Millie is a 5-year-old cutie looking for her fur-ever home. This sweet and talkative girl holds herself to very high standards. She loves being the queen bee (without any of the sass) and prefers for her litter box to be cleaned out daily. She appreciates a clean, quiet, clutter-free home to allow her to live her life to the fullest. Millie would do okay in a home with older children, but would do best in a home with no children at all. She lived with other cats in her previous home and, with a slow and proper introduction, she eventually warmed up to them. We think Millie would benefit more from being the only pet in the home, but could also co-exist with a mellow, older cat. Her favorite toy is her catnip banana, and she loves other catnip filled plushies. After a long day, you can expect Millie to curl up next to you for movie time. If you are interested in meeting Millie, please contact us at cats@worcesterarl.org.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO