Meagan Good Reveals Her Desire To Have A Child Following Her Split From DeVon Franklin
Meagan Good's life is moving forward based on her own terms post her divorce from DeVon Franklin.
Maralee Nichols Shared Photos Of Son With Tristan Thompson Days After His New Baby Was Born
Maralee Nichols has been sharing adorable shots of her son, Theo, who she had with NBA free agent Tristan Thompson. They originally got together after a party in Houston, Texas, in 2021. Baby Theo now has a new sibling: Thompson and Khloe Kardashian just had another child together this month...
NBA・
Nick Cannon reveals Brittany Bell is pregnant with their 3rd baby, his 10th
Another baby for Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon! The “Wild ‘N Out” host, 41, revealed on Wednesday that the 34-year-old model is pregnant with their third child together, his tenth. “Time Stopped and This Happened. #Sunshine #SonRISE,” Cannon captioned an Instagram video that featured their maternity shoot. Bell posed topless in the photos, sporting a white skirt with her bare baby bump on display. Later in the shoot, the Pepperdine University grad rocked an unbuttoned coat. She also wore a pink crop top and matching pants. The duo, who talked and laughed during the shoot, concluded with family snaps with son Golden, 5, and daughter...
TLC Singer Chili Sparked Dating Rumors When Spotted With Actor Matthew Lawrence
According to Radar Online, TLC member Chilli (actual name Rozonda Thomas) and actor Matthew Lawrence have the rumor mill going after the pair was recently spotted on a beach together in Hawaii. Lawrence is currently going through a divorce from estranged wife Cheryl Burke, Radar Online reports. Paparazzi snapped photos...
Julianne Hough and Boyfriend Charlie Wilson Split After Less Than 1 Year: He Was a ‘Rebound’
It’s over. Julianne Hough and Charlie Wilson have split after less than one year of dating, a source exclusively tells In Touch. “They were physically attracted to each other but didn’t gel emotionally,” the source says, adding that...
Proud mum Bindi Irwin breaks down in tears as she watches her one-year-old daughter Grace marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve
Bindi Irwin got emotional on Wednesday after seeing her one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin. The 24-year-old took her daughter for a stroll around Australia Zoo in Queensland and noticed Grace's excitement upon seeing a mural of her grandparents Terri and Steve 'The Crocodile Hunter' Irwin with a koala.
BET
Nick Cannon Is Expecting His Tenth Child
The 41-year-old broke the news with a video of Brittany Bell showing off her baby bump, see below. Last month, model Bre Tiesi, 31, became the fifth woman to bear a child from Cannon. They named the baby boy Legendary Love. Cannon’s shares 5-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old daughter Powerful...
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 7 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is loving life with his seven kids. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, […]
R. Kelly Denies He's Expecting Baby With Fiancée Joycelyn Savage
Watch: R. Kelly Sentenced to Prison in Sex Trafficking Case. Is convicted sex trafficker R. Kelly expecting another baby?. The musician, 55, is allegedly preparing to welcome a child with fiancée Joycelyn Savage, according to what she appears to have written in a short book, Love and Joy of Robert, released on Amazon.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kailyn Lowry: Confirming Pregnancy Rumors With Revealing Outfit?
For several weeks now, rumors that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child have been circulating non-stop on social media. Lowry has mostly kept mum on the issue, which might tell us all we need to know. M. But while Kail has yet to make any sort of formal...
HipHopDX.com
Ne-Yo’s Wife Says There’s 'No Chance' They'll Get Back Together
Ne-Yo’s estranged wife Crystal Renay Smith has said that her marriage to the R&B singer is done and that she’s moving on. Smith was cornered by TMZ at the Los Angeles International Airport where she said there was no chance the couple could patch things up. Her comments come after she filed for divorce from the R&B singer amid allegations he fathered a child with another woman.
Ari Fletcher Reveals Breakup With Moneybagg Yo After Tweeting She’s Paid And Single
Ari Fletcher shared on Twitter that she is a single woman. She and Moneybagg Yo had been dating since 2019.
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump
Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
urbanbellemag.com
Todd Tucker’s Daughter is Tired of People Coming for Her Father + RHOA Fans Caused Trauma
Todd Tucker was dragged into Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss’ feud. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss went off on the recent episode. One can assume this is because Marlo Hampton brought up Mama Joyce and came for Todd Tucker. The cast was in Jamaica. Sanya Richards-Ross was hosting the trip. And a harmless dinner turned messy after Marlo became critical of Ralph Pittman. She took issue with Ralph changing his mind about adopting Drew Sidora’s son. However, Ralph did it out of respect for the child’s biological father. They reconnected last season.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fizz Talks Omarion Learning Of Apryl Jones Romance When He Dropped Off Their Kids
Last week, Drink Champs fired off a trailer that featured several upcoming guests. Gangsta Boo, Talib Kweli, Issa Rae, Rowdy Rebel, and more are slated for unforgettable appearances, but today (August 12), we're highlighting a sneak peek at the episode with three members of B2K. There has been ongoing animosity between J Boog, Fizz, Raz B, and Omarion—we saw much of that following O's Verzuz—and it all seemed to come to a head when Fizz began dating Apryl Jones.
Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash
Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony
Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
Will Smith Said His Relationship With Chris Rock’s Brother May Be ‘Irreparable.’ Tony Rock Is Busy Supporting His Brother
As Will Smith gets candid about his "irreparable" relationship with Tony Rock, the comic is promoting his brother.
Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2-year pregnancy loss
Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss.Teigen made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. She wrote that joy has “filled our home and hearts again” in a post that comes after she had a miscarriage in 2020. “We have another on the way,” wrote the 36-year-old model and cookbook author, who shares two children — Luna and Miles — with Legend. She touched on her fertility journey and being too nervous to unveil her pregnancy. “Every appointment...
NBC News
