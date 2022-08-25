ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Family: Missing Danbury teen found safe

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bS6el_0hU91vzD00

A missing Danbury teen has been found.

The family of Heidi Logan-Sorenson says she has been found safe.

She was initially reported missing on Aug. 19.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Police: Man Abducted Ansonia Mother & Baby

ANSONIA — A 23-year-old man was charged with violating a protective order and second-degree breach of peace after allegedly forcing a woman and their baby into his car Saturday. The suspect, Joshua Lopez, is scheduled to appear in court in Derby on Monday (Aug. 29). A woman called police...
ANSONIA, CT
NBC Connecticut

Mother, 6-Month-Old Daughter Found Safe After Being Abducted from Ansonia

A mother and her daughter have been found after being allegedly abducted Saturday evening. Ansonia Police say just after 5 p.m., Galylea Perez and her 6-month-old daughter, Eliana, were forced to get into a car with the child's father, 23-year-old Joshua Lopez. Authorities say Joshua implied he had a gun,...
ANSONIA, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danbury, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Danbury, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Found Dead in Car After Shots Fired in Wethersfield Neighborhood

Wethersfield police found two people dead in a car outside a home on Mountain Laurel Drive Saturday night. Officers responded to Mountain Laurel Drive around 9:30 p.m. after getting 911 calls about shots fired in the area, according to police. When they arrived, they found the two people dead inside...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
News 12

Police: 1 arrested in Milford robbery; 2nd suspect at large

Police say one person was arrested in connection to a robbery in Milford on Saturday, but a second suspect is still at large. Milford police say 18-year-old Niza Clark, of Stratford, was arrested by Bridgeport police around 10 p.m. Saturday. Clark and another suspect are accused of holding a man...
MILFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Voice

Pair Of Bethlehem Girls Reported Missing, Police Say

Police are searching for a pair of missing girls from Bethlehem. Kennedy Preti and Maja Madison were reported missing/runaway by Bethlehem Police on Thursday, Aug. 25, the department said. Preti is 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 140 pounds, while Madison is 5 feet 2 inches tall and about...
BETHLEHEM, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Register Citizen

Police: Driver fled after hitting child in New Fairfield

NEW FAIRFIELD — State police say a driver fled after hitting a child Thursday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, state police said the pedestrian “ran out of his yard and into the roadway” at Westview Trail. He was then hit by a car traveling north on the...
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
News 12

News 12

103K+
Followers
34K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy