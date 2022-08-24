Do you ever feel like you're really invested in your work but the pay or the appreciation from your boss doesn't quite match the effort you put in? Well, for starters, you're not alone. There are many people who are stressed at their work and looking for a way out. A new trend called "quiet quitting" is seeing people reduce the effort they're putting into the job and drawing clear boundaries between the personal and professional. Many say they are still able to get work done but without the stress that comes with the job. Paige West, a digital creator, opened up about "quietly quitting" and how it helped her take control of her life. "When I was quiet quitting, I didn't want to constantly feel that stress of working that job and feeling like I needed to put my 1000% in," West told Good Morning America. "So I decided to scale that back and really just do the work that was required of me."

