Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this monthKristen WaltersReisterstown, MD
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur ForestTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Related
Inside Nova
Aug. 26 high school football roundup: Battlefield, Patriot, Freedom-Woodbridge win big
BATTLEFIELD 35, POTOMAC 0: Jelon Johnson ran 25 times for 154 yards and one touchdown and Braden Boggs was 14 of 19 for 178 yards passing and two touchdowns as the host Bobcats claimed their season-opener with a non-district win Friday. Boggs, Battlefield’s first-year starter at quarterback, also ran nine...
Logan Alvey accounts for 3 TDs, Tavon Cooper goes for 143 as Greencastle-Antrim beats Big Spring
Logan Alvey accounted for three touchdowns, and Tavon Cooper ran for 143 yards Friday as Greencastle-Antrim beat Big Spring 28-13. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
mocoshow.com
Grillmarx Clarksburg No Longer Affiliated With Other Grillmarx Locations; Will Undergo Rebrand in Coming Months
Grillmarx in Clarksburg, located at 12011 Snowden Farm Pkwy, will undergo a rebrand as the restaurant is no longer affiliated with other Grillmarx locations in Olney and Columbia. Currently a timeline for the rebrand hasn’t been set, but the goal is to try to make it happen by the end of the year, management tells us.
mocoshow.com
Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List
Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theburn.com
New SR Coffee shop opens this week in Ashburn
A new coffee shop is coming this week to Ashburn — taking one of the few spaces where Starbucks gave up the ghost. We’re referring to the much buzzed about SR Coffee Co. Back in April, The Burn broke the news that SR Coffee Co. was coming into the Ashburn Farm Market Center. That’s the shopping center at the corner of Claiborne Parkway and Ashburn Farm Parkway — it’s often called Junction Plaza by locals.
Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
msn.com
Why an American chestnut tree in Centreville is the 'holy grail' for conservationists
After the species was devastated by an Asian blight in the early 20th century, a single American chestnut tree in Centreville has been deemed a “precious resource” by the Delaware Nature Society. Jim White, a senior fellow at the Delaware Nature Society, said the tree discovered at Coverdale...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Elaine's Modern Mediterranean to Open in Old Town
A new restaurant concept is coming to Queen Street in Old Town Alexandria. Elaine's Modern Mediterranean is opening at 208 Queen St., the yellow building formerly home to Bilbo Baggins, which closed when its owners retired in 2020. "Elaine's is a family-owned restaurant that will serve modern Mediterranean cuisine, which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
arlnow.com
Morning Poll: Where are you from, originally?
A decade ago, we asked readers where they were from, originally. The poll found that only 11% of readers were from Arlington and only 20% from elsewhere in the D.C. area. Combined, that’s less than the just over 35% who said they were originally from the “north.”. On...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville Town Square
Rockville City police responded to a report of a simple assault at a restaurant at Rockville Town Square yesterday morning. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the unit block of Maryland Avenue at 5:39 AM Thursday. In Maryland, a simple assault charge covers any unwanted physical contact with a victim.
WTOP
Maryland high court says DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced
Lee Boyd Malvo is serving four life terms in Virginia for his role in the sniper shootings that gripped the D.C. region with fear in 2002. Maryland’s highest court on Friday ruled he must be resentenced for his convictions in Montgomery County. Malvo was 17 years old when he...
Georgetown Voice
What the narratives around gun violence in D.C. get wrong
Content warning: gun violence. Terrance Staley, executive director of the violence intervention nonprofit Alliance of Concerned Men (ACM), doesn’t see the media as productive in ending gun violence in D.C. “I don’t watch the news,” Staley said. “My ear is to the streets. My office is in the community.”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Low-cost airline Play to offer nonstop flights from Dulles to Iceland
DULLES, Va. - Low-cost airline Play will begin offering nonstop flights from the Washington, D.C. area to Iceland next spring. The flights will operate daily from Washington Dulles International Airport to Play's hub at Keflavik international Airport in Reykjavik, Iceland beginning April 26, 2023. From Iceland, passengers will be able...
wypr.org
Why Maryland’s first debate for governor would be live
There are 74 more days until Election Day in Maryland, and both the Democratic and Republican nominees for governor say they are eager for the chance to debate. Republican Dan Cox accused Democrat Wes Moore of avoiding debates with him in a statement released Thursday. Moore said Friday at an event in Baltimore that that’s simply not true.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A.
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Pilot program in Arlington, Alexandria aims to spark talk about race, racism
ARLINGTON, Va. — Race and racism may be tough topics to discuss, but a new program hopes to make it easier for people in Arlington County and the City of Alexandria. Open Horizon and Conversations About Race and Belonging have a joint effort to teach parents how to have a productive and honest discussion about racism and race, identity, equity and belonging.
Pa. man who beat officer with a Trump flag at Jan. 6 riot sentenced to nearly 4 years
PHILADELPHIA — A Montgomery County man who beat a Washington, D.C., police officer with a Trump flag during the Capitol riot was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison Friday — one of the harshest punishments imposed so far for a person accused in the Jan. 6 attack.
WBAL Radio
Wes Moore declines Morgan State gubernatorial forum, Dan Cox accepts
Democratic governor nominee Wes Moore has declined an invitation to participate in a Gubernatorial forum at Morgan State University. Morgan State University's campus newspaper, The Spokesman, plans to host the forum at the school at the end of September. Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox accepted the invitation to participate. A...
NBC Washington
Up to 1,000 People Evacuated From Bethesda Apartment Building After Fire, Power Outage
As many as 1,000 people were evacuated from a 20-story apartment building in Bethesda, Maryland, Thursday afternoon after a fire in an electrical closet, fire officials said. The fire apparently sparked on the ninth floor of the Grosvenor House Apartments at 10101 Grosvenor Lane in Bethesda, officials said. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue responded shortly after 12:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the upper floors and lobby of the of the high-rise building.
msn.com
Marc Elrich squeaked by to win a second term. What will he do with it?
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, who squeaked past wealthy businessman David Blair to win the Democratic primary in Maryland’s largest county after a recount, had one main takeaway from his razor-thin victory: he has to do a better job communicating. Elrich, who clinched the Democratic nomination this week by...
Comments / 0