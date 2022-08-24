Read full article on original website
Lewis Hamilton Told Mercedes ‘Don’t Ever Try to Control Me’ When He Joined the Formula 1 Team in 2013
British driver Lewis Hamilton's success has compensated Mercedes more than enough for his larger-than-life personality. The post Lewis Hamilton Told Mercedes ‘Don’t Ever Try to Control Me’ When He Joined the Formula 1 Team in 2013 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
F1 News: Audi Slams Mercedes Within Moments Of Confirming Place In The Sport
Audi has confirmed that they will be joining the F1 grid from 2026 after rumours of this happening surged around the internet for a good few months. Both Audi and Porsche – both brands under the VW umbrella – have been wanting to enter F1 for a long time, but with 2026 being a large […] The post F1 News: Audi Slams Mercedes Within Moments Of Confirming Place In The Sport appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Verstappen and Leclerc among six taking grid penalties in Belgium
Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc are among six drivers to get large grid penalties at the Belgian Grand Prix for power unit and gearbox components. On the return from the mid-season break, multiple teams have opted to take grid drops at Spa-Francorchamps as it is a track where you can traditionally overtake. The top two in the championship will both start at the back of the grid as a result of picking up more than 20 positions of penalties, with Verstappen taking a new internal combustion engine (ICE), turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K.
Lewis Hamilton responds to Fernando Alonso clip blasting him for collision at F1 Belgian Grand Prix
Well, that’s certainly one way to start an F1 race. The Belgian Grand Prix featured some of the best racers in the world today. Unfortunately, one of their best talents was taken out early on. A collision between Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso forced the former to bow out of the race early. It was not how fans expected the race to start, and certainly put a damper on the mood of fans.
Max Verstappen wins Belgian Grand Prix as Hamilton crashes out
What better way to throw down the gauntlet than with an emphatic statement of intent? And while doubtless Max Verstappen has had little time for Shelley in his short, hectic career, his win at the Belgian Grand Prix assuredly boomed: “Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!”. Echoing...
NASCAR: Team Penske avoids Kyle Busch problem
Within a week, Team Penske extended the contracts of both Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano, keeping them with their NASCAR Cup Series team for the foreseeable future. It’s hard to imagine that there are many teams completely immune to NASCAR Cup Series silly season drama this year, but that is the best way to describe Team Penske and their current driver situation, especially after the last week or so.
Daniel Ricciardo: Haas boss Guenther Steiner confirms interest in outgoing McLaren driver
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has confirmed his interest in outgoing McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo amid uncertainty over Mick Schumacher’s future with the team. McLaren and Ricciardo confirmed on Wednesday they had agreed a mutual termination of the Australian's contract at the end of the season, which has left him without a drive for next season.
IndyCar: Alex Palou, McLaren situation takes another bizarre turn
The crazy IndyCar silly season development involving Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, and McLaren has taken another interesting turn. The story of IndyCar silly season thus far has undoubtedly been multiple teams laying claim to the services of reigning series champion Alex Palou for the 2023 season. Back in July,...
NASCAR: Kyle Busch makes ‘announcement’ at Daytona
Kyle Busch made an “announcement” at Daytona International Speedway, though it wasn’t exactly what NASCAR fans were hoping for. When fans got ahold of the NASCAR Press Pass schedule for Saturday at Daytona International Speedway ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season-ending Coke Zero Sugar 400, the fact that Kyle Busch’s name was listed at 4:00 p.m. ET immediately translated to speculation that he would have something to announce.
Motor racing-Verstappen hails Belgian weekend as his most dominant yet
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen hailed the Belgian Grand Prix weekend as his most dominant yet in the sport. The Red Bull driver ended Friday practice nearly a second clear of his rivals, was comfortably quickest in Saturday's qualifying and overcame engine and gearbox-related penalties to win from 14th on the grid on Sunday.
NASCAR driver literally pulls a ‘Tom Brady’
Aric Almirola was once set to retire at the conclusion of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Now he is slated to return to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2023. To say that silly season has been chaotic across the world of motorsport this summer would be the understatement of the year. We have seen drivers sign contracts with multiple teams, teams put out conflicting press releases, teams sue their own drivers, and drivers sign with rival teams/manufacturers not for next year but for the year after that.
Audi to enter F1 in 2026
It's been the stuff of rumors for years, but Audi on Friday finally confirmed its intention to compete in the Formula 1 World Championship starting from 2026. Audi won't go it alone. Instead it will partner with an existing team whose identity will be revealed later this year. It is expected to be Sauber, which currently competes in F1 as Alfa Romeo.
F1 News: Fernando Alonso Lashes Out At Lewis Hamilton After Belgian GP Crash
Lewis Hamilton was called out by Fernando Alonso when he left no space for the Spaniard at the beginning of the Belgian GP. Calling the 7-time world champion an “idiot”, Alonso lashed out at the driver after the shunt. The opening lap at Spa-Francorchamps was a dramatic one...
Go deeper into Formula 1’s action-packed season with F1 TV Pro
Formula 1 is returning from its summer break, ready to start the final stretch of what’s proving an action-packed and unpredictable year. With 13 grands prix down, and nine still to go, there’s a lot still to play for and plenty of fascinating storylines to follow, including the rollercoaster title battle between Ferrari and Red Bull Racing, intense midfield battles aplenty, a development arms race, and a silly season packed with driver switches and rumors.
Belgian GP: Lewis Hamilton brands Mercedes' Spa struggles 'a kick in the teeth'
Lewis Hamilton described Mercedes' lack of pace in Belgian GP qualifying as "a real kick in the teeth" and admitted he will be glad to see the back of the team’s troublesome 2022 car. The seven-time world champion will start fourth on the grid at Spa on Sunday due...
Verstappen Wins F1 Belgian Grand Prix from 14th, Remains On Track to Wrap Up Title Early
Max Verstappen made up 13 positions in as many laps to romp to a ninth victory of the season at Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix. It was his 28th career win in F1 and it might just have been his most dominant to date. Autoweek runs down the key...
F1: What time is Belgian Grand Prix?
Carlos Sainz will start Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix on pole, with first in qualifying Max Verstappen taking an engine penalty and starting from the back of the grid.Sergio Perez will start alongside the Ferrari on the front row having come home third, while Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton will occupy the second row in third and fourth respectively on Sunday, with George Russell and the impressive Alex Albon behind. Hamilton in particular could not believe the 1.8 second gap in qualifying to Verstappen in first.Verstappen will start from 15th as one of six drivers taking penalties, with Charles Leclerc...
Perez tops FP3 as Leclerc crashes
Sergio Perez set the fastest time of final practice for the Belgian Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc suffered a high-speed spin. Late in the session, Leclerc was on a flying lap and got wide at the Fagnes chicane, spinning into the gravel and hitting the tire barrier on the outside of the track. The impact only damaged the right hand side of Leclerc’s front wing, but the red flag was thrown before he managed to recover from the gravel and return to the pits under his own power.
DeFrancesco set to return with Andretti Autosport in 2023
Devlin DeFrancesco’s seat at Andretti Autosport is safe for 2023. Signed to a two-year deal, the Canadian rookie’s hold on the No. 29 Honda was called into question when outreaches to more experienced drivers with offers to step into the car next season recently came to light. Both sides are known to have looked at other opportunities that would have ended their relationship after the season finale in September, but as of this week, RACER understands those efforts have been mutually halted.
Alpine F1 Boss Confident Piastri Contract Ruling Will Favor Them
GettyOtmar Szafnauer, Alpine team boss, divulged more details about the Oscar Piastri contract dispute.
