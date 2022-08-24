BEVERLY, Mass. — The Endicott football team has been picked first overall in the Commonwealth Coast Football (CCC Football) Preseason Coaches' Poll, as announced by the league office earlier today. Endicott earned 41 points, including four first place votes (FPV), to edge out Salve Regina (40, 2 FPV). Following...

BEVERLY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO