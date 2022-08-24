Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOMU
Missouri Department of Conservation to host first outdoor skills event since before pandemic
Mid-Missourians can pick up some outdoor skills at the Missouri Department of Conservation's next sampling event on Sept. 10. This is the first sampling event the department has hosted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, which will train people in outdoor skills such as archery, fishing and...
KOMU
Missouri gas prices level off after 60 days of consecutive decline
COLUMBIA − Gas prices are finally starting to decline and level off following the all-time-highs of the summer. "What we've really seen with gas prices in Missouri and around the country over the last two months is 60 plus days of consecutive decline," Nick Chabarria, AAA public affairs specialist, said. "Really, just until this week, now we're starting to see prices level off, and even slightly come back up in some Missouri metro areas."
KOMU
Boone County Commission may approve tax abatement request next week
Columbia-based equipment rental company EquipmentShare’s tax break application is expected to be approved next week. The Boone County Commission held its first of two public hearings Thursday for the company’s request. EquipmentShare is seeking a 10-year 75% tax abatement in order to expand its campus by building a flagship office, a technology development center and a few smaller office buildings at its current site on Bull Run Drive.
KOMU
Portion of Highway 54 in Audrain County to close for 2 weeks beginning Sept. 6
MEXICO - A portion of Highway 54 in Audrain County will close Sept. 6 for approximately two weeks for construction of a roundabout. Crews will begin the next phase of construction on the intersection of Highway 54, Highway 19 and Route J, just north of Laddonia. A signed detour will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
Structure fire reported in Jefferson City Thursday evening
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on 2400 Hyde Park Rd. at 6:49 p.m. this Thursday, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Fire Department. Fire personnel arrived to find a burning storage shed behind the building, with the...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Jefferson City routs Osage in season opener
A new-look offense led by an experience offensive line powered the Jays to a 41-19 win. Senior running backs Zane Wings and Ethan Garnett both scored two touchdowns for the Jays, while senior running back Jackson Funderburk scored twice for Osage. Jeff City's dominant run game secures a Week 1...
KOMU
Moberly man arrested after reports of indecency in Columbia
COLUMBIA − A Moberly man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to underage victims in Columbia Thursday. James Weaver, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree harassment, two counts of first-degree sexual misconduct, one count of sexual misconduct against a child under 15 and enticement of a child.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Hickman gets shutout by North Kansas City 28-0
The Hickman Kewpies couldn't find a rhythm on offense as the North Kansas City defense keeps them off the board and captures a 28-point victory. Week 1 of Friday Night Football is here! Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights. Self-inflicted errors led to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
8 people sent to hospital after head-on crash in Gasconade County
GASCONADE COUNTY − Eight people were hurt Thursday morning after a head-on crash in Gasconade County. The crash involved a transit van and a semi-truck on Highway 50 near Fowler Road Thursday around 10:40 a.m. Troopers said a transit van driven by Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho, hit a semi-truck head-on after crossing the center line.
KOMU
'Come and Eat': Goldie's Bagels offers free food with donation system
In Columbia, anyone in need can stop in for a bite at Goldie’s Bagels, free of charge. As part of its "Whoever Needs, Come and Eat," initiative, Goldie's has given out free meals since its opening in 2020 for those unable to pay. If a customer cannot pay, Goldie's staff charge the meal to its "neighbor account," which other customers pay off by donating to.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Harrisburg takes down Cabool 22-14 in home opener
Seniors came up big in the victory against the non-conference opponent. Austin Darwent had a big game on both sides of the ball.
KOMU
Six men charged in MU hazing case assigned preliminary hearings
COLUMBIA - Attorneys of former MU fraternity members charged in the felony hazing of Danny Santulli attended a court hearing Thursday afternoon. The men face charges of felony hazing. This comes after an MU fraternity hazing case last fall that left freshman Danny Santulli unable to communicate, see or walk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMU
Rock Bridge volleyball goes unbeaten, wins tourney in Bentonville
Rock Bridge volleyball won the 12-team Bentonville Early Bird Tournament, winning five games without a loss to secure the title Saturday in Bentonville, Arkansas. The Bruins didn’t drop a set during the tournament. Lily Dudley was named tournament MVP, and Kaylen Rush and Ella Swindle were named to the...
KOMU
Wrong-way driver crashes into Boone County Sheriff Office's patrol vehicle
BOONE COUNTY - No injuries were reported after an alleged intoxicated driver crashed into the back of a Boone County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle Thursday night. The sheriff's office said Rebecca Acton, 33, of Centralia, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 63 near Pinnacles Road around 10 p.m.
KOMU
Penalties hurt Hickman in season opener against North Kansas City
The Hickman football team did not get the outcome it was hoping for in its season opener Friday night at home, as the Kewpies fell to nonconference foe North Kansas City 28-0. Hickman’s defense started out strong, forcing North Kansas City to three consecutive three-and-outs and not allowing a first down in the first quarter.
KOMU
Suspect charged with murder after shooting of Central Methodist University football player
FAYETTE − The Central Methodist University community is mourning after the shooting death of a football player Thursday night. Torrance Evans, a senior from Memphis, Tennessee, was shot and killed Thursday at an off-campus house on North Linn Street, according to a school official. A suspect, Kundarrius Kinte Taylor,...
KOMU
Ashland Rodeo returns after a two-year pause
ASHLAND - The Cattlemen Days Rodeo is back after being shut down for two years due to the pandemic. Community members in Ashland have been preparing for a month to host their biggest crowd yet. Ashland Mayor Dorise Slinker said the 2019 rodeo brought 7,800 people into town in two...
KOMU
One dead, one in custody following Thursday shooting in Howard County
HOWARD COUNTY — One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Howard County this Thursday. According to a post from the Fayette Advertiser, a Central Methodist University football player died in a shooting at an off-campus house. The suspect turned himself in to officers...
KOMU
Jefferson City triumphs over Osage in opener
Jefferson City football came out on top in a run-heavy gamescript against the Osage Indians on Friday in a 41-19 victory. The Jays already look to be throwing the ball a lot more than last year, but their biggest production came on the ground. With a whopping six touchdowns through...
Comments / 0