ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dukebasketballreport.com

ACC Preview #3 - NC State. Is The Pack Back?

Several years ago, when ACC Basketball was in the doldrums, we said that it would get better only when the coaching got better. Well look around. Boston College? Better. Pitt? Work to do, but unquestionably an improvement over Kevin Stallings vandalization of a solid program. Wake Forest? Vastly better. Virginia? Try home run better.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Ruffin McNeill on return to ECU, relationship with Doeren, expectations and more

When NC State travels to ECU to open its 2022 season next weekend, there will be a familiar face to Pirate fans on the sideline for the Wolfpack. Ruffin McNeill is the special assistant to the head coach for Dave Doeren and NC State, but some of the most notable stops in his career came in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with the Pirates. McNeill played for ECU back in the 1970s and later returned as the head coach in the early 2010s, and next Saturday he will make his return to Greenville on the other sideline.
GREENVILLE, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Duke's Mayo Bowl reveals disturbing new mascot

Duke’s Mayo Bowl has come out with a mascot. The bowl game in Charlotte, known most recently for its mayonnaise bucket poured over the winning coach, calls the mascot Tubby, which came after fan suggestions and a vote. The features of Tubby show off some notably bushy eyebrows, with yellow pants and red shoes.
DURHAM, NC
backingthepack.com

Jameese Joseph scores walk-off goal for NC State while missing a shoe

Campbell managed to keep NC State off the scoreboard for 89 minutes on Thursday night and the game appeared destined to end in a 0-0 draw, at least until Jameese Joseph got control of the ball just beyond midfield in the waning seconds. She proceeded to ruin Campbell’s night and...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Football
WRAL News

#2 East Forsyth dominates in 47-0 road win over #1 Rolesville

Rolesville, N.C. — East Forsyth went on the road, dominated from start to finish and walked away with a statement win with its 47-0 victory over Rolesville Friday night. The Eagles, ranked #2 in the HSOT West Top 25, never had any trouble against the Rams, ranked #1 in the HSOT East Top 25. In fact, East Forsyth (2-0) did all of its scoring before halftime, forcing a running clock in the process.
ROLESVILLE, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star Trentyn Flowers confirms six visits

At No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and with more than two dozen offers in his hands, Rosedale Christian Academy (Md.) small forward Trentyn Flowers seems due for a list cut. On the other hand, the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, an admitted Duke basketball fan, might be waiting for the ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Houston
Person
Dave Doeren
thelocalpalate.com

Lawrence Barbecue Stays Connected to the Past with Duke’s

He owns two restaurants (with another on the way) and has trained in top-tier fine dining restaurants. But when it comes to his biggest influences as a chef, Jake Wood reaches back to his roots. The owner of Lawrence Barbecue and Lagoon Bar in Durham grew up shucking oysters, fishing, and hunting alongside his grandfather, who lived down the street. They ate what they caught, often prepared using one of his grandmother’s preserved family recipes. The dishes were rustic, made with simple ingredients readily available on the nearby land. And the meals Wood shared with his family followed him throughout his cooking career.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Countdown#Football Team#American Football#College Football#Nc State Football#Ssupo#Knight And Person
cbs17

New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Charlotte

NoDa Brewing expands to Chapel Hill with new taproom and restaurant

Local beer institution NoDa Brewing will open its first location outside of Charlotte this fall. What’s happening: Called NoDa Brewing Company Tapas, the taproom and small plates restaurant will open in the former Old East Tavern space in Chapel Hill on Sept. 16. The project is a partnership with Old East’s owners Julie Paddison and […] The post NoDa Brewing expands to Chapel Hill with new taproom and restaurant appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSOC Charlotte

New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL News

80 nominees named for 'Coolest Thing Made in NC' contest

The North Carolina Chamber announced Thursday the 80 nominees for its “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. Online voting also began Thursday in the third annual contest, which spotlights the state’s manufacturing industry. The 2022 contest will recognize two winners: One for businesses with fewer than 100...
RALEIGH, NC
msn.com

27 of the BEST Raleigh Fall Festivals and Events 2022

September’s here! September’s Here. September’s Here!!. In Australia, it was always the month that signaled we made it through winter and were moving into Spring and soon-to-be-summer. In the USA, it’s the signal that Fall is approaching – a season full of exciting festivals, events, and happenings...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy