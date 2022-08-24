Read full article on original website
Hotter’n Hell KFDX Pre-show
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It is that time of year again, Hotter’n Hell time, and KFDX is bringing you all the coverage throughout the day starting with our pre-race show. An hour before the official start of the 100-hundred-mile bike race across Wichita County, KFDX Sports Director Tobin McDuff and Sports Reporter M.J. Baird will […]
Where to stay for Hotter’N Hell Weekend in Wichita Falls
The countdown to the 41st Annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred is winding down, and some riders from out of town are racing to find a place to lay their head for the weekend.
newschannel6now.com
WF restaurant helps those in need
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls restaurant is giving back to the community by offering free food and water to those in need. Owner Thaddeus Turner says if you are hungry, homeless, or simply can’t afford a meal, stop in during business hours at Chicago Pizza Kitchen to get a slice and a cup of cold water.
newschannel6now.com
Chantale Belefanti talks with a cyclist about his specialty bike and takes it for a ride!
U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson partnered with grassroots group Americans for Prosperity-Texas to lower gas prices for for Danny Foix Shell customers on Aug. 25. Owner Thaddeus Turner says if you are hungry, homeless, or simply can’t afford a meal, stop in during business hours at Chicago Pizza Kitchen to get a slice and a cup of cold water.
Another clothing store prepares to leave Sikes Senter Mall
A budget clothing store is leaving Sikes Senter Mall this September.
5 things we wish Wichita Falls still had
If you're from Wichita Falls, or you've lived here for any length of time, chances are, you have memories tied to these places. We're already putting together a list with five more things we wish Wichita Falls still had, so make sure to let us know all the place you loved that didn't make this list.
newschannel6now.com
Rain chances return Saturday evening
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 95 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 71 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, for Hotter’N Hell we will have a high of 96. Saturday night, we will have a low of 75 with partly cloudy skies.
Fentanyl in Wichita Falls to be addressed by WFPD
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department announced that it would be addressing Fentanyl and its prevalence in Wichita Falls in a media conference on Friday. The use of the deadly drug has been on the rise across the country as it was announced that three Texas high schoolers had recently died due […]
Body found in empty lot on 9th Street
A body was found in an empty lot on the corner of 9th and Denver Streets Sunday afternoon.
newschannel6now.com
Fire at donut shop causes $25K in damages
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire at the Daylight Donut shop on Thursday. Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 2700 Southwest Pkwy. around 1:40 a.m., where they saw fire coming out of a window at the back of the building. Fire officials said it took around 10 minutes for them to control a small fire inside the building, near a window. They also reported seeing boxes of grease that had melted, and stated the floors were covered in liquid grease.
newschannel6now.com
Isolated showers are possible Thursday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 93 with mostly sunny skies. However, a stray shower or thundershower is possible in the afternoon. Thursday night, we will have a low of 68 with mostly clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 94 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 71 degrees with mostly clear skies. Saturday, for the HHH we will have a high of 95. Saturday night, we will have a low of 73 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 94 with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Sunday night, we will have a low of 74 with partly cloudy skies. Monday, we will have a high of 94 with a 30% chance of storms. Monday night, we will have a low of 73 with isolated storms. Tuesday, we will have a high of 90 with a 30% chance for storms. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 71 with partly cloudy skies.
Holliday police chase ends in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A police chase that started in Archer County ended in Wichita Falls with one arrest. The chase started around 10:30 a.m. Friday in Holliday after officers were called out to a reported family dispute. Authorities say a woman had a confrontation with her mother over custody of the woman’s child. Holliday […]
Another One Bites the Dust, ANOTHER Store is Leaving Sikes Senter Mall
Looks like things are going from bad to worse at Sikes Senter Mall right now. Back in July, one of the original mall stores, Dillards closed it's locations. What sucks is that these are anchor stores and Dillards took up two spots in the mall. That is going to be a major hole in the mall. Sadly, another store is announcing they will be leaving as well.
newschannel6now.com
Hotter N’ Hell Hundred 2022 Highlights
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It was another great bike race in Wichita Falls on Saturday, as Hotter N’ Hell Hundred 2022 kicked off with cyclists from around the country!. Check out the galleries below for your News Channel 6 team’s interviews, live coverage, and pictures from this year’s event!
New Businesses Coming to the ‘Scissor Tail Point’ Shopping Center in Lawton, OK.
It won't be long now until Lawton's newest shopping center 'Scissor Tail Point' will be built and officially open!. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT THE NEW SHOPPING CENTER WILL LOOK LIKE. If you've been on N.W. Cache Road lately, near 50th Street where the old movie theater used to be,...
Small fire sparks at local donut shop
The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a small fire at a local donut shop early Thursday morning.
WATCH: Hotter’N Hell bike pile-up crash
Crews were called out to a bicycle crash along the route of the 41st annual Hotter'n Hell bike race Saturday Morning.
YES! Witchcraft’s Full Wichita Falls Album is Now Streaming
The iconic German disco band's full album is now on YouTube including our local favorite song, Wichita Falls. Back in 2016, we discovered a German disco song about Wichita Falls. To this day, this song pops up in my head all the time. You can argue the "Put the Falls, Back in Wichita Falls" is the song that makes you laugh the most about our city, but my vote is for Witchcraft.
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Much warmer temperatures heading through the weekend with return of moisture and rain chances
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Well like I had mentioned yesterday, today is going to be very similar to what we experienced on Thursday. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low/mid 90s and light winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Given the trend we saw yesterday with the present moisture across Texoma, it will feel muggy as feels-like temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 90s this afternoon. This evening for those going to any high school football games, or just being outdoors on a Friday night, temperatures will be in the low 90s around 7pm, cooling down to the low 80s by 10pm. This evening will also continue to see light winds and mostly clear skies.
msn.com
County leaders address fentanyl issue in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) - From January 2022 to July 2022, the Wichita Falls Police Department has seen at least 50 cases with fentanyl, 15 of them resulting in death. “About two weeks ago, about 35lbs was seized in Lawton, Oklahoma. How close is that to us?” Chief Felony Prosecutor Dobie Kosub said.
