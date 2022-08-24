Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
DeWitt woman grows 13-foot sunflower
Denise Kelley, of DeWitt, has been growing the massive sunflower outside her home since May.
Lansing couple celebrates 70th anniversary
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – John and Norma DeRose have been together for a long time. They’re celebrating their 70th anniversary, to be precise. Norma says their first meeting was rather simple: she asked him out on a date while they were both attending the University of Detroit. “From that time on, we just knew we […]
Meridian Twp. Police investigate fatal car crash
Meridian Township Police were called to a fatal car accident on Friday night.
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Second night of high school football
Week 1 was basically broken up 50-50 between teams playing on Thursday and teams playing Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
42-year-old dead after shooting in Jackson
The Jackson Police Department says a 42-year-old Jackson man was shot and killed Sunday morning.
Breaking and entering investigation leads to drug arrest
State troopers responding to a possible breaking and entering arrested a person for several charges.
Staffing pressure puts hold on Eaton Co. early patrols
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton County commissioners and local leaders are concerned as the sheriff’s office announced earlier on Thursday that night patrols will be handled by Michigan State Police troopers starting late next month. County leaders said Sheriff Tom Reich is in a tough spot as more officers either leave the department or […]
Jackson man starts recovery housing center to honor his son
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — “I’m trading off making money for making a real difference and that’s pretty rewarding,” said Andy’s Place founder Mike Hirst. When Hirst first got the idea to build Andy’s place back in 2016, he knew it would make an impact on people struggling with drug addiction. That’s because he’d seen the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shelter cat Cheesecake needs a forever home
Say hi to Cheesecake, a beautiful medium-haired cat.
Man dead after Lansing police found him shot in car
Lansing police say a man was found shot in a car on Saturday night.
2 injured in rollover accident at I-96/US-127 interchange
Ingham County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a rollover accident Friday morning.
Snapchat search warrant leads to prison time for MI man
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says a man was sentenced in court Friday for criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree and for furnishing alcohol to a minor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dixon-Hernandez ticket gets GOP nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At the state convention in downtown Lansing, the Michigan GOP finalized its nominations for the November election. Hundreds of Republican voters and delegates were present at the Lansing Center. The state nominating convention marks a new stage in an eventful campaign season. It was a busy morning, which saw a challenge […]
Gov. Whitmer shows off her 80’s hairstyle
Whitmer said the first days of school had her think about the advice she'd give her younger self. One thing seemed to stick out.
Crowdfunding effort launches to build stage at Durant Park
A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to build a stage in Durant Park.
Sparrow nurses worry about high patient numbers
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Nurses from Sparrow Hospital’s emergency department said hiring and retention issues are making it hard to keep up with high patient numbers. Nurses 6 News spoke with said the patient-to-nurse ratio is just not safe, and it’s not getting better.One nurse said seasoned professionals are leaving the industry and the shifts […]
MI Democrats officially nominate incumbents at convention
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her running mate Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will top the ticket.
Harp player brings music to shelter animals
Thousands of new animals arrive at shelters every day across the United States and the process can be stressful for the animals.
Comments / 0