one of the hosts of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, so it’s not surprising that she wore an incredible outfit for the show. The famous rapper wore a sparkly long-sleeved top with a pink skirt, as well as stockings and a pair of black boots with pink laces. She also sported pink hair and a cute bow to match her colorful look. Nicki showed off her look when she performed a medley of her songs including “Super Bass”, “Moment 4 Life,” and “Anaconda.”
Regina Hall Dishes On Her 'Worst Date'
Regina Hall recently sat down with guest host Lamorne Morris on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about her new film “Me Time,” hosting the Oscars, and what it’s like living as a single woman. During the interview, Morris asked the actress about the "worst date" she’s ever...
Quavo to Appear Alongside ‘Titanic’ Actor Billy Zane in New Action Thriller ‘Takeover’
New details have emerged about the new action thriller film Takeover set to star rapper Quavo and Titanic actor Billy Zane. According to Variety, the film follows Gamal Akopyan, played by Zane, the leader of an international heist ring who uses street takeovers to pull off extravagant robberies. When his latest heist goes awry, he must do whatever it takes to escape the Atlanta takeover scene alive–with nine figures worth of diamonds.
Jennifer Hudson Shows Off EGOT Trophy Set As Tony Award Finally Arrives
One of the biggest achievements a member of Hollywood can attain is EGOT status, and Jennifer Hudson finally has the hardware to prove it. On Friday (August 26), the singer and actress shared an Instagram post of herself holding her Tony Award, which finally arrived, giving her an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards. Hudson earned the honor for her role as a producer on A Strange Loop, which won best musical.
