Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Local author presents check for $1,000 to New Hampshire Foster and Adoptive Parent Association
Recently, I did another check presentation at my home, as I always promised that 100 percent of my book sales would go to charities that would benefit children without parents in some way. I always showcase this on Manchester Ink Link to show you that I am true to my word.
Enjoy a Special Romantic Meal at the Top of a Lighthouse in Newburyport, MA
Ok, just so you know, this is quite actually the cutest and sweetest romantic place ever, and we are absolutely gushing over it. Maybe you and your partner are looking to go on a romantic date night or celebrate an anniversary, or perhaps you're looking to pop the question in a place that's so special, it's the only one of its kind in the world. Enter the Newburyport Lighthouse in Massachusetts.
Boston has the best pet-friendly hotel in America, according to USA Today readers
Dogs receive homemade dog biscuits and plush beds, among other amenities. If you’re wondering whether Fido should accompany you during your next overnight trip to Boston, a Beacon Hill stay was just named the most pet-friendly hotel in America by USA Today readers. The publication named XV Beacon the...
WMUR.com
Thousands gather for concerts and fireworks at 'Chaos & Kindness Sky Show'
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thousands of people gathered Saturday at Arms Park in Manchester for concerts, food and fireworks in the "Chaos & Kindness Sky Show." Organizers said the fireworks show was the largest in New Hampshire history. Bands performed starting in the afternoon until the 9:15 p.m. fireworks show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family of murdered Danvers teacher Colleen Ritzer reach civil suit agreement with security system
The family of murdered Danvers High School teacher Colleen Ritzer and DiNisco Design, the company behind the school’s alleged state of the art video surveillance system reached a civil suit agreement on Friday. The family of the slain school teacher alleged that the security system did not protect Ritzer....
laconiadailysun.com
Miss New Hampshire 2021's personal walk to recovery
LACONIA — When Ashley Marsh ponders her year as Miss New Hampshire 2021, she thinks of a mission that remains close to her heart: Greater awareness of mental health and the invisible struggles for young people — including herself. Marsh’s role included a string of statewide speeches, engagements,...
Vacation Tiny at Adorable Tuxbury Tiny House Village in New Hampshire
Sometimes the coziest spaces are the best places to rest your head at night. As summer approaches and people make upcoming travel plans (exciting, right?), you or someone you know may be looking for a place to stay while on vacation. There's no shortage of hotels or Airbnb options you can select, but why not choose somewhere more unique instead? After all, you're traveling, and trips are all about having new and memorable experiences. Why not think outside the box?
New Hampshire Publisher Arrested After Failing to Mark Political Ads In Print
New Hampshire Publisher Arrested After Failing to Mark Political Ads In Print Arjun Singh on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
visitconcord-nh.com
Fall fairs and festivals
One of the best things about New England is its varied seasons. There’s nothing like the air turning crisp and the leaves changing color in the fall. Concord, New Hampshire, has apple orchards, family-friendly woodland trails with gorgeous foliage views, and a bustling farmers market with local pumpkins and fresh apple cider doughnuts for sale. But one of the best things about fall in New Hampshire are the fairs!
Win Tickets to Bruno Mars at Boston’s New MGM Music Hall
He's played stadiums, arenas and some of the biggest stages in the world. That's what makes Bruno Mars' September concerts in Boston so special. He's performing at the brand-new MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a 5,005-seat venue. Talk about intimate. We want you to be there for the Friday, Sept....
manchesterinklink.com
Dog with rare genetic condition arrives at Animal Rescue League of NH, will need loving family
BEDFORD, NH – At the end of last month, the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire (ARLNH) welcomed a group of 14 dogs and 24 cats from a partnering shelter in South Carolina. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one of the dogs, Tara, had an abnormality. It was not quite clear what the exact nature of the abnormality was until Dr. Stephanie Magnarelli, the ARLNH’s Chief Medical Officer examined Tara and revealed her condition.
10 Things to Do in Boston Over Labor Day Weekend
If there’s one thing that Labor Day weekend signals, it’s the end of summer and a last chance to check off all those Boston summer activities you haven’t quite gotten around to yet. For busy Boston families it’s also about having a reason to gather with friends one last time before school starts and we return to our weekly routines. Whether you’re staying local or hitting the road for one last adventure before the leaves start to change, now’s the time to find all the great things to do in Boston Labor Day weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thelocalne.ws
Honky Tonk Badonkadonk star to perform at Topsfield Fair
TOPSFIELD — “Chart-topping, multi-platinum country music icon, Trace Adkins, will perform” on Friday, October 7, at the Topsfield Fair, organizers announced. It will be one stop on Adkins’ “The Way I Wanna Go Tour.”. “This larger-than-life star has sold over 11 million albums and charted...
vanyaland.com
Andrew Callaghan brings ‘Channel 5’ to life in Somerville
The Boston area already has its own lengthy history with the local institution that is the Channel 5 news, but leave it up to Andrew Callaghan to put a stamp on the name with his own brand of humor and curiosity. Bringing his smash hit YouTube show to the live...
worcestermag.com
Adoption Option: Meet Millie!
Millie is a 5-year-old cutie looking for her fur-ever home. This sweet and talkative girl holds herself to very high standards. She loves being the queen bee (without any of the sass) and prefers for her litter box to be cleaned out daily. She appreciates a clean, quiet, clutter-free home to allow her to live her life to the fullest. Millie would do okay in a home with older children, but would do best in a home with no children at all. She lived with other cats in her previous home and, with a slow and proper introduction, she eventually warmed up to them. We think Millie would benefit more from being the only pet in the home, but could also co-exist with a mellow, older cat. Her favorite toy is her catnip banana, and she loves other catnip filled plushies. After a long day, you can expect Millie to curl up next to you for movie time. If you are interested in meeting Millie, please contact us at cats@worcesterarl.org.
whdh.com
Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world
One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...
thelocalne.ws
Column: Striking out at Crane Beach
We all know about the tragic Ipswich Mill strike of 1913, when police fired to break up a gathering of immigrant workers demanding increased wages. An innocent bystander, Nicoletta Papadopoulou, was fatally shot. This is not that story. Much as Shakespeare had his tragedies and comedies, this Ipswich labor story...
bpdnews.com
August 26, 2022: Have You Seen Us? Boston Police Update Most Wanted List
If you know anything about the whereabouts of any of these individuals, call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department is interested only in your information, not your identity. Your tip is 100% anonymous. Calls or...
WCVB
New Hampshire's Hampton Beach has a mouth-watering food scene
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach is a hotspot for fun in the sun and simple summer pleasures. Kevin Brown owns “Sea Ketch,” which is marking its 50th season on the beach. Sea Ketch first opened in the center of the boardwalk in 1972 as a modest lunch counter.
Get 3 Table Talk Snack Pies for $1 on Customer Appreciation Day
Table Talk Pies is hosting a Customer Appreciation Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27 and offering customers three 4" snack pies for just $1. The offer is available from 9 AM to 5 PM at The Pie Store at Table Talk Pies at 153 Green St. in Worcester. Table Talk snack...
Comments / 0