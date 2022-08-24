Read full article on original website
Driveway sinkhole causes Harmony ISD to use alternate pickup/drop off route
BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – Harmony ISD has designated an alternate drop off and pickup route due to a sinkhole in their main entrance driveway, the district announced Saturday. The district took to Facebook to show the alternate route that utilizes Jaguar Road, photo below. “We appreciate your help...
Komatsu expands its Longview, Texas facility
56,000-sq. ft. building to house office, employee center and customer experience center. To upgrade and consolidate multiple functions into a single location, Komatsu is building a significantly expanded office and administration building on its manufacturing campus in Longview, Texas, U.S. Last month the company broke ground for the new 56,000-square-foot building at 2400 S. MacArthur St. and is targeting a move-in date of December 2023.
Longview farmers market ends season early due to drought
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In spite of recent rains, the lingering effects of the East Texas drought are still being felt. Some farmers markets have closed down early, not only because of the lack of produce, but the condition of what comes in. Though some farms and gardens are in...
Why Tyler and High Hill Development Are Becoming New Hubs for North Texans
Nestled amongst the piney woods of East Texas, High Hill Development offers an oasis of stunning vacation homes, beautiful scenery, and world-class leisure. The new resort development aims to create the ultimate relaxation and a memorable experience for Texans that are accustomed to the immersive 30A-like experience in Florida. As...
CITY OF JACKSONVILLE PROJECTS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-25-22
East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 33 minutes...
Sanitation worker alerts crews to house fire in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A sanitation worker alerted fire crews to a house fire in the 900 block of Oden Street in Longview Friday. According to Longview Assistant Fire Marshal Bert Scott, the sanitation worker noticed smoke coming out of the building at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The sanitation worker alerted the Longview Fire Department to the smoke and they arrived quickly.
‘Hog heaven’: Fields at Longview’s Lear Park closed due to animal damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Pigs tore through fields at Lear Park in Longview recently, and they caused plenty of damage. “We’re pretty sure they were in hog heaven,” Longview Parks & Recreation posted to Facebook. Parks & Rec will have to shut down Fields 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 and 9 for “a few weeks” […]
Minor Injuries Reported After Motor Vehicle Accident In Longview (Longview, TX)
Longview Police Department officials stated that at 10.30 AM on Thursday, a vehicle swerved off the road and struck an 18-wheeler that was parked on the shoulder in the 1200 block of E Loop 281. The 18-wheeler was [..]
Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.
Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
Two pets die in Longview mobile home fire
LONGVIEW, Texas — Two family pets perished in a mobile home fire at 705 Delia Drive on Aug. 25 at around 8:45 a.m in Longview. Longview Fire Department arrived on the scene of a home engulfed in flames. Fire was contained to the single home but an adjacent mobile...
After massive Upshur County fire, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained
The city council approved the rezoning of the property, as they believe it’s in the best interest of the city. The mayor says the best way to prevent a property from being rezoned is to purchase it yourself. Electric provider offers Texas customers options to manage high utility bills.
Upshur County Tire Fire Follow Up
Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 10 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
Longview Rabbit Show
The University of Texas at Tyler Hibbs Institute for Business and Economic Research held a networking lunch and presentation covering the latest trends and outlook on the East Texas housing market. Upshur County investigators say tire fire may have been intentionally set. Updated: 4 hours ago. East Texas investigators are...
New housing concepts pop up around North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So you want a buy house but can't afford the down payment. Or, you need to lease but don't want to live in a traditional apartment building or complex. The answer may be North Texas hottest new housing concept - build for rent housing communities.They are starting to pop up all over the area and are giving those of you stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment a new option. With a growing family, Stephanie Sims couldn't wait to get into a house after years in apartments. "It started to get really cramped, we just needed that space,"...
5 Incredible Reasons Why People Are Buying Real Estate in Hopkins County
If you talked to someone who moved to Hopkins County from Germany, Europe, or Iowa, you might ask, “What exactly brought you here? How or why?” There are so many choices out there. So you’d wonder, maybe with amazement, what precisely drew them to this area. Of course, there is always a bigger picture and richer story behind each decision but below are some basic reasons why people have chosen to move here.
Chapel Hill pays tribute to fallen deputy Lorenzo Bustos before game against Gilmer
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Before Friday night’s game against Gilmer, Chapel Hill paid tribute to fallen Smith County deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Bustos was a former Bulldog and graduated from Chapel Hill in 2011. Chapel Hill ISD, community members, and family were on hand to honor Bustos before the...
Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House to open new East Texas location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House has opened a new satellite location in East Texas. The wine stomping grounds is in Harrison County with a few other satellite locations around Texas. The bar is named after the biblical character, Enoch. The company said the business is inspired by his life to be […]
Texas alleged catalytic converter theft ring busted, items stolen were worth $2.7 million
Nearly $3 million worth of catalytic converters have been found in Pearland and Fresno as authorities from several agencies found more than a thousand converters, worth $2.7 million.
Central Texas organization spays and neuters feral cats
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - According to PETA, there are between 60 and 100 million feral, or stray cats, in the U.S. In Killeen mobile home parks in particular can see a high number of feral cats as people move out and leave their furry friends. The sheer number of...
