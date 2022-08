SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Denver women's soccer team dropped its first match of the 2022 season after a 1-2 loss at Utah on Thursday night. From head coach Jeff Hooker: "I'm happy with a lot of things that we did. We felt that they'd have most of the possession, and we were OK with that. We knew it was up to us to defend well. We showed a lot of hustle and had the scrapy goal from Cam; and we felt good after the first half.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO