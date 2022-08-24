COLUMBIA − Gas prices are finally starting to decline and level off following the all-time-highs of the summer. "What we've really seen with gas prices in Missouri and around the country over the last two months is 60 plus days of consecutive decline," Nick Chabarria, AAA public affairs specialist, said. "Really, just until this week, now we're starting to see prices level off, and even slightly come back up in some Missouri metro areas."

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO