On-Line Data-Acquisition Systems in Nuclear Physics, 1969: Chapter 2 - A SMALL SYSTEM BASED ON A PDP
This second example of a small computer system is also taken from experience at LRL. It was planned in February 1967 and first put into operation in the summer of 1967. Data were first taken with the aid of the system in the spring of 1968, and the system programming was completed in May 1969. The system is used extensively in experiments with the Bevatron.
