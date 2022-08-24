ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Decaying body of missing Ohio man found in garage under boards

 4 days ago
DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- The decaying body of a missing 44-year-old man was found in a garage after a woman allegedly noticed a foul odor coming from his house.

A woman told police on Thursday, Aug. 18, that a man she knew had been missing since July 14, WDTN-TV reports. She reportedly went to his old residence to check up on him and smelled the odor of a dead body.

According to WHIO-TV, the woman "pulled one of the boards off the back and the smell got really strong, so she called the cops."

Authorities reportedly responded to the home on the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue and found Clinton Pierce’s body.

The coroner and homicide detectives also responded to the scene, according to WDTN.

Pierce’s manner of death has not yet been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

