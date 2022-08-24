Read full article on original website
Southern MN Bus Driver Taking Kids To YMCA Camp North Of Duluth Drunk on Fireball
This is such a disturbing story and a nightmare for parents who trust others to watch over their kids during the day. 35 students, ages 11-14, were on a charter bus ride to a YMCA Camp Warren in Eveleth, Minnesota when State Troopers were called to check on a bus that was driving chaotically northbound on I-35 Sunday morning, what they found when they pulled him over is chilling.
Human remains found in northern Minnesota, believed to be missing man
Human remains that were found in northern Minnesota on Sunday are believed to be those of a man who went missing late last month. Remains believed to be that of Jesse James Crabtree, 49, were found by Hibbing Police Department and St. Louis County Rescue Squad members at around 11 a.m. Sunday.
