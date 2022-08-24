Read full article on original website
Keeping Code Clean with Rails Service Objects
If you’re developing web apps using Ruby on Rails, you probably already know that Rails is an MVC (Model-View-Controller) framework, which means that your Models are responsible for data, Views are responsible for templates, and Controllers are responsible for requests’ handling. But, the bigger your app gets, the more features it has and the more business logic you will have.
Creating Encrypted Containers in Linux Using Cryptsetup
Cryptsetup is a command line utility for encrypting storage devices and volumes. LUKS is the Linux Unified Key System. We create a 4GB container to store sensitive documents (or any info you may wish to keep private) You can use a keyfile to unlock your container or a password. A key file is more secure since it provides a higher entropy than a password. If you lose the key file then you can kiss your data goodbye. After the container is mounted, your regular user does not have the necessary permissions to create files or delete anything.
Why Linux is Better Than Windows
Linux's open source makes this operating system as customizable and convenient as possible, and its unpopularity ensures a small amount of actual malware. Also, this system is highly optimized, which guarantees its performance even on weak devices. And due to the large number of distributions, it will suit everyone: a gamer, a programmer or an ordinary user. Anyone.
Understanding the Basic Concepts of Heap Data Structure in GoLang
Hi, everyone today will be talking about Heaps. I watched a Youtube video about developing heaps using GoLang and it was very interesting. We are trying to learn the basic concepts about heaps like inserting and extracting data from heaps and also the time complexity of heaps. Finally we will be developing a heap data structure from scratch using GoLang.
How to clear cache, cookies, and browsing history in Microsoft Edge
Clear your browsing data with a tap. Cookies and cached files make browsers like Microsoft Edge work better by storing temporary information like login info, passwords, images, and more to speed up site load times. It also takes up storage space that can add up with time, and a corrupted cache file might cause problems. So it’s a good idea to erase your browsing data occasionally. Here’s how to clear cache, cookies, and your browsing history in Microsoft Edge.
What Would Happen if You Disabled Chrome on Android?
You may have noticed that there are some apps on your Android device that cannot be uninstalled or disabled by conventional means. This is sometimes due to the fundamental role that those apps play in your device's functions. For Android, Google Chrome is one of those apps. So, what would...
How to Change DNS Server in Windows
Domain Name System (DNS) is the naming system that maps domain names (www.xyz.com) to IP addresses (10.10.xx.x) enabling your device can access the server resources. Your device can search for other devices and services on the internet only through their unique IP addresses. However, since IP addresses are difficult to remember and organize, all systems use domain names for convenience. So, DNS is basically a phonebook for the internet.
Etherspot Multichain SDK: Enabling Agile Web3 Development
Blockchain smart contract interactions and dApps (decentralised application) are becoming more advanced and interesting every week in the Web3 space. Exciting smart contract-based projects are emerging regularly but with the fast-paced environment there comes a challenge. That being, keeping up with the newest innovation and then coding for it efficiently.
Setting Up Kubernetes Role Based Access Control
Kubernetes(K8s) role-based access control is a powerful tool in restricting access to resources within a Kubernetes cluster. In this post, we shall briefly discuss what role-based access control is, and how to set it up in Kubernetes. I promise, it's not as long a process as you may think. What...
4 Common NFT Contract Design Anti-Patterns
The NFT boom has happened, and is still happening (as of this writing in July of 2022). Etherscan has a handy search utility which, along with its handy verification and decompiling features, lets you peek at the code of many ERC721 to compare. Along with many well-designed contracts, we can also see many make the same mistakes over and over. In this article I will give my opinions on what I think are 5 of the most common "design fails" for NFTs, that I commonly notice when viewing NFT contracts on etherscan.
How to change DNS settings on every device
Change your internet's default DNS settings for a potential speed boost. The Domain Name System (DNS) is one of the most important, yet lesser-known aspects of browsing the internet. In a nutshell, it’s responsible for converting a domain name (like google.com) to an IP address (like 142.250.217.78). Without DNS, your computer — and others along the way — would have no way of knowing where to send and retrieve data.
How to Force Quit an App on Windows
Force quitting is a feature that you can use to terminate any running application’s processes. No matter how powerful a computer, there will be some instances of applications freezing and being unresponsive. Whether it is due to your hardware facing extreme load or the software itself being poorly coded,...
How to Build a WebAssembly Language for Fun and Profit: Parsing
In the of this series on how to build a WebAssembly programming language, we constructed a lexer. In this post, we’ll cover the next phase of our compiler, parsing. Parsing is the portion of our compiler that takes the token stream generated by the lexer and converts it into an.
Best free Portable Image Editor software for Windows 11/10
In this article, we will see some best free Portable Image Editor software for Windows 11/10. Portable software does not require installation on a PC. You can run the portable software on any computer by double-clicking on the application file. This is the biggest advantage of portable software. If you are looking for such software that lets you edit photos or images without installing it on your system, this list of free portable image editing software will be helpful for you.
How to Backup and Restore your computer using RescueZilla
RescueZilla is free software that lets you backup your computer. You can create a backup of all the disk partitions or a specific one. You can use this backup to restore your computer in case of a hard drive failure or if your data gets corrupted. In this article, we will see, how to backup and restore your computer using RescueZilla.
Streamlining 3D Animation Creation via Rigging
I dare say there are two types of people in this world: people who love Toy Story and people who have not watched it. Well, this is just the opinion of a huge fan of the animation film. When I was a child, I always dreamed of having toys that could move and play with me, like my own Buzz Lightyear. Thanks to a fancy technique called rigging, I can now bring my toys to life, albeit I'm probably too old for them now.
Setup a GraphQL API for a Firebase Realtime Database With StepZen
I’m nominated for the Noonies 2022 in the category ‘GraphQL’. Any vote would be appreciated!. The Firebase Realtime Database is a NoSQL database hosted in the cloud. Data is synchronized in real-time with every client on all platforms (Web, iOS, and Android). The data is stored as JSON and is shared by all of your customers when you create cross-platform apps.
How to save Outlook emails as PDFs
The PDF is probably the most useful file format for disseminating information. Outlook is a widely used email program for office communication, popular for its scheduling and storage options. And with its small file size and universal compatibility, the PDF file format is probably the most useful file format for disseminating information. You can save a lot of storage space on your computer, consolidate many similar documents in the same file and, if you need to print hard copies, save paper and ink if you know how to save Outlook emails as PDFs. The way it’s done is slightly unusual, however, so follow these instructions closely.
String Definition: What It Means In The World Of Computer Programming
A string in programming is a collection of characters, either as a variable or a literal constant. The concept of string may seem easy, but performing operations on any String can be a bit tricky. In almost all programming languages, strings can be changed and hence are considered mutable. Strings are also used by many websites to store user credentials like passwords, usernames, and content on the website. A string is simply a sequence of characters that include numbers, letters, and symbols.
How to Interact With the Elrond Blockchain in a Simple Static Website
The Elrond blockchain is one of the layer one blockchain solutions, similar to Ethereum or Solana, and it seems to be getting more and more attention lately. There is a lot of dev tooling in the ecosystem, but the tools primarily focus on bigger web applications and more advanced use cases around frontend frameworks like React/Next.
