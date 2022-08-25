Family: Missing Danbury teen found safe
A missing Danbury teen has been found.
The family of Heidi Logan-Sorenson says she has been found safe.
She was initially reported missing on Aug. 19.
A missing Danbury teen has been found.
The family of Heidi Logan-Sorenson says she has been found safe.
She was initially reported missing on Aug. 19.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 2