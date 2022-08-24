Read full article on original website
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
dukebasketballreport.com
ACC Preview #3 - NC State. Is The Pack Back?
Several years ago, when ACC Basketball was in the doldrums, we said that it would get better only when the coaching got better. Well look around. Boston College? Better. Pitt? Work to do, but unquestionably an improvement over Kevin Stallings vandalization of a solid program. Wake Forest? Vastly better. Virginia? Try home run better.
Ruffin McNeill on return to ECU, relationship with Doeren, expectations and more
When NC State travels to ECU to open its 2022 season next weekend, there will be a familiar face to Pirate fans on the sideline for the Wolfpack. Ruffin McNeill is the special assistant to the head coach for Dave Doeren and NC State, but some of the most notable stops in his career came in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with the Pirates. McNeill played for ECU back in the 1970s and later returned as the head coach in the early 2010s, and next Saturday he will make his return to Greenville on the other sideline.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Duke's Mayo Bowl reveals disturbing new mascot
Duke’s Mayo Bowl has come out with a mascot. The bowl game in Charlotte, known most recently for its mayonnaise bucket poured over the winning coach, calls the mascot Tubby, which came after fan suggestions and a vote. The features of Tubby show off some notably bushy eyebrows, with yellow pants and red shoes.
backingthepack.com
Jameese Joseph scores walk-off goal for NC State while missing a shoe
Campbell managed to keep NC State off the scoreboard for 89 minutes on Thursday night and the game appeared destined to end in a 0-0 draw, at least until Jameese Joseph got control of the ball just beyond midfield in the waning seconds. She proceeded to ruin Campbell’s night and...
WITN
Former ECU coach and player Ruffin McNeill speaks about return to campus as a visitor
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday night we heard from Mike Houston and Dave Doeren about N.C. State Special Assistant to the Head Coach Ruffin McNeill making his return to Dowdy-Ficklen stadium as a visitor next week. Coach Ruff spoke Friday morning about the emotions, memories as a Pirate player and...
packinsider.com
WATCH: 2023 4-star NC State prospect Davin Cosby Jr. is a Terquavion Smith clone
Davin Cosby Jr. is a 6’5, 180lb Terquavion Smith clone. It’s no wonder that the Word of God (Raleigh) star is getting the attention of NC State head coach Kevin Keatts. Not only is he right down the street, but he’s also the closest thing out there to the guy he’d be trying to replace.
#2 East Forsyth dominates in 47-0 road win over #1 Rolesville
Rolesville, N.C. — East Forsyth went on the road, dominated from start to finish and walked away with a statement win with its 47-0 victory over Rolesville Friday night. The Eagles, ranked #2 in the HSOT West Top 25, never had any trouble against the Rams, ranked #1 in the HSOT East Top 25. In fact, East Forsyth (2-0) did all of its scoring before halftime, forcing a running clock in the process.
Five-star Trentyn Flowers confirms six visits
At No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and with more than two dozen offers in his hands, Rosedale Christian Academy (Md.) small forward Trentyn Flowers seems due for a list cut. On the other hand, the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, an admitted Duke basketball fan, might be waiting for the ...
Minnesota basketball: UNC transfer Dawson Garcia granted immediate eligibility by NCAA
North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia has received a waiver from the NCAA and will be immediately eligible to play at Minnesota, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Garcia started his career at Marquette before transferring to UNC last season, then transferring back closer to home with the Golden Gophers.
carolinablitz.com
FAMU & UNC’s Full Joint Halftime Performance (Video)
UNC’s marching band and the acclaimed Marching 100 from FAMU joined forces for a halftime performance during the Celebration Game that featured the Heels and Rattlers facing each other in Chapel Hill. Here’s the full show.
Admissions requirements at UNC, Duke, NC State, NCCU: Key differences, what we found
How do the Triangle’s top schools stack up when it comes to admissions? What are the key dates to hit for applying?
thelocalpalate.com
Lawrence Barbecue Stays Connected to the Past with Duke’s
He owns two restaurants (with another on the way) and has trained in top-tier fine dining restaurants. But when it comes to his biggest influences as a chef, Jake Wood reaches back to his roots. The owner of Lawrence Barbecue and Lagoon Bar in Durham grew up shucking oysters, fishing, and hunting alongside his grandfather, who lived down the street. They ate what they caught, often prepared using one of his grandmother’s preserved family recipes. The dishes were rustic, made with simple ingredients readily available on the nearby land. And the meals Wood shared with his family followed him throughout his cooking career.
NC city sees a nearly 75% increase in rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment
Rent.com’s August report shows many NC cities’ rent prices have seen major increases. Here’s by how much:
cbs17
Chapel Hill police receive ‘numerous complaints’ about UNC student’s arrest by NC ALE agents, chief says
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Police said they’ve received “numerous complaints” regarding an incident on Franklin Street Thursday night between a UNC-Chapel Hill student and two North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents. An ALE spokesperson said the arrest involved the use of force. Erin...
cbs17
New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
NoDa Brewing expands to Chapel Hill with new taproom and restaurant
Local beer institution NoDa Brewing will open its first location outside of Charlotte this fall. What’s happening: Called NoDa Brewing Company Tapas, the taproom and small plates restaurant will open in the former Old East Tavern space in Chapel Hill on Sept. 16. The project is a partnership with Old East’s owners Julie Paddison and […] The post NoDa Brewing expands to Chapel Hill with new taproom and restaurant appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
80 nominees named for 'Coolest Thing Made in NC' contest
The North Carolina Chamber announced Thursday the 80 nominees for its “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. Online voting also began Thursday in the third annual contest, which spotlights the state’s manufacturing industry. The 2022 contest will recognize two winners: One for businesses with fewer than 100...
msn.com
27 of the BEST Raleigh Fall Festivals and Events 2022
September’s here! September’s Here. September’s Here!!. In Australia, it was always the month that signaled we made it through winter and were moving into Spring and soon-to-be-summer. In the USA, it’s the signal that Fall is approaching – a season full of exciting festivals, events, and happenings...
'Heartbroken': Par Golf center to close for new development, housing
Raleigh's oldest golf center will make way for a commercial and residential community with hundreds of apartments and single-family homes.
