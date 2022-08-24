Read full article on original website
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Danny White updates the progress of Neyland Stadium renovations
Game week means the return of weekly editions of Vol Calls, with Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel appearing this week on a special Monday airing, with the Vols opening the season Thursday against Ball State at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee athletic director Danny White kicked off the Vol Call schedule last week, talking Neyland construction updates, tickets sales, Year 2 of the Josh Heupel era and the future of the SEC (listen to the full audio here):
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football: Grading the depth chart ahead of season opener
QB: A- There isn’t a quarterback competition at Tennessee. Grad transfer Hendon Hooker took the job in the middle of Week 2 last year and never looked back. Hooker had a tremendous 2021 season, with a 31-to-3 TD-to-INT ratio, plus 2,945 passing yards. Second on the depth chart is...
Late Kick Cut: How can Tennessee overachieve in 2022?
Late Kick is LIVE Tuesday, Thursday & Sunday (8pm ET/7 CT) on the 247Sports YouTube page. In the video above, The Late Kick host Josh Pate breaks down how this Tennessee football team can overachieve this season:. Josh Pate: “The Tennessee Volunteers mood heading into 2022 — and how often...
Kids toss mustard bottles at Lane Kiffin’s face during Tennessee Smokies promotion
KODAK, Tenn. — They have long memories on Rocky Top. Lane Kiffin has never been particularly popular at the University of Tennessee since his lone season as the Volunteers’ football coach in 2009. He led the Vols to a 7-6 record before infamously bolting for the University of Southern California.
Updated outlook for each Tennessee freshman heading into 2022 season
What contributions will Tennessee get from its 2022 recruiting class this season? GoVols247 updates the outlook for each freshman ahead of the opener.
therebelwalk.com
Tennessee Minor League Baseball Team Has Promotion Where Fans Throw Mustard at Fake Lane Kiffin
Just when you think Tennessee fans couldn’t show any more displeasure with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, Vols fans top themselves, yet again. Following Coach Kiffin’s departure from Tennessee after one year as head coach — and his Rebels beating the Vols in Knoxville in 2021 — suffice it to say, he’s not their favorite.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get massively positive news
The Tennessee Vols received some massively positive news on Friday afternoon. According to a report from Outkick.com’s Trey Wallace, Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy has been deemed eligible for the 2022 season. That means he’ll be on the field when the Vols take on Ball State in the season opener next Thursday night.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Set to Show Off Neyland Stadium ‘Experience Enhancements’
Tennessee is set to show off more “experience enhancements” to Neyland Stadium this football season. Last year, entering the 2021 season, the Vols debuted a brand new light show among many other smaller additions. Entering the 2022 season, though, Tennessee will be debuting several new additions both inside and outside of the stadium.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit agree on SEC's third best team for 2022
Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit joined in on the most popular offseason topic across the SEC. After Alabama and Georgia, what is the third-best team in the entire SEC?. “I think A&M is the obvious selection, but I think Tennessee could be, potentially with Hendon Hooker, yeah,” Herbstreit said.
Friday Frenzy Week 2 Halftime Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – WATE’s Bo Williams and Paul Bristol host a week 2 whip around show of high school football across East Tennessee with updates from Tim Owens, Kellyanne Stitts and Reece Van Haaften of the WATE Sports on August 26, 2022.
newstalk987.com
Forbes Calls Knoxville a Hidden Culinary Gem, Seven Locations They Acknowledge
What culinary experiences should you visit in Knoxville? A recently published Forbes article highlights seven “exciting” restaurants noted as go-to stops for locals and visitors. The article titled, “7 Reasons Why Knoxville, Tennessee Is A Hidden Culinary Gem,” highlights eateries ranging from Italian food to popular bakeries. Please...
wvlt.tv
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who was born drug-dependent and later diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder. A series of at-home videos document years of struggles, doctor visits and hospital stays. In one video, Jameson is shaking and...
utdailybeacon.com
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant announces Knoxville location
One of the most famous names in basketball history is bringing his fast food chicken chain to Rocky Top. Founded in 2018, Big Chicken captures and combines Shaquille O’Neal’s legacy, his favorite childhood dishes and modern flavor. O’Neal is partnered with Authentic Brands, a professional brand development company,...
insideofknoxville.com
Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (8/28 – 9/6/2022)
If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
UT: Around 75 Tennessee counties have fire ants, including most of East Tennessee
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — A University of Tennessee professor said that around 75 counties in Tennessee may have fire ants. Many of those counties are in East Tennessee, they said. "The densities that we see here in Knox County probably aren't as high as we see in other parts...
wvlt.tv
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail
A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […] The post Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WATE
‘God truly answered our prayers’ Church group celebrates TN abortion ban
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group celebrates the new abortion law a few feet away from the vacant Planned Parenthood lot in Knoxville Thursday. Abortion continues to be the topic of discussion for thousands of people in Tennessee. Plans are already in the works to challenge the state’s Human Rights Protection Act or abortion ‘trigger law’ during the upcoming legislative session.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Knoxville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Knoxville, TN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Knoxville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
exoticspotter.com
Other Other | Spotted in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
This was the weirdest looking jeep 6x6 I’ve ever seen lol, while I’m up here it’s some jeep week I believe. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
