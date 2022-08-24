ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owings Mills, MD

mocoshow.com

Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List

Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
SILVER SPRING, MD
theburn.com

New SR Coffee shop opens this week in Ashburn

A new coffee shop is coming this week to Ashburn — taking one of the few spaces where Starbucks gave up the ghost. We’re referring to the much buzzed about SR Coffee Co. Back in April, The Burn broke the news that SR Coffee Co. was coming into the Ashburn Farm Market Center. That’s the shopping center at the corner of Claiborne Parkway and Ashburn Farm Parkway — it’s often called Junction Plaza by locals.
ASHBURN, VA
DC News Now

Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
WASHINGTON, DC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Elaine's Modern Mediterranean to Open in Old Town

A new restaurant concept is coming to Queen Street in Old Town Alexandria. Elaine's Modern Mediterranean is opening at 208 Queen St., the yellow building formerly home to Bilbo Baggins, which closed when its owners retired in 2020. "Elaine's is a family-owned restaurant that will serve modern Mediterranean cuisine, which...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlnow.com

Morning Poll: Where are you from, originally?

A decade ago, we asked readers where they were from, originally. The poll found that only 11% of readers were from Arlington and only 20% from elsewhere in the D.C. area. Combined, that’s less than the just over 35% who said they were originally from the “north.”. On...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville Town Square

Rockville City police responded to a report of a simple assault at a restaurant at Rockville Town Square yesterday morning. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the unit block of Maryland Avenue at 5:39 AM Thursday. In Maryland, a simple assault charge covers any unwanted physical contact with a victim.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Georgetown Voice

What the narratives around gun violence in D.C. get wrong

Content warning: gun violence. Terrance Staley, executive director of the violence intervention nonprofit Alliance of Concerned Men (ACM), doesn’t see the media as productive in ending gun violence in D.C. “I don’t watch the news,” Staley said. “My ear is to the streets. My office is in the community.”...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Low-cost airline Play to offer nonstop flights from Dulles to Iceland

DULLES, Va. - Low-cost airline Play will begin offering nonstop flights from the Washington, D.C. area to Iceland next spring. The flights will operate daily from Washington Dulles International Airport to Play's hub at Keflavik international Airport in Reykjavik, Iceland beginning April 26, 2023. From Iceland, passengers will be able...
WASHINGTON, DC
wypr.org

Why Maryland’s first debate for governor would be live

There are 74 more days until Election Day in Maryland, and both the Democratic and Republican nominees for governor say they are eager for the chance to debate. Republican Dan Cox accused Democrat Wes Moore of avoiding debates with him in a statement released Thursday. Moore said Friday at an event in Baltimore that that’s simply not true.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Pilot program in Arlington, Alexandria aims to spark talk about race, racism

ARLINGTON, Va. — Race and racism may be tough topics to discuss, but a new program hopes to make it easier for people in Arlington County and the City of Alexandria. Open Horizon and Conversations About Race and Belonging have a joint effort to teach parents how to have a productive and honest discussion about racism and race, identity, equity and belonging.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WBAL Radio

Wes Moore declines Morgan State gubernatorial forum, Dan Cox accepts

Democratic governor nominee Wes Moore has declined an invitation to participate in a Gubernatorial forum at Morgan State University. Morgan State University's campus newspaper, The Spokesman, plans to host the forum at the school at the end of September. Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox accepted the invitation to participate. A...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Up to 1,000 People Evacuated From Bethesda Apartment Building After Fire, Power Outage

As many as 1,000 people were evacuated from a 20-story apartment building in Bethesda, Maryland, Thursday afternoon after a fire in an electrical closet, fire officials said. The fire apparently sparked on the ninth floor of the Grosvenor House Apartments at 10101 Grosvenor Lane in Bethesda, officials said. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue responded shortly after 12:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the upper floors and lobby of the of the high-rise building.
BETHESDA, MD

