CNBC
'I work just 5 hours a week': This 39-year-old makes $160,000 a month in passive income—a look at his typical day
I never was the entrepreneurial type. But after losing my job as an audio engineer in 2009, I had to get creative to make ends meet. Thirteen years later, at age 39, I've built two online businesses that earns me a combined $160,000 a month in passive income. I also recently published a book, "How to Get Paid for What You Know."
Should Freelancers Treat Their Clients As Best Friends?
What's this supposed to mean in the freelance world? Is it just a polite phrase a client uses every now and then or something more?. I have been a freelancer for more than a decade now. So, when some of my clients referred to me as a friend, it usually meant that I delivered something much earlier than expected, I introduced a shocking discount, or I accepted to work on a handful of revisions, or something more or less similar, which benefited my clients a lot.
Is Quiet Quitting Really the Answer to Work-Life Balance?
Whether you find yourself staying late at the office or going the extra mile for a presentation, you've likely felt the need to work beyond what's listed in your job description from time to time. That's not always a bad thing, but there comes a time when going above and beyond is more draining than rewarding. If that's the case, you may find yourself drawn to a trend currently circulating on TikTok called "quiet quitting." The term refers to doing the bare minimum at work (aka what's actually in your job description), rather than taking on more responsibilities and putting in more time without getting a promotion or raise.
Upworthy
Burned-out employees are 'quiet quitting' their jobs in new trend to restore work-life balance
Do you ever feel like you're really invested in your work but the pay or the appreciation from your boss doesn't quite match the effort you put in? Well, for starters, you're not alone. There are many people who are stressed at their work and looking for a way out. A new trend called "quiet quitting" is seeing people reduce the effort they're putting into the job and drawing clear boundaries between the personal and professional. Many say they are still able to get work done but without the stress that comes with the job. Paige West, a digital creator, opened up about "quietly quitting" and how it helped her take control of her life. "When I was quiet quitting, I didn't want to constantly feel that stress of working that job and feeling like I needed to put my 1000% in," West told Good Morning America. "So I decided to scale that back and really just do the work that was required of me."
CNBC
This 31-year-old quit her job, lives in a bus and makes $15,000 a month doing voiceovers: I 'work less and make the same amount'
When Alice Everdeen started freelancing as a voiceover artist in March 2020, she worked under a laundry basket lined with a mattress topper. The contraption, meant to block out sound, worked well enough: In her first full month on freelance services platform Fiverr, her side hustle made $3,500, Everdeen says. That's what she made monthly in her full-time job as a content manager at a dietary supplement company in Austin, Texas, she adds.
"We Know Exactly What's Wrong With You, We Just Aren't Allowed To Tell You": Caretakers And Lifesavers Are Sharing Secrets From Their Jobs
"I got my qualification for designing and manufacturing bone level implants by watching 30 minutes of Youtube videos."
Opinion: Phrases Often Said By Victims In Toxic/Abusive Relationships
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.
Mark Zuckerberg thinks 'normal people' won't want Neuralink chips in their brains soon, but sees a future where people text their loved ones by twitching their wrists
Mark Zuckerberg talked about Elon Musk's brain chip company Neuralink on Joe Rogan's podcast. Zuckerberg said "normal people" won't want brain implants like Neuralink for at least ten to 15 years. He said Meta is researching neural interface tech you could use to text people by twitching your wrist. Meta...
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Opinion: Narcissists Exhibit Specific Behaviors When Communicating
I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.
I’m a professional handyman – 10 things that make your house look cheap & you need to be careful with lighting
YOU'RE only steps away from a luxe-looking home – with some attention to detail, you can ensure that your house doesn't look tacky. A professional handyman has laid out the things to look out for that may be making your home look cheap. CLUTTER. Clutter takes away attention from...
Strangers are spying on your child. And schools are paying them to do it.
Schools are becoming the testing ground for new surveillance technologies in large part because education makes young people a captive audience.
Catfish-buster warns of trending scam infiltrating Facebook Marketplace
Online marketplace scams are more prevalent than ever. Catfish presenter Nev Schulman wants to warn people of the dangers. If you think you’re wise to scams online, think again. It seems we’re actually far less educated about the dangers of being conned than we think, with online marketplace scams being more prevalent than ever.
CNBC
It's not just changing jobs—boomeranging back to your old company could get you the biggest pay raise
The workers scoring the biggest raises and promotions aren't just changing jobs — they're going back to their exes. Between January and April 2022, the average boomerang employee scored a 28% pay raise when returning to an old employer, compared with their pay at the time of resignation, according to Visier data of 3 million employee records at 129 global companies. The typical boomerang worker made their return 13 months after leaving.
Fast Company
Looking to battle remote work isolation? Get a dog
As I walk my standard poodle, Jazmine, five miles a day around the reservoir near our Boston-area home, her joie de vivre fills mine. Along the way, I meet friends, both human and canine. Jazmine beckons for people to admire her gorgeous apricot-blonde curls, giving kisses in return. When I...
‘Oh well, wine o’clock’: what midlife women say about drinking and why it’s hard to stop
New research finds women’s relationship with alcohol can differ depending on their social class – for some it’s a social celebration, for others relief from loneliness and stress
What you click online is more important than you realize and may limit what content is available for your viewing.
Each user online has a model created by computers, including details about your personal thought process you are unaware of that controls every single aspect of your life. The humans at big tech are not responsible for the effects of social media on Americans. It's the computers that run big tech, and they are leading us to a dangerous place.
What managers should know about 'quiet quitting'
The now viral phrase “quiet quitting” is annoyingly imprecise and misleading. Some say it means doing the bare minimum at work or just not going above and beyond. Others say it’s about setting healthy boundaries or not mindlessly buying into ‘hustle culture.’ And then there are those who say it’s about taking back control of your time and standing up to employers expecting you to do more without paying you more.
Opinion: Strategies To Dismiss A Narcissist
Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and you want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates and they aren’t leaving you alone no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.
To break unhealthy habits, stop obsessing over willpower – two behavioral scientists explain why routines matter more than conscious choices
If you’re like many Americans, you probably start your day with a cup of coffee – a morning latte, a shot of espresso or maybe a good ol’ drip brew. A common explanation among avid coffee drinkers is that we drink coffee to wake ourselves up and alleviate fatigue. But that story doesn’t completely hold up. After all, the amount of caffeine in a cup of coffee can vary wildly. Even when ordering the same type of coffee from the same coffee shop, caffeine levels can double from one drink to the next. And yet, we coffee drinkers don’t seem to...
