ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
East Texas Review

Komatsu expands its Longview, Texas facility

56,000-sq. ft. building to house office, employee center and customer experience center. To upgrade and consolidate multiple functions into a single location, Komatsu is building a significantly expanded office and administration building on its manufacturing campus in Longview, Texas, U.S. Last month the company broke ground for the new 56,000-square-foot building at 2400 S. MacArthur St. and is targeting a move-in date of December 2023.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview farmers market ends season early due to drought

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In spite of recent rains, the lingering effects of the East Texas drought are still being felt. Some farmers markets have closed down early, not only because of the lack of produce, but the condition of what comes in. Though some farms and gardens are in...
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills
KTRE

CITY OF JACKSONVILLE PROJECTS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-25-22

East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 33 minutes...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Sanitation worker alerts crews to house fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A sanitation worker alerted fire crews to a house fire in the 900 block of Oden Street in Longview Friday. According to Longview Assistant Fire Marshal Bert Scott, the sanitation worker noticed smoke coming out of the building at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The sanitation worker alerted the Longview Fire Department to the smoke and they arrived quickly.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.

Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
TEXAS STATE
CBS19

Two pets die in Longview mobile home fire

LONGVIEW, Texas — Two family pets perished in a mobile home fire at 705 Delia Drive on Aug. 25 at around 8:45 a.m in Longview. Longview Fire Department arrived on the scene of a home engulfed in flames. Fire was contained to the single home but an adjacent mobile...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Upshur County Tire Fire Follow Up

Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 10 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Longview Rabbit Show

The University of Texas at Tyler Hibbs Institute for Business and Economic Research held a networking lunch and presentation covering the latest trends and outlook on the East Texas housing market. Upshur County investigators say tire fire may have been intentionally set. Updated: 4 hours ago. East Texas investigators are...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS DFW

New housing concepts pop up around North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So you want a buy house but can't afford the down payment. Or, you need to lease but don't want to live in a traditional apartment building or complex. The answer may be North Texas hottest new housing concept - build for rent housing communities.They are starting to pop up all over the area and are giving those of you stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment a new option. With a growing family, Stephanie Sims couldn't wait to get into a house after years in apartments. "It started to get really cramped, we just needed that space,"...
TEXAS STATE
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

5 Incredible Reasons Why People Are Buying Real Estate in Hopkins County

If you talked to someone who moved to Hopkins County from Germany, Europe, or Iowa, you might ask, “What exactly brought you here? How or why?” There are so many choices out there. So you’d wonder, maybe with amazement, what precisely drew them to this area. Of course, there is always a bigger picture and richer story behind each decision but below are some basic reasons why people have chosen to move here.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Central Texas organization spays and neuters feral cats

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - According to PETA, there are between 60 and 100 million feral, or stray cats, in the U.S. In Killeen mobile home parks in particular can see a high number of feral cats as people move out and leave their furry friends. The sheer number of...
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy