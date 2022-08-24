Carlos Sainz will start Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix on pole, with first in qualifying Max Verstappen taking an engine penalty and starting from the back of the grid.Sergio Perez will start alongside the Ferrari on the front row having come home third, while Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton will occupy the second row in third and fourth respectively on Sunday, with George Russell and the impressive Alex Albon behind. Hamilton in particular could not believe the 1.8 second gap in qualifying to Verstappen in first.Verstappen will start from 15th as one of six drivers taking penalties, with Charles Leclerc...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO