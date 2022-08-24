ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur head to the East Midlands today to take on newly promoted Nottingham Forest. The Reds have returned to the Premier League for the first time in twenty three years and are looking to make plenty of noise in the process. They’ve been fairly active in the transfer window, signing the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi, Neco Williams and Emmanuel Dennis. It remains to be seen if former Forest player Djed Spence will have a chance to face his old teammates given he’s only been on the bench once in three matches.
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: It Was the Perfect Football Afternoon For Us

Liverpool demolished Bournemouth 9-0 in the Premier League on Saturday and Jurgen Klopp believes that the performance was “needed” sorely. “We had to prove a point - we had to prove a point for ourselves”, he said. “After a short pre-season with mixed results; good performances and...
BBC

Neal Maupay: Everton sign striker from Brighton

Everton have completed the signing of striker Neal Maupay from Premier League rivals Brighton for an undisclosed fee. The French player has joined the Toffees on a three-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2025. Maupay has scored 26 goals in 102 appearances for Brighton, having signed for the...
celebsbar.com

Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'

Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
SB Nation

August 26th-28th Weekend Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Saturday football open thread

Hi, friends. Not many words today, just football. This is your open thread for today’s Premier League Saturday match schedule, a full slate of games highlighted by... well, I have no idea which match is the highlight, but if Chelsea and/or Arsenal lose today, it’s definitely that on.
SB Nation

Nottingham Forest 0 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur: Kane leads the way as Spurs take all the points

Harry Kane’s brace and some bend but don’t break defending saw Tottenham Hotspur take all three points against Nottingham Forest by the final score of 2-0. Antonio Conte made no changes to his side that defeated Wolves last week, though Lucas Moura was missing from the bench. With Cuti Romero and Oliver Skipp still missing, it’s been clear this is the eleven that Conte prefers so far. Giving players breaks is about to become the most important thing possible with a mid-week match every week between now and November, so getting the roster fully healthy is important.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Casemiro set for Man United debut

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Casemiro is set to make his debut for Manchester United as the team heads to Southampton looking to follow up its morale-boosting win over Liverpool on Monday. The Brazil international was introduced to United fans at Old Trafford before the Liverpool game but would be playing away from home if manager Erik ten Hag wants to give Casemiro a first run-out. The 2-1 loss at United left Liverpool without a win this season after three rounds but is a big favorite to beat Bournemouth. Arsenal is seeking a fourth straight win when it hosts Fulham. Manchester City, which has seven points from a possible nine, hosts Crystal Palace.
SB Nation

Report: Spurs agree £2m purchase of Sheffield youngster Will Lankshear

Tottenham Hotspur have apparently made a new signing, but it’s not likely one you’ll see on its official social media channels. According to the Sky Sports transfer tracker and Lyall Thomas, Spurs have acquired a new player for their academy — 17-year old striker Will Lankshear, whom they’ve signed for £2m from Sheffield United.
SB Nation

Brentford 1-1 Everton: Live Blog | Janelt late equalizer

87’ - Patterson blazes over from distance. Lampard has made his last changes, Rondon and Vinagre coming on for McNeil and Mykolenko. 84’ - Another corner to the Bees. Flicked on at the near post to Janelt, Iwobi loses his man, and Myko has played him onside and it’s the equalizer. 1-1 late on.
SB Nation

Chelsea vs. Leicester City, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch

The footballing diarrhea that we witnessed last weekend will have hopefully exited our system for good and with appropriately violent force — sorry, been dealing with a bit of gastroenteritis (I think?) here today — and now we can get on the steady road to recovery. Maybe some bland foods. Lots of fluids of course. But no rest!
NBC Sports

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Kane brace enough at City Ground

Harry Kane’s brace amid a mountain of big moments was enough for Tottenham Hotspur to beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at a lively City Ground on Sunday. Kane took Dejan Kulusevski’s incisive pass and bounded a ball past Dean Henderson in the fifth minute, but later missed a penalty as Forest pushed the visitors all the way to his late stooping header.
SB Nation

Liverpool Injury News: Who is Closer to Returning?

Adressing the press ahead of Liverpool’s Saturday afternoon match against newly-promoted Bournemouth, Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp tempered expectations by noting that no players are fit enough to make their return against the Cherries. Klopp did note, however, that Curtis Jones, Thiago, and Joël Matip are “not far away”...
SB Nation

Looking Ahead: Southampton

Manchester United have their first win of the Erik ten Hag era. The team will certainly be in better spirits after beating Liverpool in a much needed energized display at Old Trafford on Monday, but the challenge again remains whether they can keep up that energy and put a good run of form together.
